Netflix win legal battle over "racist" character portrayal claims

Photo credit: Netflix

From Cosmopolitan

The four-part Netflix show When They See Us, which told the true story of five black teenagers who were falsely convicted of rape (known as the Central Park Five), was hugely popular when it dropped last year. One of the key players in the story was Linda Farstein, a legal prosecutor, who at the time was in charge of sex crimes in Manhattan, and who oversaw the wrongful conviction and imprisonment of the five then-teenagers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the Emmy-winning programme, which was directed and co-written by Ava Duvernay, Farstein was played by Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman. After it aired, the real Linda Farstein resigned from numerous boards, which she claims was due to a wave of criticism – thanks to her portrayal.

Following the series, Farstein attempted to sue popular online streaming service Netflix and Duvernay over what she claimed was a false portrayal, which made her out to be a "racist, unethical villain".

However, it's now newly reported that Judge Manish S. Shah has ruled in the show's favour, saying that the way the show depicted the teenagers being interrogated was protected by law, notably the First Amendment (which says all have the right to freedom of speech and expression).

Photo credit: Netflix

Farstein had claimed that the character based on her was "deliberately calculated" to produce a "clear and unmistakable villain to be targeted for hatred and vilification for what happened to The Five".



Her suit claimed: “Throughout the film series, Ms. Fairstein is portrayed as making statements that she never said, taking actions that she did not take — many of them racist and unethical, if not unlawful — in places that she never was on the days and times depicted.



On a number of occasions, Ms. Fairstein is portrayed using inflammatory language, referring to young men of colour as ‘thugs,’ ‘animals’ and ‘bastards,’ that she never used.”

Story continues

Photo credit: Michael Kovac - Getty Images

Fairstein, who went on to become a popular crime novelist, said she was dropped by both her agent and publisher, and lost a "significant number" of legal consulting jobs following the show's airing.



A report from Variety says Netflix released a countering statement (when the case was announced) that read: "We intend to vigorously defend When They See Us and Ava DuVernay and Attica Locke, the incredible team behind the series." The streaming service also called the lawsuit, describing it as "frivolous" and "without merit".



After spending a decade in prison, the real Central Park Five were exonerated in 2002, and reached a settlement with the city of New York in 2014.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

Follow Jennifer on Instagram and Twitter

You Might Also Like