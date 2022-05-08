See where these bear cubs were hiding in Truckee ... and how they safely got back to Mom

Two bear cubs found hiding outside a CVS in Truckee enjoyed a happy reunion with the help of police and a member of an animal advocacy group.

Truckee police say the cubs were spotted Friday morning hiding behind a Redbox retail video kiosk in front of the store.

“Momma Bear was out of sight nearby, but the cubs would not come out,” the Truckee Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Stores were beginning to open and the parking lot was getting busy.”

Officers and Ann Bryant with the Bear League, a volunteer group “committed to keeping bears safe” in the Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee areas, teamed up “in capturing the cubs and safely reuniting them with their mom.”

Photos of the cubs in their unfortunate predictament and video of the happy ending were included with the post, along with a wish befitting the Mother’s Day weekend.

“From Truckee PD we wish you a very Happy Mother’s Day!,” the department wrote. “We hope you’re enjoying the day with your cubs.”

The Bear League, in its own Facebook post, called the responding officers “amazing.”

“Two amazing Police Officers and one BEAR League responder wrestled the screaming cubs, one at a time, into the kennel. The crowd that gathered cheered.”

The cubs were driven to where the forest meets the parking lot and into the woods, the organization’s post continued, with the kennel placed at the bottom of a large tree.

“They cooperated perfectly. As we stood there making sure they were OK, one of the officers saw the Mom approaching from up on the ridge. We backed away and she immediately came toward the tree and climbed up to join her hungry, scared, and now very relieved babies.

“Happy Mother’s Day no matter who, or what, you are ... a Mother’s Love is universal.”