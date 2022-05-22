See how top athletes from the KC area finished in state track, tennis, swim/dive finals

·26 min read
MSHSAA photo

It was a big (and successful) weekend for multiple Kansas City-area high school athletes in tennis, swimming and track and field.

The Barstow boys tennis team saw the culmination of a special milestone at the state tournament at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

Senior Richey King and freshman brother Bobby King completed a family cycle by winning the Class 2 doubles championship, beating a tandem from Ladue Horton Watkins 6-2, 6-2. Older sister Janie won two state titles, in 2015 and 2016, and older brother Brian won one (2018) with Bradley Frye.

In the Kansas girls swimming and diving finals, Lawrence Free State took home the Class 6A team title and Shawnee Mission East claimed silver. Andover beat runner-up St. James Academy for the Class 5-1A championship.

Lawson earned the Missouri boys track and field championship for Class 2 in Jefferson City and finished runner-up to North Platte in the Class 2 girls competition. Drexel won the Class 1 girls track and field team title, Principia the boys title.

Here are results from the Missouri boys tennis (individual) state tournaments, the Kansas swimming and diving championships and Missouri track and field in Classes 1 and 2.

Missouri boys state individual tennis tournaments

At the Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield

CLASS 3

First round singles: Tettamble, St. Louis University High, d. Kim, Lindbergh, 6-0, 6-2. Kim, Springfield Central, d. Surapaneni, Ft. Zumwalt West, 6-3, 6-1. McIntosh, Blue Springs South, d. Cheema, Liberty (Wentzville), 6-1, 6-1. Flaska, St. Joseph Central, d. Redmond, Rockhurst, 5-7, 6-2, 10-8. Regnier, Eureka, d. Bansal, Springfield Central, 6-2, 6-3. Lambright III, Pembroke Hil, d. Slaggie, Park Hill, 6-0, 6-1. BurZynski, Francis Howell, d. Bartek, Liberty (Wentzville), 6-2, 6-1. Yue, Marquette, d. Gannavaram, Lee’s Summit West, 6-2, 6-1.

Quarterfinal singles: Tettamble, SLUH, d. Kim, Springfield Central, 6-0, 6-3. McIntosh, Blue Springs South, d. Flaska, St. Joseph Central, forfeit. Lambright III, Pembroke Hill, d. Regnier, Eureka, 6-2, 6-4. Yue, Marquette, d. BurZynski, Francis Howell, 6-1, 6-1.

Semifinal singles: Tettamble, SLUH, d. McIntosh, Blue Springs South, 6-1, 6-0. Lambright III, Pembroke Hill, d. Yue, Marquette, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.

Singles placement matches: 1. Tettamble, SLUH, d. Lambright III, Pembroke Hill, 6-3, 6-1. 3. McIntosh, Blue Springs South, d. Yue, Marquette, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. 5. Kim, Lindbergh, d. Bansal, Springfield Central, 6-0, 6-0. 7. Regnier, Eureka, d. Gannavaram, Lee’s Summit West, 6-4, 6-1.

First round doubles: Wiedeman/Koca, Rockhurst, d. Myneni/Ward, Parkway South, 6-2, 6-1. Meyer/Gonzales, Liberty (Wentzville), d. Mandava/Park, Springfield Central, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7. Thornberry/Laitio, Pembroke Hill, d. Weishaar/Koch, Liberty, 6-0, 4-6, 10-5. Dahl/Palagiri, John Burroughs, d. Jones/Garthe, Francis Howell Central, 6-1, 6-1. Eslinger/Black, Francis Howell Central, d. Chou/Bai, Springfield Kickapoo, 6-4, 1-6, 10-3. Yarlagadda/Stevens, Pembroke Hill, d. Vissa/Muthisamy, John Burroughs, 6-2, 7-5. Matthys/Smith, Park Hill, d. Blagojevic/Tiemann, Oakville, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 12-10. Litton/Elangovan, Columbia Rock Bridge, d. Joseph/Duethman, Rockhurst, 7-5, 6-3.

Quarterfinal doubles: Wiedeman/Koca, Rockhurst, d. Meyer/Gonzales, Liberty (Wentzville), 6-0, 6-2. Thornberry/Laitio, Pembroke Hill, d. Dahl/Palagiri, John Burroughs, 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 10-8. Yarlagadda/Stevens, Pembroke Hill, d. Eslinger/Black, Francis Howell Central, 6-2, 6-2. Litton/Elangovan, Rock Bridge, d. Matthys/Smith, Park Hill, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles semifinals: Wiedeman/Koca, Rockhurst, d. Thornberry/Laitio, Pembroke Hill, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2). Litton/Elangovan, Rock Bridge, d. Yarlagadda/Stevens, Pembroke Hill, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Litton/Elangovan, Rock Bridge, d. Wiedeman/Koca, Rockhurst, 6-4, 6-3. 3. Thornberry/Laitio, Pembroke Hill, d. Yarlagadda/Stevens, Pembroke Hill, 6-4, 6-4. 5. Joseph/Diethman, Rockhurst, d. Weishaar/Koch, Liberty, 7-5, 2-6, 10-3. 7. Dahl/Palagiri, John Burroughs, d. Matthys/Smith, Park Hill, 6-1, 6-2.

CLASS 2

First round singles: Achter, Priory, d. Huang, Rolla, forfeit. Purshottam, Rockwood Summit, d. Patel, MICDS, 6-0, 3-6, 10-5. Nichols, Platte County, d. Nagarajan, Thomas Jefferson Independent, 6-4, 7-5. Crawford, Willard, d. Terrill, Hannibal, 6-1, 6-0. Gandhari, Barstow, d. Holmes, Winnetonka, 6-2, 6-1. Negi, Parkway Central, d. Lingengelser, Willard, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). Faucheaux, Helias Catholic, d. Muminovic, Mehlville, 6-1, 6-4. Jan, MICDS, d. Foster, Ft. Zumwalt East, 6-0, 6-1.

Quarterfinal singles: Achter, Priory, d. Purshottam, Rockwood Summit, 6-3, 6-3. Crawford, Willard, d. Nichols, Platte County, 6-3, 7-5. Negi, Parkway Central, d. Gandhari, Barstow, 6-1, 6-2. Jan, MICDS, d. Faucheaux, Helias Catholic, 6-1, 6-0.

Semifinal singles: Achter, Priory, d. Crawford, Willard, 6-1, 6-0. Jan, MICDS, d. Negi, Parkway Central, 6-1, 7-5.

Singles placement matches: 1. Achter, Priory, d. Jan, MICDS, 6-7 (8-10), 6-1, 10-2. 3. Negi, Parkway Central, d. Crawford, Willard, 6-2, 6-0. 5. Lingenfelser, Willard, d. Patel, MICDS, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5. 7. Purshottam, Rockwood Summit, d. Gandhari, Barstow, 6-0, 6-0.

First round doubles: C. Compton/K. Compton, Grain Valley, d. Reid/Moss, Poplar Bluff, 6-0, 6-2. Ding/Brouhard, Thomas Jefferson Independent, d. Beckham/Bartram, Branson, 6-1, 6-4. Ji/Liu, Parkway Central, Foster/Cooper, Rolla, 6-2, 7-5. Tokarczyk/Kadan, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Wilson/Mishra, Ft. Zumwalt South, 6-1, 6-0. Waller-Brenneke/Bach, Farmington, d. A. Vanek/N. Vanek, Platte County, 4-6, 6-2, 10-4. Daudsyah/Gao, Parkway West, d. Stark/Decker, Branson, 6-3, 6-2. Ri. King/Ro. King, Barstow, d. Dowden/Mueller, Helias Catholic, 6-0, 6-0. M. Chen/N. Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Markowski/Bambrick, Ft. Zumwalt East, 6-1, 6-0.

Quarterfinal doubles: Ding/Brouhard, Thomas Jefferson Independent, d. C. Compton/K. Compton, Grain Valley, 6-3, 6-3. Tokarczyk/Kadan, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Ji/Liu, Parkway Central, 6-2, 6-0. Daudsyah/Gao, Parkway West, d. Waller-Brenneke/Bach, Farmington, 6-3, 6-1. Ri. King/Ro. King, Barstow, d. M. Chen/N. Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-3.

Doubles semifinals: Tokarczyk/Kadan, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Ding/Brouhard, Thomas Jefferson Independent, 6-4, 3-6, 10-4. Ri. King/Ro. King, Barstow, d. Daudsyah/Gao, Parkway West, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Ri. King/Ro. King, Barstow, d. Tokarczyk/Kadan, Ladue Horton Watkins, 6-2, 6-2. 3. Ding/Brouhard, Thomas Jefferson Independent, d. Daudsyah/Gao, Parkway West, 6-3, 6-1. 5. M. Chen/N. Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Stark/Decker, Branson, 6-0, 6-2. 7. Wilson/Mishra, Ft. Zumwalt South, d. Markowski/Bambrick, Ft. Zumwalt East, 4-6, 6-3, 12-10.

CLASS 1

First round singles: Griese, Duchesne, d. Rea, Nevada, 6-0, 6-0. Lebedev, Metro, d. Wolhgemuth, Carrollton, 6-4, 7-5. Wilhoit, Logan-Rogersville, d. Pankiv, Osage, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3. Applegate, Whitfield, d. Grumke, Lafayette County, 6-3, 6-1. Corbin, Chillicothe, d. Farnan, Father Toltan, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2). Horton, Savannah, d. Austin, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 6-0, 6-0. Dickerson, Bolivar, d. Zimmerman, Logan-Rogersville, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). Radke, Whitfield, d. Yarte-Zertuche, Missouri Military Academy, 6-1, 6-0.

Quarterfinal singles: Griese, Duchesne, d. Lebedev, Metro, 6-0, 6-0. Applegate, Whitfield, d. Wilhoit, Logan-Rogersville, 6-1, 6-0. Horton, Savannah, d. Corbin, Chillicothe, 6-0, 6-0. Radke, Whitfield, d. Dickerson, Bolivar, 6-0, 6-0.

Semifinal singles: Griese, Duchesne, d. Applegate, Whitfield, 6-0, 6-0. Radke, Whitfield, d. Horton, Savannah, 6-1, 6-2.

Singles placement matches: 1. Radke, Whitfield, d. Griese, Duchesne, 6-3, 6-4. 3. Horton, Savannah, d. Applegate, Whitfield, 6-2, 6-1. 5. Rea, Nevada, d. Wilhoit, Logan-Rogersville, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6). 7. Grumke, Lafayette County, d. Zimmerman, Logan-Rogersville, 6-3, 6-3.

First round doubles: J. Renfrow/S. Renfrow, Warrensburg, d. Campbell/Kolb, Forsyth, 6-2, 6-4. Southard/Youngblood, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), d. Yakovlev/Slayden, Logan-Rogersville, 6-3, 3-6, 10-3. Welman/Twenter, St. Michael the Archangel, d. Anguiano/Dempsey, Missouri Military Academy, 6-1, 6-2. Pompian/Major, Clayton, d. R. O’Loughlin/Meystrik, Moberly, 7-5, 6-4. Heftye/Collier, Savannah, d. Moore/Stuart, Willow Springs, 6-1, 6-1. Martin/Pock, Bolivar, d. W. O’Loughlin/Lopez, Moberly, 6-2, 6-0. Kennedy/Conley, Warrensburg, d. West/Harden, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 6-4, 4-6, 13-11. Robles-Razzaq/Venigalla, Clayton, d. Sa. Way/Si. Way, Missouri Military Academy, 6-3. 6-3.

Quarterfinal doubles: J. Renfrow/S. Renfrow, Warrensburg, d. Southard/Youngblood, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 6-3, 6-4. Pompian/Major, Clayton, d. Welman/Twenter, St. Michael the Archangel, 6-4, 6-3. Martin/Pock, Bolivar, d. Heftye/Collier, Savannah, 6-0, 6-7 (1-7), 10-8. Robles-Razzaq/Venigalla, Clayton, d. Kennedy/Conley, Warrensburg, 6-4, 4-6, 10-5.

Doubles semifinals: J. Renfrow/S. Renfrow, Warrensburg, d. Pompian/Major, Clayton, 6-3, 6-4. Martin/Pock, Bolivar, d. Robles-Razzaq/Venigalla, Clayton, 6-2, 4-6, 10-5.

Doubles placement matches: 1. J. Renfrow/S. Renfrow, Warrensburg, d. Martin/Pock, Bolivar,4-6, 7-5, 10-6. 3. Robles-Razzaq/Venigalla, Clayton, d. Pompian/Major, Clayton, 5-7, 6-4, 10-4. 5. Kennedy/Conley, Warrensburg, d. West/Harden, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). 7. Heftye/Collier, Savannah, d. Welman/Twenter, St. Michael the Archangel, 6-2, 6-2.

Kansas girls state swimming and diving championships

Thursday-Saturday, in Lenexa; at Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center

Note: Race distances in yards.

CLASS 6A

Team scores: 1. Lawrence Free State, 313; 2. Shawnee Mission East, 265; 3. Blue Valley North, 262; 4. Blue Valley West, 234; 5. Blue Valley Northwest, 158; 6. Wichita East, 148; 7. Olathe South, 137; 8. Blue Valley, 112; 9. Olathe Northwest, 91; 10. Washburn Rural, 84; 11. Lawrence, 72; 12. Derby, 70; 13. Olathe North, 62; 14. Manhattan, 50; 15. Olathe East, 45; 16. Olathe West, 42; 17. Campus, 41; 18. Garden City, 29; 19. Wichita Northwest, 27; 20. Shawnee Mission South, 21; 21. Wichita North, 16; T22. Topeka High, 15; T22. Shawnee Mission North, 15; 24. Wichita Heights, 8; 25. Hutchinson, 4.

Championship finals (top 8) and KC-area consolation finals (9-16) results

200 medley relay: 1. Lawrence Free State, 1:45.29; 2. SM East, 1:46.43; 3. BV West, 1:49.76; 4. BV North, 1:51.94; 5. Olathe South, 1:52.36; 6. BV Northwest, 1:53.16; 7. Olathe North, 1:56.71; 8. Garden City, 1:58.19; 13. Olathe East, 2:00.27; 14. SM South, 2:00.74.

200 freestyle: 1. Dirkzwager, Wichita East, 1:50.32; 2. Ward, Free State, 1:53.33; 3. Jacobs, Olathe South, 1:56.10; 4. Roberts, Campus, 1:57.03; 5. Bare, Washburn Rural, 1:58.48; 6. Schmidt, Blue Valley, 1:58.50; 7. Nuckolls, Free State, 1:59.56; 8. Braden, Lawrence, 2:00.45; 9. Branstrom, Olathe Northwest, 2:02.91; 10. Day, Free State, 2:03.66; 11. Barton, BV North, 2:04.29; 12. Howard, SM East, 2:04.99; 13. Gunderman, SM East, 2:05.18; 14. Provost, Olathe West, 2:05.35; 15. Fiocato, BV Northwest, 2:06.66; 16. Wong, Olathe Northwest, 2:06.36.

200 individual medley: 1. Deedy, SM East, 2:03.45; 2. McCullough, Free State, 2:10.74; 3. Jacobs, Olathe South, 2:11.78; 4. Jones, Wichita East, 2:14.39; 5. Polhemus, BV West, 2:17.26; 6. Wilson, Free State, 2:17.74; 7. Stewart, BV North, 2:19.02; 8. Bush, Olathe South, 2:19.62; 9. Jones, Lawrence, 2:17.57; 10. Patterson, BV North, 2:18.65; 12. King, Olathe Northwest, 2:20.90; 13. Bullins, Olathe North, 2:25.23; 14. Nachtigal, SM East, 2:25.61; 15. Gifford, BV West, 2:27.97; 16. Thurlby, BV Northwest, 2:28.98.

50 freestyle: 1. Paduano, BV Northwest, 23.93; 2. C. Blake, BV North, 24.22; 3. Packard, Free State, 24.24; 4. Benjamin, SM East, 24.38; 5. Snyder, Blue Valley, 24.56; 6. S. Blake, BV North, 24.71; 7. McDowell, Wichita Northwest, 25.27; 8. Pritchard, Washburn Rural, 25.52; 9. Masillonis, BV North, 25.29; 10. Krizek, BV West, 25.38; 11. Kennedy, Olathe East, 25.73; 13. Farrington, BV Northwest, 26.08; 14. Stiede, Olathe West, 26.13; 15. Ahmed, BV West, 26.18; 16. Garrison, SM East, 26.19.

One meter diving: 1. Garrelts, BV Northwest, 395.80 points; 2. Self, Derby, 391.80; 3. Lawler, BV West, 390.90; 4. Delvin, Topeka, 389.35; 5. Scott, SM East, 377.15; 6. Brandt, Lawrence, 357.90; 7. Todd, Olathe Northwest, 354.00; 8. Stanley, Olathe North, 353.75; 9. Driever, SM North, 345.10; 10. Standen, Olathe Northwest, 344.15; 11. Layman, Olathe North, 338.20; 12. Sander, BV Nortwest, 335.95; 13. Gurley, Olathe Northwest, 334.10; 14. Silva, Derby, 331.40; 15. Clinkinbeard, Olathe West, 326.60; 16. Christian, SM East, 317.50.

100 butterfly: 1. Finzen, BV West, 54.36; 2. Linscott, SM East, 58.14; 3. Engelbrecht, Free State, 59.08; 4. Benjamin, SM East, 1:00.35; 5. Steffensmeier, Manhattan, 1:01.20; 6. Jones, Wichita East, 1:01.33; 7. Orr, BV West, 1:02.08; 8. Wong, Olathe Northwest, 1:02.63; 9. Gayla, Free State, 1:00.82; 11. Garst, Olathe East, 1:02.60; 12. King, Olathe Northwest, 1:03.16; 13. Amos, Olathe West, 1:04.16; 16. Kim, Olathe North, 1:06.09.

100 freestyle: 1. Dirkzwager, Wichita East, 51.61; 2. Packard, Free State, 52.12; 3. C. Blake, BV North, 52.86; 4. S. Blake, BV North, 54.46; 5. Snyder, Blue Valley, 54.90; 6. Fink, Olathe West, 55.94; 7. Pritchard, Washburn Rural, 56.63; 8. Barton, BV North, 57.08; 9. Krizek, BV West, 55.78; 10. Day, Free State, 56.12; 11. Malik, SM East, 56.31; 12. Branstrom, Olathe Northwest, 56.65; 14. Ahmed, BV West, 56.74; 15. Gildemeister, BV West, 57.12; 16. Bullins, Olathe North, 57.26.

500 freestyle: 1. Ward, Free State, 5:03.69; 2. Jacobs, Olathe South, 5:14.12; 3. Hauser, BV North, 5:16.64; 4. Braden, Lawrence, 5:18.96; 5. Schmidt, Blue Valley, 5:19.37; 6. Bare, Washburn Rural, 5:20.29; 7. Nuckolls, Free State, 5:22.19; 8. Vietti, BV West, 5:26.13; 10. Howard, SM East, 5:36.14; 12. Rabin, Blue Valley, 5:39.36; 13. Gifford, BV West, 5:39.62; 14. Culley, Olathe North, 5:39.65; 15. McNamara, BV West, 5:41.89; 16. Provost, Olathe West, 5:42.33.

200 freestyle relay: 1. BV North, 1:37.87; 2. SM East, 1:39.55; 3. Lawrence Free State, 1:40.12; 4. Wichita East, 1:42.83; 5. Blue Valley, 1:43.26; 6. BV West, 1:43.31; 7. Olathe South, 1:44.47; 8. Olathe East, 1:45.43; 9. BV Northwest, 1:44.47; 10. Olathe West, 1:45.47; 11. Olathe North, 1:46.02; 12. Olathe Northwest, 1:46.39; 13. SM South, 1:46.99; 15. Lawrence, 1:47.57.

100 backstroke: 1. Finzen, BV West, 55.16; 2. Paduano, BV Northwest, 57.09; 3. Roberts, Campus, 59.72; 4. Engelbrecht, Free State, 59.90; 5. Malik, SM East, 1:00.07; 6. Fiocati, BV Northwest, 1:01.37; 7. Gao, Free State, 1:02.13; 8. Vietti, BV West, 1:02.33; 9. Barrett, SM East, 1:01.95; 11. Loparco, BV Northwest, 1:03.40; 14. Schmierer, SM South, SM South, 1:03.64; 15. Amos, Olathe West, 1:03.87; 16. Wilson, Free State, 1:04.43.

100 breaststroke: 1. Deedy, SM East, 1:02.53; 2. Linscott, SM East, 1:05.65; 3. McCullough, Free State, 1:05.79; 4. Hauser, BV North, 1:07.84; 5. Perez, Manhattan, 1:08.11; 6. Bush, Olathe South, 1:08.93; 7. Jacobs, Olathe South, 1:10.21; 8. Patterson, BV North, 1:10.33; 9. Polhemus, BV West, 1:11.19; 11. Jones, Lawrence, 1:12.08; 13. Stewart, BV North, 1:12.51; 14. Garst, Olathe East, 1:13.02; 16. Sandstrom, SM East, 1:14.13.

400 freestyle relay: 1. BV North, 3:35.51; 2. Lawrence Free State, 3:35.86; 3. BV West, 3:40.60; 4. Wichita East, 3:45.52; 5. SM East, 3:46.44; 6. BV Northwest, 3:46.80; 7. Blue Valley, 3:50.33; 8. Olathe Northwest, 3:53.19; 10. Lawrence, 3:55.44; 14. SM North, 4:09.76; 15. SM South, 4:10.22.

CLASS 5-1A

Team scores: 1. Andover, 258; 2. St. James Academy, 202; 3. Bishop Carroll, 193; 4. Topeka Seaman, 175.5; 5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 165; 6. McPherson, 143; 7. Labette County, 124; 8. Mill Valley, 122; 9. Winfield, 116; 10. Wichita Trinity Academy, 99; 11. Blue Valley Southwest, 94; 12. Lansing, 67; 13. Maize, 66; 14. St. Thomas Aquinas, 60; 15. Topeka West, 49; 16. Salina Central, 48; 17. Valley Center, 43; 18. Piper, 37; 19. Wichita Collegiate, 29; 20. Emporia, 28; 21. Bishop Miege, 27; 22. Hays, 25; 23. Louisburg, 23; 24. Leavenworth, 16; 25. Humboldt, 13; 26. El Dorado, 12; 27. Newton, 11; 28. Circle, 10.5; 29. Holcomb, 10; 30. Southeast of Saline, 8; T31. De Soto, 7; T31. Centre, 7; T33. Wichita Independent, 6; T33. Wellington, 6; T33. Great Bend, 6; 36. Topeka Hayden, 5; 37. Pittsburg, 4; T38. Andover Central, 3; T38. Salina South, 3; 40. Shawnee Heights, 2.

Championship finals (top 8) and KC-area consolation finals (9-16) results

200 medley relay: 1. Andover, 1:48.40; 2. St. James Academy, 1:50.17; 3. Topeka Seaman, 1:51.28; 4. Labette County, 1:55.11; 5. Mill Valley, 1:56.58; 6. Bishop Carroll, 1:56.77; 7. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:57.14; 8. Wichita Trinity, 1:57.98; 9. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:58.81; 11. Lansing, 2:01.12; 12. Piper, 2:01.65; 14. Bishop Miege, 2:02.57. DQ. Leavenworth.

200 freestyle: 1. Jeffries, Topeka West, 1:53.29; 2. Pickert, St. James, 1:54.06; 3. Reynaga, Bishop Carroll, 1:54.23; 4. Baber, BV Southwest, 1:54.67; 5. Hansen, Mill Valley, 1:57.54; 6. Moore, Winfield, 1:57.99; 7. Kochenderfer, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:59.33; 8. Mandanis, Andover, 1:59.77; 10. Thompson, Leavenworth, 2:04.88; 16. Garcia-Cuenca, Mill Valley, 2:10.32.

200 individual medley: 1. Winter, Bishop Carroll, 2:05.49; 2. Howard, Wichita Trinity, 2:09.32; 3. Walz, Seaman, 2:10.93; 4. Griffin, Andover, 2:12.67; 5. Grace, Seaman, 2:18.50; 6. Clark, St. James, 2:18.68; 7. Evans, Mill Valley, 2:19.30; 8. Bailey, Bishop Carroll, 2:25.03; 9. Stenerson, Leavenworth, 2:24.11; 12. Monaghan, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:26.42; 13. Hill, BV Southwest, 2:26.60.

50 freestyle: 1. Neugent, Andover, 24.18; 2. Grace, Wichita Collegiate, 24.40; 3. Salsbury, St. James, 24.42; 4. Brunk, McPherson, 24.62; 5. Ratzlaff, Labette County, 25.04; 6. Turner, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 25.09; 7. Schmidt, Hays, 25.11; 8. Pearcy, McPherson, 25.20; 9. Brueggen, Louisburg, 25.26; 10. Swarts, De Soto, 25.53; 11. Weihing, Lansing, 25.81; 14. Dahir, St. Thomas Aquinas, 26.11.

One meter diving: 1. Holton, St. James, 409.40 points; 2. Vincent, Emporia, 384.60; 3. Callahan, St. James, 352.00; 4. Adams, Maize, 349.20; 5. Paprocki, St. Thomas Aquinas, 348.20; 6. Campbell, St. James, 343.80; 7. Fields, Salina Central, 343.75; 8. Stutler, Emporia, 341.40; 9. Todd, Andover, 337.85; 10. Carlson, Centre, 333.30; 11. Fields, Andover, 316.05; 12. Gregg, Hayden, 300.90; 13. Hardgree, St. Thomas Aquinas, 293.65; 14. Hakes, Mill Valley, 292.10; 15. Sims, Salina South, 281.95; 16. Exline, Salina South, 279.75.

100 butterfly: 1. Winter, Bishop Carroll, 55.98; 2. Hansen, Mill Valley, 56.37; 3. Clark, St. James, 57.86; 4. Meister, Labette County, 58.53; 5. Mandanis, Andover, 1:00.13; 6. Walz, Seaman, 1:00.39; 7. Milligan, Valley Center, 1:01.03; 8. Peckham, Salina Central, 1:01.22; 11. Kindle, Piper, 1:03.65.

100 freestyle: 1. Reynaga, Bishop Carroll, 52.53; 2. Neugent, Andover, 52.62; 3. Baber, BV Southwest, 52.71; 4. Grace, Seaman, 54.16; 5. Brunk, McPherson, 54.19; 6. Schmidt, Hays, 54.41; 7. Turner, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 55.41; 8. Walls, Wichita Trinity, 56.81; 10. Hill, BV Southwest, 57.66; 14. Johnson, Lansing, 58.62.

500 freestyle: 1. Jeffries, Topeka West, 5:03.55; 2. Pickert, St. James, 5:05.89; 3. Kochenderfer, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 5:19.69; 4. Moore, Winfield, 5:24.24; 5. Walz, Seaman, 5:26.43; 6. Bailey, 5:33.36; 7. Isom, Winfield, 5:35.21; 8. Sprowls, Maize, 5:45.06; 15. Spacek, St. James, 5:43.63.

200 freestyle relay: 1. McPherson, 1:41.23; 2. BV Southwest, 1:43.32; 3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:44.03; 4. Mill Valley, 1:44.61; 5. Bishop Carroll, 1:45.55; 6. Winfield, 1:46.94; 7. Lansing, 1:47.21; 8. Valley Center, 1:48.00; 11. Bishop Miege, 1:49.37; 13. St. James Academy, 1:50.19; 16. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:50.93.

100 backstroke: 1. Griffin, Andover, 56.74; 2. Meister, Labette County, 56.83; 3. Pearcy, McPherson, 59.48; 4. Grace, Seaman, 59.84; 5. Brueggen, Louisburg, 1:00.58; 6. Ratzlaff, Labette County, 1:01.67; 7. Grace, Wichita Collegiate, 1:02.76; 8. Le, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:02.92; 10. Kindle, Piper, 1:03.36.

100 breaststroke: 1. Walz, Seaman, 1:06.03; 2. Howard, Wichita Trinity, 1:06.32; 3. Elliott, Andover, 1:08.14; 4. Evans, Mill Valley, 1:09.39; 5. Bullock, St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:12.83; 6. B’Hymer, Humboldt, 1:12.98; 7. Buchholz, Lansing, 1:13.35; 8. Burmaster, Salina Central, 1:13.49; 11. Hanson, Piper, 1:14.15; 15. Ford, Bishop Miege, 1:17.04; 16. Walsh, Bishop Miege, 1:17.33.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Andover, 3:37.12; 2. Bishop Carroll, 3:40.26; 3. Topeka Seaman, 3:41.10; 4. St. James Academy, 3:43.07; 5. McPherson, 3:45.33; 6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 3:48.07; 7. Wichita Trinity, 3:51.39; 8. Labette County, 3:51.49; 9. BV Southwest, 3:56.08; 12. Lansing, 4:02.35; 13. Piper, 4:03.65; 14. Bishop Miege, 4:03.72; 16. Mill Valley, 4:07.63.

Missouri state track and field championships

At Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City

Note: Race distances in meters.

CLASS 2 BOYS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Lawson, 48.5; 2. Whitfield, 48; 3. Lutheran North, 39; T4. Lexington, 38; T4. New Covenant Academy, 38; 6. Highland, 34; T7. Malden, 29; T7. Plato, 29; T7. Lafayette County, 29; T10. Monroe City, 26; T10. Steelville, 26; 12. Mid-Buchanan, 24; 14. West Platte, 16; T15. Lone Jack, 14; T32. Summit Christian Academy, 7; T51. Lathrop, 2.

Event winners and KC-area finishers

100: 1. Gosnell, Lexington, 10.96; 2. Leader, Mid-Buchanan, 11.11. 200: 1. Gosnell, Lexington, 22.36; 3. Leader, Mid-Buchanan, 22.81; 7. Slomonski, Lawson, 23.63. 400: 1. Milgie, Whitfield, 48.71; 3. Gann-Vega, Lafayette County, 49.99; 8. Leader, Mid-Buchanan, 52.93. 800: 1. Talley, New Covenant, 1:54.78; 3. Kinslow, West Platte, 2:00.56. 1,600: 1. Talley, New Covenant, 4:12.27.; 7. Kinslow, West Platte, 4:28.24. 3,200: 1. Talley, New Covenant Academy, 9:15.11. 110 hurdles: 1. Slominski, Lawson, 15.11; 2. Richards, Lone Jack, 15.71; 6. Vaughn, Lawson, 16.12. 300 hurdles: 1. Juszczyk, Lutheran North, 39.40; 2. Slominski, Lawson, 39.74; 3. Richards, Lone Jack, 40.47; 5. George, Lafayette County, 40.89. 400 relay: 1. Lutheran North, 43.71; 2. Lexington, 43.86; 4. West Platte, 43.98. 800 relay: 1. Lutheran North, 1:31.51; 2. Lafayette County, 1:31.99; 7. Summit Christian, 1:34.32. 1,600 relay: 1. Whitfield, 3:26.24. 3,200 relay: 1. Whitfield, 8:09.08; 6. West Platte, 8:29.18. High jump: 1. Gosnell, Lexington, 6-04 1/4; T4. Blair, Lawson, 6-00 3/4. Pole vault: 1. Williamson, Osceola, 13-0 3/4. Long jump: 1. Francis, Salisbury, 21-10 1/4; 2. Nevels, Lafayette County, 21-09 1/2; 7. Scanlan, Lathrop, 20-05. Triple jump: 1. Slominski, Lawson, 45-10 3/4; 2. Hunter, Mid-Buchanan, 43-11 1/4. Shot put: 1. Davis, Steelville, 58-01 3/4; 6. Limback, Lafayette County, 49-02 1/4. Discus: 1. Stark, Highland, 165-11; 8. Blair, Lawson, 143-0. Javelin: 1. Blair, Lawson, 174-3; 4. Lepak, Summit Christian, 166-1; 8. Wahlgren, Mid-Buchanan, 152-7.

CLASS 2 GIRLS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. North Platte, 71; 2. Lawson, 48; 3. Saxony Lutheran, 42; 4. Monroe City, 34; 5. College Heights Christian, 33; 6. Clark County, 28 7. Blue Eye, 27; 8. East Buchanan, 25; 9. Marceline, 24; 10. Grandview (Hillsboro), 22; T11. West Platte, 21; 20. Lafayette County, 15; T21. Lathrop, 14; 30. Sherwood, 7; T31. Archie, 6; T37. Plattsburg, 4; T42. Lexington, 3; T47. Mid-Buchanan, 2; T47. Carrollton, 2.

Event winners and KC-area finishers

100: 1. Rogers, North Platte, 12.40; 7. Thornton, Mid-Buchanan, 12.95. 200: 1. Rogers, North Platte, 25.95; 6. Ramsey, North Platte, 26.70. 400: 1. Lawrence, College Heights Christian, 58.97; 2. Ramsey, North Platte, 59.13; 3. Sampson, North Platte, 59.66; 5. Baker, West Platte, 1:00.79; DNS. Davis, University Academy. 800: 1. Williams, Monroe City, 2:19.85; 5. Ramsey, North Platte, 2:26.51. 1,600: 1. Wilson, Lawson, 5:15.28; 8. Calvert, Lawson, 5:32.55. 3,200: 1.Wilson, Lawson, 11:22.01; 5. Linebach, Lafayette County, 12:05.57; 6. Beach, Lexington, 12:08.04; 7. DeBord, North Platte, 12:25.66. 100 hurdles: 1. Thomason, Saxony Lutheran, 15.25.; 3. Andrews, Archie, 16.34; 5. Peters, West Platte, 16.90; 8. McCulloh, Sherwood, 20.35. 300 hurdles: 1. Redman, Maysville, 45.97; 3. McCulloh, Sherwood, 47.26; 4. Gilliam, Lawson, 47.37. 400 relay: 1. North Platte, 50.86; 5. Plattsburg, 52.09. 800 relay: 1. North Platte, 1:44.95; 3. West Platte, 1:49.53; 6. Lathrop, 1:52.78. 1,600 relay: 1. College Heights Christian, 4:09.75; 2. North Platte, 4:10.65; 6. West Platte, 4:21.07. 3,200 relay: 1. Lawson, 10:00.50; 4. Lafayette County, 10:14.80; 5. West Platte, 10:16.39. High jump: 1. Bruner, Marceline, 5-02 1/4; 3. Williams, Lafayette County, 4-10 1/2. Pole vault: 1. Gardner, Butler, 11-9 3/4. Long jump: 1. Torbett, Ash Grove, 17-4 3/4. Triple jump: 1. Klein, East Buchanan, 36-08 1/4; 8. Gilliam, Lawson, 33-04. Shot put: 1. Pauley, Milan, 43-03 3/4; 6. Patton, Lathrop, 35-02. Discus: 1. Hatfield, Schuyler County, 139-6; 4. Sands, Lawson, 112-8. Javelin: 1. Carter, Polo, 122-11; 2. Huitt, Lathrop, 119-7; 3. Moore, Lawson, 118-4; 7. Reinke, Carollton, 114-4.

CLASS 1 BOYS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Principia, 73; 2. Worth County, 47; 3. Green City, 44; 4. West Nodaway, 39; 5. King City, 30.5; 6. Stanberry, 27; T7. Princeton, 22; T7. Wellington-Napoleon, 22; T9. Lakeland, 21; T9. Hayti, 21; T9. Mound City, 21; T20. Orrick, 14; T42. Midway, 3.

Event winners and KC-area finishers

100: 1. Asinga, Principia, 10.69. 200: 1. Asinga, Principia, 21.95; 6. Owens, Wellington-Napoleon, 23.97. 400: 1. Hughes, Wellington-Napoleon, 50.62. 800: 1. Blay, West Nodaway, 2:02.01. 1,600: 1. Blay, West Nodaway, 4:25.06. 3,200: 1. Blay, West Nodaway, 9:47.21. 110 hurdles: 1. Buggs-Tipton, Green City, 14.41; 3. Harris, Orrick, 16.06. 300 hurdles: 1. Buggs-Tipton, Green City, 39.43; 4. Harris, Orrick, 42.83; 7. Dahman, Midway, 43.46. 400: 1. King City, 44.07. 800 relay: 1. King City, 1:32.75; 5. Wellington-Napoleon, 1:35.24. 1,600 relay: 1. Worth County, 3:33.56; 4. Wellington-Napoleon, 3:36.76. 3,200 relay: 1. Hermitage, 8:28.69. High jump: 1. Holt, Princeton, 6-3 1/2. Pole vault: 1. Osburn, Mound City, 13-03 3/4. Long jump: 1. Buggs-Tipton, Green City, 21-7 1/4; 5. Miller, Orrick, 20-7 1/4. Triple jump: 1. Buggs-Tipton, Green City, 43-00 1/4. Shot put: 1. Singer, Tina-Avalon, 54-3 1/4. Discus: 1. Strange, Lakeland, 164-06. Javelin: 1. Strange, Lakeland, 183-07; 8. Richardson, Midway, 138-11.

CLASS 1 GIRLS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Drexel, 46; 2. Valle Catholic, 41; 3. Delta, 38; 4. Tarkio, 37; 5. Princeton, 34.5; 6. Stanberry, 31; 7. Wellington-Napoleon, 30; 8. St. Paul Lutheran, 28.5; 9. Jasper, 28; 10. Galena, 27.

Event winners and KC-area finishers

100: Holweg, Delta, 12.54; 3. Parks, Drexel, 12.83. 200: 1. Holweg, Delta, 26.59; 6. Shannon, Wellington-Napoleon, 27.55. 400: 1. Griffin, Van Buren, 58.80. 800: 1. Loida, Valle Catholic, 2:19.20. 1,600: 1. Martens, St. Paul Lutheran, 5:27.89. 3,200: 1. Martens, St. Paul Lutheran, 12:07.42. 100 hurdles: 1. Smith, Jasper, 16.02; 2. Wheeler, Drexel, 16.20. 300 hurdles: 1. Holweg, Delta, 47.36; 6. Wheeler, Drexel, 49.26. 400 relay: 1. Drexel, 51.71 2. Wellington-Napoleon, 51.94. 800 relay: 1. Stanberry, 1:49.20; 2. Wellington-Napoleon, 1:50.60. 1,600 relay: 1. Tarkio, 4:16.67; 3. Wellington-Napoleon, 4:21.97. 3,200: 1. Tarkio, 10:09.41; 4. Wellington-Napoleon, 10:28.75. High jump: 1. Smith, Jasper, 5-3. Pole vault: 1. Stokely, Princeton, 10-03 1/4. Long jump: 1. Troncin, Albany, 17-00. Triple jump: 1. Magers, Atlanta, 37-3; 4. Wheeler, Drexel, 34-9. Shot put: 1. Hux, Richland (Essex), 41-1 3/4; 3. Shipps, Drexel, 38-6 3/4. Discus: 1. Jenkins, Rock Port, 123-03; 2. Shipps, Drexel, 119-07. Javelin: 1. Craig, Stanberry, 146-09.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Blistering speeds at fastest Indy 500 qualifying since 1996

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rain held off long enough on Saturday to complete the first round of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 on a soupy day that still produced eye-popping speeds not seen in 26 years at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Rinus VeeKay and Pato O'Ward, a pair of young new stars, posted blistering qualifying averages of over 233 mph in a flex of Chevrolet horsepower. NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson qualified for his first Indy 500 and his Chip Ganassi Racing team showed it might be the strong

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Oilers' Keith turns back the clock to help Edmonton even Battle of Alberta

    CALGARY — Duncan Keith had been here before. Well, maybe not right here — breaking down a wild 9-6 loss to open the Oilers' second-round playoff series against their bitter provincial rival — but the veteran defenceman's eyes have witnessed pretty much everything imaginable over his 17 NHL seasons. The morning of Game 2, and with his team already wobbling against a physical, grinding opponent, Keith cut a calm figure at the microphone deep in the bowels of Scotiabank Saddledome. "We've got a fai

  • Edmonton Storm tackling stigma around women's football

    It's a cloudy Tuesday evening and the field west of Jasper Place High School is full of action. The Edmonton Storm of the Western Women's Canadian Football League (WWCFL) is riding high off a 24-21 victory over the Calgary Rage on May 14, the Edmonton club's first win of the 2022 season. Tonight, at practice, the focus is on tackles. Twenty-one athletes line up on the field as defensive co-ordinator Branden Modin calls out drills. Without hesitation, the women take each other to the ground. "You

  • Lehkonen scores twice to help Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Despite regaining the edge in their second-round series, the Colorado Avalanche aren't satisfied. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Logan O'Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche bounced back from a 4-1 loss at home two nights earlier, and improved to 3-0 on the road in the postseason. “Of course it

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner comments on armed carjacking incident

    Marner, who had his car stolen at gunpoint on Monday, thanked fans, friends, police, teammates and the Maple Leafs organization for their support.

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp