See top 2024 Oscars contenders for Best Picture, Actor, Actress, and more

Joey Nolfi
·5 min read

EW keeps track of what awards this year's contenders are winning — and losing — before the Academy Awards.

Imagine if awards season started and stopped the moment Jane Fonda threw that Cannes scroll at Anatomy of a Fall director Justine Triet. She had a point, though; Hollywood is ready to toss gold at top 2024 Oscars contenders once again, and with the fall festivals, summer box office, and dual WGA and SAG strikes in our rearview, we’re finally ready to make some super early predictions for which Academy Awards contenders Oscar voters might target with their adoring affection this year.

Read on for EW's full report card tracking the top 2024 Oscars contenders to see who's winning and losing awards on the circuit so far, before the 96th Academy Awards are handed out one hour earlier than usual on Sunday, March 10 — with returning host Jimmy Kimmel in tow.

Tracking top 2024 Oscars contenders

Note: This is not a list of predictions. This tally shows which contenders have won or been nominated for precursors thus far. More will be added as various nominations are announced.

Awards tracked so far:

Top 2024 Oscars contenders

Apple TV+ Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Apple TV+ Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Best Picture

Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF (Chairman's Vanguard Award), NYFCC
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

American Fiction
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TIFF (People's Choice Award)
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Anatomy of a Fall
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: Cannes (Palme d'Or)
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Past Lives
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Poor Things
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: VIFF (Golden Lion)
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

May December
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBD
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: Cannes (Palme d'Or)

The Zone of Interest
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBD
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: Cannes (Palme d'Or)

Priscilla
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBD
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: VIFF (Golden Lion)

Maestro
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBD
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: VIFF (Golden Lion)

Origin
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBD
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: VIFF (Golden Lion)

The Holdovers
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBD
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TIFF (People's Choice Award, runner-up)

Paramount Pictures Lily Gladstone and Martin Scorsese on the set of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Paramount Pictures Lily Gladstone and Martin Scorsese on the set of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Director (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards (Historical Icon and Creator Award), PSIFF (Chairman's Vanguard Award)
Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Best Director (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF (Director of the Year)
Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Director (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC
Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Director (or equivalent) wins: TBD
Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards (Breakthrough)

Apple TV+ Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Apple TV+ Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Best Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards (Historical Icon and Creator Award), PSIFF (Chairman's Vanguard Award)
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF (Career Achievement Award)
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

Colman Domingo, Rustin
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: TIFF Tribute Performer Award
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Franz Rogowski, Passages
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF (Outstanding Performer of the Year)
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF (Desert Palm Achievement Award)
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Peter Sarsgaard, Memory
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: VIFF (Volpi Cup)
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Apple TV+ Lily Gladstone in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Apple TV+ Lily Gladstone in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards (Historical Icon and Creator Award), PSIFF (Chairman's Vanguard Award), SBIFF (Virtuoso Award), SBIFF (Virtuosos Award), NYFCC
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: VIFF (Volpi Cup)
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

Greta Lee, Past Lives
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF (Virtuosos Award)
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF (Desert Palm Achievement Award)
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF (International Star Award)
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Aunjanue Ellis, Origin
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: TBD
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

Everett Collection Julianne Moore and Charles Melton in 'May December'
Everett Collection Julianne Moore and Charles Melton in 'May December'

Best Supporting Actor

Charles Melton, May December
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards, SBIFF (Virtuosos Award), NYFCC
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF (Kirk Douglas Award)
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF (American Riviera Award)
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF (Maltin Modern Master Award)
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

<p>Seacia Pavao/FOCUS FEATURES</p> Dominic Sessa and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in 'The Holdovers'

Seacia Pavao/FOCUS FEATURES

Dominic Sessa and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in 'The Holdovers'

Best Supporting Actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF (Virtuosos Award), PSIFF (Breakthrough), NYFCC
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: TBD

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: TBD
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

