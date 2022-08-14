I see them on my way into work. Too many working Charlotteans don’t have homes.

Staff
·4 min read
David T. Foster III/dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Homeless workers

As I walked to my early morning train, I saw a late model Ford parked in the lot. I’d seen the same car in the same spot for weeks. The pillow and laundry basket inside made me think it belonged to one of the many folks who live out of their cars and go to work every morning in Charlotte.

At the Third Street stop I saw a young man under a blanket waking up on the platform, his toolbox beside him. Another homeless worker.

This needs to be addressed. Working people should be able to afford their housing.

Gillian Cox, Charlotte

Burr and Tillis

The writer is a nurse practitioner.

When insulin was discovered in 1921, the property rights sold for $3 and pharmaceutical companies were allowed to make it royalty-free. It was done to benefit those who needed insulin, rather than benefit off their misfortune. Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr had an opportunity to help all of their constituents by limiting out-of-pocket payment for insulin to $35 per month. Instead, they chose to put party over their constituents.

North Carolinians must choose between paying for their life-saving medicine or paying for housing and food. How will they get their constituents to the ballot to vote for them when they go blind or go on dialysis?

James Blackwell, Huntersville

FBI raid

The FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s home is deplorable. One of his campaign promises was to drain the swamp and dismantle the “deep state.”

Years ago the FBI and Department of Justice were considered to be honest and fair. Today, it seems loyalty to our country, our laws, and a fair justice system are not their primary concern.

This crowd needs to be cleaned out from the top to the bottom.

Jim Cherry, Charlotte

Inflation Reduction

Is it true that the Inflation Reduction Act “will destroy innovation, raise consumer costs and worsen inflation,” as some Republicans say? Only in theory. The truth that I’ve seen is that corporations will continue to pursue profits and invest in equipment and people as needed. When it’s time for raises, they’ll complain about the the Inflation Reduction Act because Republicans have paved the way for them to offer it up as the reason for minimum pay increases — all while they pocket their annual bonuses.

Paula Ryan, Charlotte

Social districts

Regarding “Charlotte council to vote on alcohol social districts,” (Aug. 11):

Social districts, where people can take their alcoholic beverages from restaurants on a stroll, benefit small businesses and tourism. However, there is one downside I hope Charlotte City Council addresses: the increased use of plastic non-recyclables.

If we are the N.C. city that creates social districts that don’t add to the burden of plastic refuse, it will be a win-win for us and the environment.

The “social district-labeled cups” should be recyclable or returnable. Clearly labeled places to deposit those cups should also be part of the plan.

Justine Busto, Charlotte

Pay and test scores

Regarding “State budget could cost some NC principals thousands of dollars in pay this year,” (Aug. 7):

Pay for N.C. school principals is already tied to school test scores. Now, some on the State Board of Education want to tie teacher pay to student performance. (Aug. 9) Let’s take the “motivation” part of this thinking one step further: Base the pay of N.C. legislators on student test scores.

Claude Underwood, Charlotte

HOA boards

Regarding “Are relations between HOAs and residents getting worse? Here’s why experts think so.” (Aug. 7):

Those who serve on HOA boards should have to show evidence of training and of handling large sums of money. They should not be volunteers who serve to get their pet projects done and then leave.

Over 16 years, I have experienced too many folks on HOA boards who don’t know what they are doing. I served on four boards and gave up. Either you are considered dictators or you’re considered nice neighbors who do little.

Jane Francisco, Charlotte

Clean energy jobs

The Observer recently reported that more states are backing offshore wind projects because of economic potential. Jobs and renewable energy — that’s a win/win.

The same is true of solar energy.

It’s been tough throughout history when people lost work as industries evolved. The smarter ones adapted and moved into the new jobs.

Poorer rural areas have the most to gain: local taxes on wind and solar projects, lease payments to property owners, manufacturing and installation jobs, maintenance jobs, etc. And who knows? Clean energy jobs just might save the planet, too.

Jane Taylor, Charlotte

I-77 commuters

In response to an Aug. 7 Forum letter about S.C. commuters.... My wife and I are retired, so we don’t often travel from Tega Cay to uptown Charlotte. I have noticed in returning home via I-77 south that there are a tremendous number of drivers from North Carolina traveling to South Carolina for work, cheaper gas and amusements. So, let’s be real and stop bickering. Let’s all share and share alike.

Jeff Kanner, Tega Cay

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Police reopen investigation into sexual assault allegation against Olympiques players

    QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its "full co-operation" to Quebec City's police department. Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Galaxy ride Grandsir's brace to 5-2 romp over Whitecaps

    CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored two of Los Angeles' four first-half goals to spark the Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Grandsir, who came into the match with one goal this season, scored in the 12th minute to stake Los Angeles (10-11-3) to an early lead. Javier Hernández Balcázar, who goes by Chicharito, scored on a penalty kick in the 20th minute for a two-goal lead and then fed Víctor Vázquez for a goal in the 30th to put the Galaxy up 3-0.