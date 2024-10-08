See what teams moved up, down in latest SC statewide football rankings
Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 8. First-place votes and the team records are in parentheses.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14) (5-0)
3. Northwestern (1) (7-0)
2. Gaffney (1) (4-0)
4. Irmo (6-0)
5. Summerville (6-0)
6. Sumter (7-0)
7. JL Mann (3-1)
8. Hillcrest (4-0)
9. River Bluff (6-0)
10. Boiling Springs (3-1)
Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Greenwood, Ashley Ridge, White Knoll
Class 4A
1. Westside (16) (4-0)
2. Daniel (3-1)
3. South Pointe (4-2)
4. May River (5-0)
5. Seneca (5-0)
6. South Florence (4-2)
7. Richland Northeast (6-1)
8. Hartsville (4-1-1)
9. Wren (3-1)
10. North Augusta (4-1)
Others receiving votes: Bishop England, Gray Collegiate, Fountain Inn, AC Flora, Camden
Class 3A
1. Belton-Honea Path (9) (6-1)
2. Mountain View Prep (6) (5-0)
3. Marlboro County (1) (6-0)
4. Loris (5-1)
5. Woodruff (5-0)
6. Dillon (4-2)
7. Oceanside Collegiate (3-3)
8. Swansea (6-1)
9. Aynor (4-2)
10. Orangeburg-Wilkinson (4-2)
Others receiving votes: Keenan, Pendleton, Powdersville, Fox Creek, Newberry, Broome, St. Joseph’s
Class 2A
1. Batesburg-Leesville (5) (5-0)
2. Saluda (8) (4-0)
3. Hampton County (1) (5-1)
4. Clinton (1) (3-1)
5. Fairfield Central (5-1)
6. Barnwell (1) (6-1)
7. Strom Thurmond (3-1)
8. Andrews (5-1)
9. (tie) Manning (4-1)
9. (tie) Chesterfield (5-1)
Others receiving votes: Central, Philip Simmons, Mullins, Woodland, Landrum, Liberty
Class A
1. Abbeville (14) (3-1)
2. Lewisville (1) (4-1)
3. Blackville-Hilda (4-1)
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (4-2)
5. Dixie (5-0)
6. Lake View (5-1)
7. Lamar (4-2)
8. Cross (5-2)
9. Branchville (1) (5-1)
10. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (4-1)
Others receiving votes: Latta, Lee Central, Hannah-Pamplico, Baptist Hill, Johnsonville
Voters this week: Mac Banks, Fort Mill Prep Sports; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, SC Prep RedZone; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Andrew Chodes, Greenwood Index Journal; Chris Dearing, SC Prep Redzone/The State Newspaper; Jordan Ferrell, Fox Sports Spartanburg Ian Guerin, SC Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, SC Prep RedZone; Justin Jarrett, LowcoSports; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Gene Knight, WRHI; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Brett Shugart, Fox Sports Spartanburg; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA