See video from Kansas City Royals clubhouse celebration after sweeping the Orioles

The Kansas City Royals are headed to New York.

Bobby Witt Jr. legged out another go-ahead single, and the Royals bullpen locked it down in a 2-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. The Royals swept their AL Wild Card series and are on to the ALDS.

Game 1 of that series is Saturday, and you can see the full ALDS schedule here.

“(Witt) has been doing it all year,” Michael Massey told The Star amid the clubhouse celebration. “To have him up in that situation is what you want. We know he’s got speed.”

#Royals celebrating their AL Wild Card Series victory with celebratory champagne .



Playoff baseball is returning to Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/cEXgxTbaww — Jaylon T. Thompson (@jaylonthompson) October 3, 2024

After the game, the Royals celebrated in clubhouse — and then took a photo on the field — similar to the scenes after they clinched their first playoff appearance since 2015.

“Just gotta keep it going,” Massey said. “Obviously we’re taking it one day at a time and trying to play good baseball.”

#Royals blasting @kendricklamar “Not Like Us” as they celebrate with family and friends.



KC will head to the ALDS to face the #Yankees. pic.twitter.com/jYycQEg66p — Jaylon T. Thompson (@jaylonthompson) October 3, 2024

The scenes from the KC clubhouse — inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards — were wild, and you can see more of them below.

Kansas City Royals players celebrate in the locker room after defeating the Baltimore Orioles in Game 2 of the Wild Card round at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Oct. 2, 2024.

