See how top athletes from the KC area finished in state track, tennis, swim/dive finals

It was a big (and successful) weekend for multiple Kansas City-area high school athletes in tennis, swimming and track and field.

The Barstow boys tennis team saw the culmination of a special milestone at the state tournament at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

Senior Richey King and freshman brother Bobby King completed a family cycle by winning the Class 2 doubles championship, beating a tandem from Ladue Horton Watkins 6-2, 6-2. Older sister Janie won two state titles, in 2015 and 2016, and older brother Brian won one (2018) with Bradley Frye.

In the Kansas girls swimming and diving finals, Lawrence Free State took home the Class 6A team title and Shawnee Mission East claimed silver. Andover beat runner-up St. James Academy for the Class 5-1A championship.

Lawson earned the Missouri boys track and field championship for Class 2 in Jefferson City and finished runner-up to North Platte in the Class 2 girls competition. Drexel won the Class 1 girls track and field team title, Principia the boys title.

Here are results from the Missouri boys tennis (individual) state tournaments, the Kansas swimming and diving championships and Missouri track and field in Classes 1 and 2.

Missouri boys state individual tennis tournaments

At the Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield

CLASS 3

First round singles: Tettamble, St. Louis University High, d. Kim, Lindbergh, 6-0, 6-2. Kim, Springfield Central, d. Surapaneni, Ft. Zumwalt West, 6-3, 6-1. McIntosh, Blue Springs South, d. Cheema, Liberty (Wentzville), 6-1, 6-1. Flaska, St. Joseph Central, d. Redmond, Rockhurst, 5-7, 6-2, 10-8. Regnier, Eureka, d. Bansal, Springfield Central, 6-2, 6-3. Lambright III, Pembroke Hil, d. Slaggie, Park Hill, 6-0, 6-1. BurZynski, Francis Howell, d. Bartek, Liberty (Wentzville), 6-2, 6-1. Yue, Marquette, d. Gannavaram, Lee’s Summit West, 6-2, 6-1.

Quarterfinal singles: Tettamble, SLUH, d. Kim, Springfield Central, 6-0, 6-3. McIntosh, Blue Springs South, d. Flaska, St. Joseph Central, forfeit. Lambright III, Pembroke Hill, d. Regnier, Eureka, 6-2, 6-4. Yue, Marquette, d. BurZynski, Francis Howell, 6-1, 6-1.

Semifinal singles: Tettamble, SLUH, d. McIntosh, Blue Springs South, 6-1, 6-0. Lambright III, Pembroke Hill, d. Yue, Marquette, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.

Singles placement matches: 1. Tettamble, SLUH, d. Lambright III, Pembroke Hill, 6-3, 6-1. 3. McIntosh, Blue Springs South, d. Yue, Marquette, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. 5. Kim, Lindbergh, d. Bansal, Springfield Central, 6-0, 6-0. 7. Regnier, Eureka, d. Gannavaram, Lee’s Summit West, 6-4, 6-1.

First round doubles: Wiedeman/Koca, Rockhurst, d. Myneni/Ward, Parkway South, 6-2, 6-1. Meyer/Gonzales, Liberty (Wentzville), d. Mandava/Park, Springfield Central, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7. Thornberry/Laitio, Pembroke Hill, d. Weishaar/Koch, Liberty, 6-0, 4-6, 10-5. Dahl/Palagiri, John Burroughs, d. Jones/Garthe, Francis Howell Central, 6-1, 6-1. Eslinger/Black, Francis Howell Central, d. Chou/Bai, Springfield Kickapoo, 6-4, 1-6, 10-3. Yarlagadda/Stevens, Pembroke Hill, d. Vissa/Muthisamy, John Burroughs, 6-2, 7-5. Matthys/Smith, Park Hill, d. Blagojevic/Tiemann, Oakville, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 12-10. Litton/Elangovan, Columbia Rock Bridge, d. Joseph/Duethman, Rockhurst, 7-5, 6-3.

Quarterfinal doubles: Wiedeman/Koca, Rockhurst, d. Meyer/Gonzales, Liberty (Wentzville), 6-0, 6-2. Thornberry/Laitio, Pembroke Hill, d. Dahl/Palagiri, John Burroughs, 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 10-8. Yarlagadda/Stevens, Pembroke Hill, d. Eslinger/Black, Francis Howell Central, 6-2, 6-2. Litton/Elangovan, Rock Bridge, d. Matthys/Smith, Park Hill, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles semifinals: Wiedeman/Koca, Rockhurst, d. Thornberry/Laitio, Pembroke Hill, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2). Litton/Elangovan, Rock Bridge, d. Yarlagadda/Stevens, Pembroke Hill, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Litton/Elangovan, Rock Bridge, d. Wiedeman/Koca, Rockhurst, 6-4, 6-3. 3. Thornberry/Laitio, Pembroke Hill, d. Yarlagadda/Stevens, Pembroke Hill, 6-4, 6-4. 5. Joseph/Diethman, Rockhurst, d. Weishaar/Koch, Liberty, 7-5, 2-6, 10-3. 7. Dahl/Palagiri, John Burroughs, d. Matthys/Smith, Park Hill, 6-1, 6-2.

CLASS 2

First round singles: Achter, Priory, d. Huang, Rolla, forfeit. Purshottam, Rockwood Summit, d. Patel, MICDS, 6-0, 3-6, 10-5. Nichols, Platte County, d. Nagarajan, Thomas Jefferson Independent, 6-4, 7-5. Crawford, Willard, d. Terrill, Hannibal, 6-1, 6-0. Gandhari, Barstow, d. Holmes, Winnetonka, 6-2, 6-1. Negi, Parkway Central, d. Lingengelser, Willard, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). Faucheaux, Helias Catholic, d. Muminovic, Mehlville, 6-1, 6-4. Jan, MICDS, d. Foster, Ft. Zumwalt East, 6-0, 6-1.

Quarterfinal singles: Achter, Priory, d. Purshottam, Rockwood Summit, 6-3, 6-3. Crawford, Willard, d. Nichols, Platte County, 6-3, 7-5. Negi, Parkway Central, d. Gandhari, Barstow, 6-1, 6-2. Jan, MICDS, d. Faucheaux, Helias Catholic, 6-1, 6-0.

Semifinal singles: Achter, Priory, d. Crawford, Willard, 6-1, 6-0. Jan, MICDS, d. Negi, Parkway Central, 6-1, 7-5.

Singles placement matches: 1. Achter, Priory, d. Jan, MICDS, 6-7 (8-10), 6-1, 10-2. 3. Negi, Parkway Central, d. Crawford, Willard, 6-2, 6-0. 5. Lingenfelser, Willard, d. Patel, MICDS, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5. 7. Purshottam, Rockwood Summit, d. Gandhari, Barstow, 6-0, 6-0.

First round doubles: C. Compton/K. Compton, Grain Valley, d. Reid/Moss, Poplar Bluff, 6-0, 6-2. Ding/Brouhard, Thomas Jefferson Independent, d. Beckham/Bartram, Branson, 6-1, 6-4. Ji/Liu, Parkway Central, Foster/Cooper, Rolla, 6-2, 7-5. Tokarczyk/Kadan, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Wilson/Mishra, Ft. Zumwalt South, 6-1, 6-0. Waller-Brenneke/Bach, Farmington, d. A. Vanek/N. Vanek, Platte County, 4-6, 6-2, 10-4. Daudsyah/Gao, Parkway West, d. Stark/Decker, Branson, 6-3, 6-2. Ri. King/Ro. King, Barstow, d. Dowden/Mueller, Helias Catholic, 6-0, 6-0. M. Chen/N. Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Markowski/Bambrick, Ft. Zumwalt East, 6-1, 6-0.

Quarterfinal doubles: Ding/Brouhard, Thomas Jefferson Independent, d. C. Compton/K. Compton, Grain Valley, 6-3, 6-3. Tokarczyk/Kadan, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Ji/Liu, Parkway Central, 6-2, 6-0. Daudsyah/Gao, Parkway West, d. Waller-Brenneke/Bach, Farmington, 6-3, 6-1. Ri. King/Ro. King, Barstow, d. M. Chen/N. Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-3.

Doubles semifinals: Tokarczyk/Kadan, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Ding/Brouhard, Thomas Jefferson Independent, 6-4, 3-6, 10-4. Ri. King/Ro. King, Barstow, d. Daudsyah/Gao, Parkway West, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Ri. King/Ro. King, Barstow, d. Tokarczyk/Kadan, Ladue Horton Watkins, 6-2, 6-2. 3. Ding/Brouhard, Thomas Jefferson Independent, d. Daudsyah/Gao, Parkway West, 6-3, 6-1. 5. M. Chen/N. Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Stark/Decker, Branson, 6-0, 6-2. 7. Wilson/Mishra, Ft. Zumwalt South, d. Markowski/Bambrick, Ft. Zumwalt East, 4-6, 6-3, 12-10.

CLASS 1

First round singles: Griese, Duchesne, d. Rea, Nevada, 6-0, 6-0. Lebedev, Metro, d. Wolhgemuth, Carrollton, 6-4, 7-5. Wilhoit, Logan-Rogersville, d. Pankiv, Osage, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3. Applegate, Whitfield, d. Grumke, Lafayette County, 6-3, 6-1. Corbin, Chillicothe, d. Farnan, Father Toltan, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2). Horton, Savannah, d. Austin, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 6-0, 6-0. Dickerson, Bolivar, d. Zimmerman, Logan-Rogersville, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). Radke, Whitfield, d. Yarte-Zertuche, Missouri Military Academy, 6-1, 6-0.

Quarterfinal singles: Griese, Duchesne, d. Lebedev, Metro, 6-0, 6-0. Applegate, Whitfield, d. Wilhoit, Logan-Rogersville, 6-1, 6-0. Horton, Savannah, d. Corbin, Chillicothe, 6-0, 6-0. Radke, Whitfield, d. Dickerson, Bolivar, 6-0, 6-0.

Semifinal singles: Griese, Duchesne, d. Applegate, Whitfield, 6-0, 6-0. Radke, Whitfield, d. Horton, Savannah, 6-1, 6-2.

Singles placement matches: 1. Radke, Whitfield, d. Griese, Duchesne, 6-3, 6-4. 3. Horton, Savannah, d. Applegate, Whitfield, 6-2, 6-1. 5. Rea, Nevada, d. Wilhoit, Logan-Rogersville, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6). 7. Grumke, Lafayette County, d. Zimmerman, Logan-Rogersville, 6-3, 6-3.

First round doubles: J. Renfrow/S. Renfrow, Warrensburg, d. Campbell/Kolb, Forsyth, 6-2, 6-4. Southard/Youngblood, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), d. Yakovlev/Slayden, Logan-Rogersville, 6-3, 3-6, 10-3. Welman/Twenter, St. Michael the Archangel, d. Anguiano/Dempsey, Missouri Military Academy, 6-1, 6-2. Pompian/Major, Clayton, d. R. O’Loughlin/Meystrik, Moberly, 7-5, 6-4. Heftye/Collier, Savannah, d. Moore/Stuart, Willow Springs, 6-1, 6-1. Martin/Pock, Bolivar, d. W. O’Loughlin/Lopez, Moberly, 6-2, 6-0. Kennedy/Conley, Warrensburg, d. West/Harden, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 6-4, 4-6, 13-11. Robles-Razzaq/Venigalla, Clayton, d. Sa. Way/Si. Way, Missouri Military Academy, 6-3. 6-3.

Quarterfinal doubles: J. Renfrow/S. Renfrow, Warrensburg, d. Southard/Youngblood, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 6-3, 6-4. Pompian/Major, Clayton, d. Welman/Twenter, St. Michael the Archangel, 6-4, 6-3. Martin/Pock, Bolivar, d. Heftye/Collier, Savannah, 6-0, 6-7 (1-7), 10-8. Robles-Razzaq/Venigalla, Clayton, d. Kennedy/Conley, Warrensburg, 6-4, 4-6, 10-5.

Doubles semifinals: J. Renfrow/S. Renfrow, Warrensburg, d. Pompian/Major, Clayton, 6-3, 6-4. Martin/Pock, Bolivar, d. Robles-Razzaq/Venigalla, Clayton, 6-2, 4-6, 10-5.

Doubles placement matches: 1. J. Renfrow/S. Renfrow, Warrensburg, d. Martin/Pock, Bolivar,4-6, 7-5, 10-6. 3. Robles-Razzaq/Venigalla, Clayton, d. Pompian/Major, Clayton, 5-7, 6-4, 10-4. 5. Kennedy/Conley, Warrensburg, d. West/Harden, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). 7. Heftye/Collier, Savannah, d. Welman/Twenter, St. Michael the Archangel, 6-2, 6-2.

Class 6A championship diving finalists ready have three more dives in pursuit of gold pic.twitter.com/joJhEspdS5 — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) May 21, 2022

Kansas girls state swimming and diving championships

Thursday-Saturday, in Lenexa; at Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center

Note: Race distances in yards.

CLASS 6A

Team scores: 1. Lawrence Free State, 313; 2. Shawnee Mission East, 265; 3. Blue Valley North, 262; 4. Blue Valley West, 234; 5. Blue Valley Northwest, 158; 6. Wichita East, 148; 7. Olathe South, 137; 8. Blue Valley, 112; 9. Olathe Northwest, 91; 10. Washburn Rural, 84; 11. Lawrence, 72; 12. Derby, 70; 13. Olathe North, 62; 14. Manhattan, 50; 15. Olathe East, 45; 16. Olathe West, 42; 17. Campus, 41; 18. Garden City, 29; 19. Wichita Northwest, 27; 20. Shawnee Mission South, 21; 21. Wichita North, 16; T22. Topeka High, 15; T22. Shawnee Mission North, 15; 24. Wichita Heights, 8; 25. Hutchinson, 4.

Championship finals (top 8) and KC-area consolation finals (9-16) results

200 medley relay: 1. Lawrence Free State, 1:45.29; 2. SM East, 1:46.43; 3. BV West, 1:49.76; 4. BV North, 1:51.94; 5. Olathe South, 1:52.36; 6. BV Northwest, 1:53.16; 7. Olathe North, 1:56.71; 8. Garden City, 1:58.19; 13. Olathe East, 2:00.27; 14. SM South, 2:00.74.

200 freestyle: 1. Dirkzwager, Wichita East, 1:50.32; 2. Ward, Free State, 1:53.33; 3. Jacobs, Olathe South, 1:56.10; 4. Roberts, Campus, 1:57.03; 5. Bare, Washburn Rural, 1:58.48; 6. Schmidt, Blue Valley, 1:58.50; 7. Nuckolls, Free State, 1:59.56; 8. Braden, Lawrence, 2:00.45; 9. Branstrom, Olathe Northwest, 2:02.91; 10. Day, Free State, 2:03.66; 11. Barton, BV North, 2:04.29; 12. Howard, SM East, 2:04.99; 13. Gunderman, SM East, 2:05.18; 14. Provost, Olathe West, 2:05.35; 15. Fiocato, BV Northwest, 2:06.66; 16. Wong, Olathe Northwest, 2:06.36.

200 individual medley: 1. Deedy, SM East, 2:03.45; 2. McCullough, Free State, 2:10.74; 3. Jacobs, Olathe South, 2:11.78; 4. Jones, Wichita East, 2:14.39; 5. Polhemus, BV West, 2:17.26; 6. Wilson, Free State, 2:17.74; 7. Stewart, BV North, 2:19.02; 8. Bush, Olathe South, 2:19.62; 9. Jones, Lawrence, 2:17.57; 10. Patterson, BV North, 2:18.65; 12. King, Olathe Northwest, 2:20.90; 13. Bullins, Olathe North, 2:25.23; 14. Nachtigal, SM East, 2:25.61; 15. Gifford, BV West, 2:27.97; 16. Thurlby, BV Northwest, 2:28.98.

50 freestyle: 1. Paduano, BV Northwest, 23.93; 2. C. Blake, BV North, 24.22; 3. Packard, Free State, 24.24; 4. Benjamin, SM East, 24.38; 5. Snyder, Blue Valley, 24.56; 6. S. Blake, BV North, 24.71; 7. McDowell, Wichita Northwest, 25.27; 8. Pritchard, Washburn Rural, 25.52; 9. Masillonis, BV North, 25.29; 10. Krizek, BV West, 25.38; 11. Kennedy, Olathe East, 25.73; 13. Farrington, BV Northwest, 26.08; 14. Stiede, Olathe West, 26.13; 15. Ahmed, BV West, 26.18; 16. Garrison, SM East, 26.19.

One meter diving: 1. Garrelts, BV Northwest, 395.80 points; 2. Self, Derby, 391.80; 3. Lawler, BV West, 390.90; 4. Delvin, Topeka, 389.35; 5. Scott, SM East, 377.15; 6. Brandt, Lawrence, 357.90; 7. Todd, Olathe Northwest, 354.00; 8. Stanley, Olathe North, 353.75; 9. Driever, SM North, 345.10; 10. Standen, Olathe Northwest, 344.15; 11. Layman, Olathe North, 338.20; 12. Sander, BV Nortwest, 335.95; 13. Gurley, Olathe Northwest, 334.10; 14. Silva, Derby, 331.40; 15. Clinkinbeard, Olathe West, 326.60; 16. Christian, SM East, 317.50.

100 butterfly: 1. Finzen, BV West, 54.36; 2. Linscott, SM East, 58.14; 3. Engelbrecht, Free State, 59.08; 4. Benjamin, SM East, 1:00.35; 5. Steffensmeier, Manhattan, 1:01.20; 6. Jones, Wichita East, 1:01.33; 7. Orr, BV West, 1:02.08; 8. Wong, Olathe Northwest, 1:02.63; 9. Gayla, Free State, 1:00.82; 11. Garst, Olathe East, 1:02.60; 12. King, Olathe Northwest, 1:03.16; 13. Amos, Olathe West, 1:04.16; 16. Kim, Olathe North, 1:06.09.

100 freestyle: 1. Dirkzwager, Wichita East, 51.61; 2. Packard, Free State, 52.12; 3. C. Blake, BV North, 52.86; 4. S. Blake, BV North, 54.46; 5. Snyder, Blue Valley, 54.90; 6. Fink, Olathe West, 55.94; 7. Pritchard, Washburn Rural, 56.63; 8. Barton, BV North, 57.08; 9. Krizek, BV West, 55.78; 10. Day, Free State, 56.12; 11. Malik, SM East, 56.31; 12. Branstrom, Olathe Northwest, 56.65; 14. Ahmed, BV West, 56.74; 15. Gildemeister, BV West, 57.12; 16. Bullins, Olathe North, 57.26.

500 freestyle: 1. Ward, Free State, 5:03.69; 2. Jacobs, Olathe South, 5:14.12; 3. Hauser, BV North, 5:16.64; 4. Braden, Lawrence, 5:18.96; 5. Schmidt, Blue Valley, 5:19.37; 6. Bare, Washburn Rural, 5:20.29; 7. Nuckolls, Free State, 5:22.19; 8. Vietti, BV West, 5:26.13; 10. Howard, SM East, 5:36.14; 12. Rabin, Blue Valley, 5:39.36; 13. Gifford, BV West, 5:39.62; 14. Culley, Olathe North, 5:39.65; 15. McNamara, BV West, 5:41.89; 16. Provost, Olathe West, 5:42.33.

200 freestyle relay: 1. BV North, 1:37.87; 2. SM East, 1:39.55; 3. Lawrence Free State, 1:40.12; 4. Wichita East, 1:42.83; 5. Blue Valley, 1:43.26; 6. BV West, 1:43.31; 7. Olathe South, 1:44.47; 8. Olathe East, 1:45.43; 9. BV Northwest, 1:44.47; 10. Olathe West, 1:45.47; 11. Olathe North, 1:46.02; 12. Olathe Northwest, 1:46.39; 13. SM South, 1:46.99; 15. Lawrence, 1:47.57.

100 backstroke: 1. Finzen, BV West, 55.16; 2. Paduano, BV Northwest, 57.09; 3. Roberts, Campus, 59.72; 4. Engelbrecht, Free State, 59.90; 5. Malik, SM East, 1:00.07; 6. Fiocati, BV Northwest, 1:01.37; 7. Gao, Free State, 1:02.13; 8. Vietti, BV West, 1:02.33; 9. Barrett, SM East, 1:01.95; 11. Loparco, BV Northwest, 1:03.40; 14. Schmierer, SM South, SM South, 1:03.64; 15. Amos, Olathe West, 1:03.87; 16. Wilson, Free State, 1:04.43.

100 breaststroke: 1. Deedy, SM East, 1:02.53; 2. Linscott, SM East, 1:05.65; 3. McCullough, Free State, 1:05.79; 4. Hauser, BV North, 1:07.84; 5. Perez, Manhattan, 1:08.11; 6. Bush, Olathe South, 1:08.93; 7. Jacobs, Olathe South, 1:10.21; 8. Patterson, BV North, 1:10.33; 9. Polhemus, BV West, 1:11.19; 11. Jones, Lawrence, 1:12.08; 13. Stewart, BV North, 1:12.51; 14. Garst, Olathe East, 1:13.02; 16. Sandstrom, SM East, 1:14.13.

400 freestyle relay: 1. BV North, 3:35.51; 2. Lawrence Free State, 3:35.86; 3. BV West, 3:40.60; 4. Wichita East, 3:45.52; 5. SM East, 3:46.44; 6. BV Northwest, 3:46.80; 7. Blue Valley, 3:50.33; 8. Olathe Northwest, 3:53.19; 10. Lawrence, 3:55.44; 14. SM North, 4:09.76; 15. SM South, 4:10.22.

CLASS 5-1A

Team scores: 1. Andover, 258; 2. St. James Academy, 202; 3. Bishop Carroll, 193; 4. Topeka Seaman, 175.5; 5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 165; 6. McPherson, 143; 7. Labette County, 124; 8. Mill Valley, 122; 9. Winfield, 116; 10. Wichita Trinity Academy, 99; 11. Blue Valley Southwest, 94; 12. Lansing, 67; 13. Maize, 66; 14. St. Thomas Aquinas, 60; 15. Topeka West, 49; 16. Salina Central, 48; 17. Valley Center, 43; 18. Piper, 37; 19. Wichita Collegiate, 29; 20. Emporia, 28; 21. Bishop Miege, 27; 22. Hays, 25; 23. Louisburg, 23; 24. Leavenworth, 16; 25. Humboldt, 13; 26. El Dorado, 12; 27. Newton, 11; 28. Circle, 10.5; 29. Holcomb, 10; 30. Southeast of Saline, 8; T31. De Soto, 7; T31. Centre, 7; T33. Wichita Independent, 6; T33. Wellington, 6; T33. Great Bend, 6; 36. Topeka Hayden, 5; 37. Pittsburg, 4; T38. Andover Central, 3; T38. Salina South, 3; 40. Shawnee Heights, 2.

Championship finals (top 8) and KC-area consolation finals (9-16) results

200 medley relay: 1. Andover, 1:48.40; 2. St. James Academy, 1:50.17; 3. Topeka Seaman, 1:51.28; 4. Labette County, 1:55.11; 5. Mill Valley, 1:56.58; 6. Bishop Carroll, 1:56.77; 7. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:57.14; 8. Wichita Trinity, 1:57.98; 9. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:58.81; 11. Lansing, 2:01.12; 12. Piper, 2:01.65; 14. Bishop Miege, 2:02.57. DQ. Leavenworth.

200 freestyle: 1. Jeffries, Topeka West, 1:53.29; 2. Pickert, St. James, 1:54.06; 3. Reynaga, Bishop Carroll, 1:54.23; 4. Baber, BV Southwest, 1:54.67; 5. Hansen, Mill Valley, 1:57.54; 6. Moore, Winfield, 1:57.99; 7. Kochenderfer, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:59.33; 8. Mandanis, Andover, 1:59.77; 10. Thompson, Leavenworth, 2:04.88; 16. Garcia-Cuenca, Mill Valley, 2:10.32.

200 individual medley: 1. Winter, Bishop Carroll, 2:05.49; 2. Howard, Wichita Trinity, 2:09.32; 3. Walz, Seaman, 2:10.93; 4. Griffin, Andover, 2:12.67; 5. Grace, Seaman, 2:18.50; 6. Clark, St. James, 2:18.68; 7. Evans, Mill Valley, 2:19.30; 8. Bailey, Bishop Carroll, 2:25.03; 9. Stenerson, Leavenworth, 2:24.11; 12. Monaghan, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:26.42; 13. Hill, BV Southwest, 2:26.60.

50 freestyle: 1. Neugent, Andover, 24.18; 2. Grace, Wichita Collegiate, 24.40; 3. Salsbury, St. James, 24.42; 4. Brunk, McPherson, 24.62; 5. Ratzlaff, Labette County, 25.04; 6. Turner, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 25.09; 7. Schmidt, Hays, 25.11; 8. Pearcy, McPherson, 25.20; 9. Brueggen, Louisburg, 25.26; 10. Swarts, De Soto, 25.53; 11. Weihing, Lansing, 25.81; 14. Dahir, St. Thomas Aquinas, 26.11.

One meter diving: 1. Holton, St. James, 409.40 points; 2. Vincent, Emporia, 384.60; 3. Callahan, St. James, 352.00; 4. Adams, Maize, 349.20; 5. Paprocki, St. Thomas Aquinas, 348.20; 6. Campbell, St. James, 343.80; 7. Fields, Salina Central, 343.75; 8. Stutler, Emporia, 341.40; 9. Todd, Andover, 337.85; 10. Carlson, Centre, 333.30; 11. Fields, Andover, 316.05; 12. Gregg, Hayden, 300.90; 13. Hardgree, St. Thomas Aquinas, 293.65; 14. Hakes, Mill Valley, 292.10; 15. Sims, Salina South, 281.95; 16. Exline, Salina South, 279.75.

100 butterfly: 1. Winter, Bishop Carroll, 55.98; 2. Hansen, Mill Valley, 56.37; 3. Clark, St. James, 57.86; 4. Meister, Labette County, 58.53; 5. Mandanis, Andover, 1:00.13; 6. Walz, Seaman, 1:00.39; 7. Milligan, Valley Center, 1:01.03; 8. Peckham, Salina Central, 1:01.22; 11. Kindle, Piper, 1:03.65.

100 freestyle: 1. Reynaga, Bishop Carroll, 52.53; 2. Neugent, Andover, 52.62; 3. Baber, BV Southwest, 52.71; 4. Grace, Seaman, 54.16; 5. Brunk, McPherson, 54.19; 6. Schmidt, Hays, 54.41; 7. Turner, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 55.41; 8. Walls, Wichita Trinity, 56.81; 10. Hill, BV Southwest, 57.66; 14. Johnson, Lansing, 58.62.

500 freestyle: 1. Jeffries, Topeka West, 5:03.55; 2. Pickert, St. James, 5:05.89; 3. Kochenderfer, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 5:19.69; 4. Moore, Winfield, 5:24.24; 5. Walz, Seaman, 5:26.43; 6. Bailey, 5:33.36; 7. Isom, Winfield, 5:35.21; 8. Sprowls, Maize, 5:45.06; 15. Spacek, St. James, 5:43.63.

200 freestyle relay: 1. McPherson, 1:41.23; 2. BV Southwest, 1:43.32; 3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:44.03; 4. Mill Valley, 1:44.61; 5. Bishop Carroll, 1:45.55; 6. Winfield, 1:46.94; 7. Lansing, 1:47.21; 8. Valley Center, 1:48.00; 11. Bishop Miege, 1:49.37; 13. St. James Academy, 1:50.19; 16. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:50.93.

100 backstroke: 1. Griffin, Andover, 56.74; 2. Meister, Labette County, 56.83; 3. Pearcy, McPherson, 59.48; 4. Grace, Seaman, 59.84; 5. Brueggen, Louisburg, 1:00.58; 6. Ratzlaff, Labette County, 1:01.67; 7. Grace, Wichita Collegiate, 1:02.76; 8. Le, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:02.92; 10. Kindle, Piper, 1:03.36.

100 breaststroke: 1. Walz, Seaman, 1:06.03; 2. Howard, Wichita Trinity, 1:06.32; 3. Elliott, Andover, 1:08.14; 4. Evans, Mill Valley, 1:09.39; 5. Bullock, St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:12.83; 6. B’Hymer, Humboldt, 1:12.98; 7. Buchholz, Lansing, 1:13.35; 8. Burmaster, Salina Central, 1:13.49; 11. Hanson, Piper, 1:14.15; 15. Ford, Bishop Miege, 1:17.04; 16. Walsh, Bishop Miege, 1:17.33.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Andover, 3:37.12; 2. Bishop Carroll, 3:40.26; 3. Topeka Seaman, 3:41.10; 4. St. James Academy, 3:43.07; 5. McPherson, 3:45.33; 6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 3:48.07; 7. Wichita Trinity, 3:51.39; 8. Labette County, 3:51.49; 9. BV Southwest, 3:56.08; 12. Lansing, 4:02.35; 13. Piper, 4:03.65; 14. Bishop Miege, 4:03.72; 16. Mill Valley, 4:07.63.

Congrats to our Class 1 & 2 Team Track & Field Champions



Class 2 Girls - North Platte

Class 2 Boys - Lawson

Class 1 Girls - Drexel

Class 1 Boys - Principia pic.twitter.com/CEefzB8UJg — MSHSAA (@MSHSAAOrg) May 21, 2022

Missouri state track and field championships

At Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City

Note: Race distances in meters.

CLASS 2 BOYS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Lawson, 48.5; 2. Whitfield, 48; 3. Lutheran North, 39; T4. Lexington, 38; T4. New Covenant Academy, 38; 6. Highland, 34; T7. Malden, 29; T7. Plato, 29; T7. Lafayette County, 29; T10. Monroe City, 26; T10. Steelville, 26; 12. Mid-Buchanan, 24; 14. West Platte, 16; T15. Lone Jack, 14; T32. Summit Christian Academy, 7; T51. Lathrop, 2.

Event winners and KC-area finishers

100: 1. Gosnell, Lexington, 10.96; 2. Leader, Mid-Buchanan, 11.11. 200: 1. Gosnell, Lexington, 22.36; 3. Leader, Mid-Buchanan, 22.81; 7. Slomonski, Lawson, 23.63. 400: 1. Milgie, Whitfield, 48.71; 3. Gann-Vega, Lafayette County, 49.99; 8. Leader, Mid-Buchanan, 52.93. 800: 1. Talley, New Covenant, 1:54.78; 3. Kinslow, West Platte, 2:00.56. 1,600: 1. Talley, New Covenant, 4:12.27.; 7. Kinslow, West Platte, 4:28.24. 3,200: 1. Talley, New Covenant Academy, 9:15.11. 110 hurdles: 1. Slominski, Lawson, 15.11; 2. Richards, Lone Jack, 15.71; 6. Vaughn, Lawson, 16.12. 300 hurdles: 1. Juszczyk, Lutheran North, 39.40; 2. Slominski, Lawson, 39.74; 3. Richards, Lone Jack, 40.47; 5. George, Lafayette County, 40.89. 400 relay: 1. Lutheran North, 43.71; 2. Lexington, 43.86; 4. West Platte, 43.98. 800 relay: 1. Lutheran North, 1:31.51; 2. Lafayette County, 1:31.99; 7. Summit Christian, 1:34.32. 1,600 relay: 1. Whitfield, 3:26.24. 3,200 relay: 1. Whitfield, 8:09.08; 6. West Platte, 8:29.18. High jump: 1. Gosnell, Lexington, 6-04 1/4; T4. Blair, Lawson, 6-00 3/4. Pole vault: 1. Williamson, Osceola, 13-0 3/4. Long jump: 1. Francis, Salisbury, 21-10 1/4; 2. Nevels, Lafayette County, 21-09 1/2; 7. Scanlan, Lathrop, 20-05. Triple jump: 1. Slominski, Lawson, 45-10 3/4; 2. Hunter, Mid-Buchanan, 43-11 1/4. Shot put: 1. Davis, Steelville, 58-01 3/4; 6. Limback, Lafayette County, 49-02 1/4. Discus: 1. Stark, Highland, 165-11; 8. Blair, Lawson, 143-0. Javelin: 1. Blair, Lawson, 174-3; 4. Lepak, Summit Christian, 166-1; 8. Wahlgren, Mid-Buchanan, 152-7.

CLASS 2 GIRLS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. North Platte, 71; 2. Lawson, 48; 3. Saxony Lutheran, 42; 4. Monroe City, 34; 5. College Heights Christian, 33; 6. Clark County, 28 7. Blue Eye, 27; 8. East Buchanan, 25; 9. Marceline, 24; 10. Grandview (Hillsboro), 22; T11. West Platte, 21; 20. Lafayette County, 15; T21. Lathrop, 14; 30. Sherwood, 7; T31. Archie, 6; T37. Plattsburg, 4; T42. Lexington, 3; T47. Mid-Buchanan, 2; T47. Carrollton, 2.

Event winners and KC-area finishers

100: 1. Rogers, North Platte, 12.40; 7. Thornton, Mid-Buchanan, 12.95. 200: 1. Rogers, North Platte, 25.95; 6. Ramsey, North Platte, 26.70. 400: 1. Lawrence, College Heights Christian, 58.97; 2. Ramsey, North Platte, 59.13; 3. Sampson, North Platte, 59.66; 5. Baker, West Platte, 1:00.79; DNS. Davis, University Academy. 800: 1. Williams, Monroe City, 2:19.85; 5. Ramsey, North Platte, 2:26.51. 1,600: 1. Wilson, Lawson, 5:15.28; 8. Calvert, Lawson, 5:32.55. 3,200: 1.Wilson, Lawson, 11:22.01; 5. Linebach, Lafayette County, 12:05.57; 6. Beach, Lexington, 12:08.04; 7. DeBord, North Platte, 12:25.66. 100 hurdles: 1. Thomason, Saxony Lutheran, 15.25.; 3. Andrews, Archie, 16.34; 5. Peters, West Platte, 16.90; 8. McCulloh, Sherwood, 20.35. 300 hurdles: 1. Redman, Maysville, 45.97; 3. McCulloh, Sherwood, 47.26; 4. Gilliam, Lawson, 47.37. 400 relay: 1. North Platte, 50.86; 5. Plattsburg, 52.09. 800 relay: 1. North Platte, 1:44.95; 3. West Platte, 1:49.53; 6. Lathrop, 1:52.78. 1,600 relay: 1. College Heights Christian, 4:09.75; 2. North Platte, 4:10.65; 6. West Platte, 4:21.07. 3,200 relay: 1. Lawson, 10:00.50; 4. Lafayette County, 10:14.80; 5. West Platte, 10:16.39. High jump: 1. Bruner, Marceline, 5-02 1/4; 3. Williams, Lafayette County, 4-10 1/2. Pole vault: 1. Gardner, Butler, 11-9 3/4. Long jump: 1. Torbett, Ash Grove, 17-4 3/4. Triple jump: 1. Klein, East Buchanan, 36-08 1/4; 8. Gilliam, Lawson, 33-04. Shot put: 1. Pauley, Milan, 43-03 3/4; 6. Patton, Lathrop, 35-02. Discus: 1. Hatfield, Schuyler County, 139-6; 4. Sands, Lawson, 112-8. Javelin: 1. Carter, Polo, 122-11; 2. Huitt, Lathrop, 119-7; 3. Moore, Lawson, 118-4; 7. Reinke, Carollton, 114-4.

CLASS 1 BOYS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Principia, 73; 2. Worth County, 47; 3. Green City, 44; 4. West Nodaway, 39; 5. King City, 30.5; 6. Stanberry, 27; T7. Princeton, 22; T7. Wellington-Napoleon, 22; T9. Lakeland, 21; T9. Hayti, 21; T9. Mound City, 21; T20. Orrick, 14; T42. Midway, 3.

Event winners and KC-area finishers

100: 1. Asinga, Principia, 10.69. 200: 1. Asinga, Principia, 21.95; 6. Owens, Wellington-Napoleon, 23.97. 400: 1. Hughes, Wellington-Napoleon, 50.62. 800: 1. Blay, West Nodaway, 2:02.01. 1,600: 1. Blay, West Nodaway, 4:25.06. 3,200: 1. Blay, West Nodaway, 9:47.21. 110 hurdles: 1. Buggs-Tipton, Green City, 14.41; 3. Harris, Orrick, 16.06. 300 hurdles: 1. Buggs-Tipton, Green City, 39.43; 4. Harris, Orrick, 42.83; 7. Dahman, Midway, 43.46. 400: 1. King City, 44.07. 800 relay: 1. King City, 1:32.75; 5. Wellington-Napoleon, 1:35.24. 1,600 relay: 1. Worth County, 3:33.56; 4. Wellington-Napoleon, 3:36.76. 3,200 relay: 1. Hermitage, 8:28.69. High jump: 1. Holt, Princeton, 6-3 1/2. Pole vault: 1. Osburn, Mound City, 13-03 3/4. Long jump: 1. Buggs-Tipton, Green City, 21-7 1/4; 5. Miller, Orrick, 20-7 1/4. Triple jump: 1. Buggs-Tipton, Green City, 43-00 1/4. Shot put: 1. Singer, Tina-Avalon, 54-3 1/4. Discus: 1. Strange, Lakeland, 164-06. Javelin: 1. Strange, Lakeland, 183-07; 8. Richardson, Midway, 138-11.

CLASS 1 GIRLS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Drexel, 46; 2. Valle Catholic, 41; 3. Delta, 38; 4. Tarkio, 37; 5. Princeton, 34.5; 6. Stanberry, 31; 7. Wellington-Napoleon, 30; 8. St. Paul Lutheran, 28.5; 9. Jasper, 28; 10. Galena, 27.

Event winners and KC-area finishers

100: Holweg, Delta, 12.54; 3. Parks, Drexel, 12.83. 200: 1. Holweg, Delta, 26.59; 6. Shannon, Wellington-Napoleon, 27.55. 400: 1. Griffin, Van Buren, 58.80. 800: 1. Loida, Valle Catholic, 2:19.20. 1,600: 1. Martens, St. Paul Lutheran, 5:27.89. 3,200: 1. Martens, St. Paul Lutheran, 12:07.42. 100 hurdles: 1. Smith, Jasper, 16.02; 2. Wheeler, Drexel, 16.20. 300 hurdles: 1. Holweg, Delta, 47.36; 6. Wheeler, Drexel, 49.26. 400 relay: 1. Drexel, 51.71 2. Wellington-Napoleon, 51.94. 800 relay: 1. Stanberry, 1:49.20; 2. Wellington-Napoleon, 1:50.60. 1,600 relay: 1. Tarkio, 4:16.67; 3. Wellington-Napoleon, 4:21.97. 3,200: 1. Tarkio, 10:09.41; 4. Wellington-Napoleon, 10:28.75. High jump: 1. Smith, Jasper, 5-3. Pole vault: 1. Stokely, Princeton, 10-03 1/4. Long jump: 1. Troncin, Albany, 17-00. Triple jump: 1. Magers, Atlanta, 37-3; 4. Wheeler, Drexel, 34-9. Shot put: 1. Hux, Richland (Essex), 41-1 3/4; 3. Shipps, Drexel, 38-6 3/4. Discus: 1. Jenkins, Rock Port, 123-03; 2. Shipps, Drexel, 119-07. Javelin: 1. Craig, Stanberry, 146-09.