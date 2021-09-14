See Uzo Aduba Glam It Up in First Look at Her New Broadway Play Clyde's

Uzo Aduba is headed back to the stage.

The Orange Is the New Black star, 40, is set to star in the Second Stage Theater's Broadway production of Clyde's this fall — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at her glammed-up look in the play.

In the new photo, Aduba sports long hair, bold makeup (green eyeshadow and a hot pink lip) and a collection of chunky gold jewelry, including large hoops and a jeweled choker with the word "DAMN."

Her white sleeveless top is unzipped just enough and, perhaps most notably, her long red nails graze the edge of a chef's knife she's holding in her hands.

Uzo Aduba as Clyde from Lynn Nottage's Broadway play Clyde's

Madeline Leach

In Clyde's, written by Lynn Nottage and directed by Kate Whoriskey, Aduba plays the titular character — the callous owner of a truck stop sandwich shop that offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption.

As Clyde tries to keep her staff under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich.

In addition to Aduba, the play features This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones, Reza Salazar, Kara Young and Edmund Donovan, according to Playbill. Previews for Clyde's will begin on Nov. 3, with an opening night scheduled for Nov. 22.

Aduba has most recently had roles HBO's In Treatment and FX's Mrs. America, the latter of which earned her her third Emmy Award last year.

She also previously appeared on Broadway — in Coram Boy in 2007 and as part of the original revival cast of Godspell at the Circle in the Square Theatre in 2011 and 2012.