See what teams moved up, down in latest SC statewide football rankings

lou bezjak
·2 min read

Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 8. First-place votes and the team records are in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (14) (5-0)

3. Northwestern (1) (7-0)

2. Gaffney (1) (4-0)

4. Irmo (6-0)

5. Summerville (6-0)

6. Sumter (7-0)

7. JL Mann (3-1)

8. Hillcrest (4-0)

9. River Bluff (6-0)

10. Boiling Springs (3-1)

Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Greenwood, Ashley Ridge, White Knoll

Class 4A

1. Westside (16) (4-0)

2. Daniel (3-1)

3. South Pointe (4-2)

4. May River (5-0)

5. Seneca (5-0)

6. South Florence (4-2)

7. Richland Northeast (6-1)

8. Hartsville (4-1-1)

9. Wren (3-1)

10. North Augusta (4-1)

Others receiving votes: Bishop England, Gray Collegiate, Fountain Inn, AC Flora, Camden

Class 3A

1. Belton-Honea Path (9) (6-1)

2. Mountain View Prep (6) (5-0)

3. Marlboro County (1) (6-0)

4. Loris (5-1)

5. Woodruff (5-0)

6. Dillon (4-2)

7. Oceanside Collegiate (3-3)

8. Swansea (6-1)

9. Aynor (4-2)

10. Orangeburg-Wilkinson (4-2)

Others receiving votes: Keenan, Pendleton, Powdersville, Fox Creek, Newberry, Broome, St. Joseph’s

Class 2A

1. Batesburg-Leesville (5) (5-0)

2. Saluda (8) (4-0)

3. Hampton County (1) (5-1)

4. Clinton (1) (3-1)

5. Fairfield Central (5-1)

6. Barnwell (1) (6-1)

7. Strom Thurmond (3-1)

8. Andrews (5-1)

9. (tie) Manning (4-1)

9. (tie) Chesterfield (5-1)

Others receiving votes: Central, Philip Simmons, Mullins, Woodland, Landrum, Liberty

Class A

1. Abbeville (14) (3-1)

2. Lewisville (1) (4-1)

3. Blackville-Hilda (4-1)

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (4-2)

5. Dixie (5-0)

6. Lake View (5-1)

7. Lamar (4-2)

8. Cross (5-2)

9. Branchville (1) (5-1)

10. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (4-1)

Others receiving votes: Latta, Lee Central, Hannah-Pamplico, Baptist Hill, Johnsonville

Voters this week: Mac Banks, Fort Mill Prep Sports; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, SC Prep RedZone; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Andrew Chodes, Greenwood Index Journal; Chris Dearing, SC Prep Redzone/The State Newspaper; Jordan Ferrell, Fox Sports Spartanburg Ian Guerin, SC Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, SC Prep RedZone; Justin Jarrett, LowcoSports; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Gene Knight, WRHI; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Brett Shugart, Fox Sports Spartanburg; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA

