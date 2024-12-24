'See you at the top': Did Paddy Pimblett tease a fight with Michael Chandler?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Paddy Pimblett of England celebrates his victory against King Green of the U.S. in a lightweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 28, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Ever since the UFC announced its return to London on March 22, the expectation has been that Paddy Pimblett would be booked to fight in home country. The only question has been against whom.

Well, we now know – or at least have a good idea – after Pimblett seemingly dropped a major hint Monday in a video posted on his YouTube channel titled "Paddy The Baddy Hints At Next Opponent."

"I'm coming for that belt, so I'm looking for higher ranked fighters now," Pimblett said. "I'm sure you will see a fight announcement soon enough. I've said yeah, the opponent said yeah, just need to get stuff signed. So, you know the score, everyone. Like, comment, subscribe, and I'll see you at the top."

Wait a minute. "See you at the top?" Hey, that's Michael Chandler's catchphrase.

As Pimblett (22-3 MMA, 6-0 UFC) gears up for his fifth year year in the UFC, it's about time he ramps up the level of competition if he wants to be considered a legit title contender. While nothing has been announced or confirmed, a matchup with former Bellator champ Chandler certainly would present an incredible opportunity to open 2025 with a splash if Pimblett could earn a victory.

Pimblett is ranked No. 13 in the official UFC rankings at 155 pounds while Chandler, coming off a November loss in a rematch with Charles Oliveira, is No. 7.

