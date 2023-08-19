See the Video of Lainey Wilson and Boyfriend Duck Hodges That Went Viral on TikTok

Jason Kempin - Getty Images

Yellowstone star and country music singer Lainey Wilson's boyfriend Devlin (Duck) Hodges just posted the cutest candid video on TikTok. The couple has been together for over two years, though their relationship was kept private until they appeared on the red carpet together at the 2023 ACM Awards back in May. Duck is a former NFL quarterback, but now spends his time selling real estate and doting on his rockstar girlfriend.

Duck attended Lainey's concert this weekend at the Missouri State Fair, ending up in the meet-and-greet line at the end of the show like so many other fans. Duck posted a video of their interaction on TikTok, pretending to be a fan meeting Wilson for the first time.

"Ended up in Lainey Wilson's meet and greet line tonight" and "Nice meeting you @laineywilson," he wrote on TikTok.

Though his caption may lead you to believe he is a fan, viewers weren't fooled and the video quickly went viral and now has over 4 million views. The crowd control officer recognized Hodges, motioning his to approach Wilson. Lainey jokingly pretends to kick Hodges and then brings him in for a hug and a smooch on the cheek as they pose for a photo. Based on the couple's reactions to one another, it's clear they have a lot of fun.

Fans were understandably jealous of Hodges commenting, "How's it feel to live my dream" and "Whata lucky dudeeee." Though it's undeniable that Lainey and Duck make the cutest couple, "So cute!! 🥰" and "I love y'all together" other fans chimed in.

As Wilson has chosen to keep their relationship relatively private, their couple content has been few and far between, so, of course, we love this little glimpse into their relationship!

