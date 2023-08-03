See Uma Thurman and Daughter Maya Hawke Together in Trailer for 'The Kill Room'

The movie marks a reunion for "Pulp Fiction" costars Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson

Uma Thurman is sharing the screen with her daughter Maya Hawke.

On Thursday, the first trailer for The Kill Room, showcasing the mother-daughter duo in what also marks a reunion for Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson nearly 30 years after 1994's Pulp Fiction.

Directed by Nicol Paone and written by Jonathan Jacobson, the dark comedy also stars Joe Manganiello, Larry Pine, Debi Mazar and WWE's Liv Morgan.

The Kill Room is about "an art dealer (Thurman) who teams with a hitman (Manganiello) and his boss (Jackson) for a money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld."



News of The Kill Room's casting came shortly after Jackson and Thurman appeared onstage with Pulp Fiction costar John Travolta while introducing the award for Best Actor at the 94th Oscars last year.

Noam Galai/WireImage Uma Thurman with Samuel L. Jackson at an early preview performance of August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson" on Broadway on Oct. 1, 2022.

The Kill Room is also notable as being the first onscreen appearance between Thurman, 53, (who is also a co-producer) and her daughter, Stranger Things star Hawke, 25, whose dad is Ethan Hawke. Ethan directed Maya in the upcoming movie Wildcat.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Paone said making The Kill Room with Thurman and Jackson was beyond her wildest dreams.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke in 2019

“Every moment they’re onscreen they are both enviable and eye-catching. I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes, and I am thrilled to bring this to life alongside Anne Clements and Yale Productions.”

Kill Bill alum Thurman also stars in the upcoming rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue, streaming on Prime Video Aug. 11.

The Kill Room is in theaters Sept. 29.



