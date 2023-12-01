See top 2024 Oscars contenders for Best Picture, Actor, Actress, and more

EW keeps track of what awards this year's contenders are winning — and losing — before the Academy Awards.

Imagine if awards season started and stopped the moment Jane Fonda threw that Cannes scroll at Anatomy of a Fall director Justine Triet. She had a point, though; Hollywood is ready to toss gold at top 2024 Oscars contenders once again, and with the fall festivals, summer box office, and dual WGA and SAG strikes in our rearview, we’re finally ready to make some super early predictions for which Academy Awards contenders Oscar voters might target with their adoring affection this year.

Read on for EW's full report card tracking the top 2024 Oscars contenders to see who's winning and losing awards on the circuit so far, before the 96th Academy Awards are handed out one hour earlier than usual on Sunday, March 10 — with returning host Jimmy Kimmel in tow.

Netflix ; Focus Features ; A24 ; Apple TV Tracking top 2024 Oscars contenders

Note: This is not a list of predictions. This tally shows which contenders have won or been nominated for precursors thus far. More will be added as various nominations are announced.

Awards tracked so far:

Top 2024 Oscars contenders

Apple TV+ Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Best Picture

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF (Chairman's Vanguard Award), NYFCC

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

American Fiction

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TIFF (People's Choice Award)

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: Cannes (Palme d'Or)

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Past Lives

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Poor Things

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: VIFF (Golden Lion)

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Story continues

May December

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBD

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: Cannes (Palme d'Or)

The Zone of Interest

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBD

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: Cannes (Palme d'Or)

Priscilla

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBD

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: VIFF (Golden Lion)

Maestro

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBD

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: VIFF (Golden Lion)

Origin

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBD

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: VIFF (Golden Lion)

The Holdovers

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBD

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TIFF (People's Choice Award, runner-up)



Paramount Pictures Lily Gladstone and Martin Scorsese on the set of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards (Historical Icon and Creator Award), PSIFF (Chairman's Vanguard Award)

Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Best Director (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF (Director of the Year)

Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Director (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC

Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Director (or equivalent) wins: TBD

Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards (Breakthrough)



Apple TV+ Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Best Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards (Historical Icon and Creator Award), PSIFF (Chairman's Vanguard Award)

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF (Career Achievement Award)

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: TIFF Tribute Performer Award

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Franz Rogowski, Passages

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF (Outstanding Performer of the Year)

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF (Desert Palm Achievement Award)

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Peter Sarsgaard, Memory

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: VIFF (Volpi Cup)

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Apple TV+ Lily Gladstone in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards (Historical Icon and Creator Award), PSIFF (Chairman's Vanguard Award), SBIFF (Virtuoso Award), SBIFF (Virtuosos Award), NYFCC

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: VIFF (Volpi Cup)

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF (Virtuosos Award)

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF (Desert Palm Achievement Award)

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF (International Star Award)

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Aunjanue Ellis, Origin

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: TBD

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

Everett Collection Julianne Moore and Charles Melton in 'May December'

Best Supporting Actor

Charles Melton, May December

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards, SBIFF (Virtuosos Award), NYFCC

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBD



Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF (Kirk Douglas Award)

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF (American Riviera Award)

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF (Maltin Modern Master Award)

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Seacia Pavao/FOCUS FEATURES Dominic Sessa and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in 'The Holdovers'

Best Supporting Actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF (Virtuosos Award), PSIFF (Breakthrough), NYFCC

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: TBD

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards



Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best in TV.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.