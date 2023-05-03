See any stupid driving on the road? That could soon be illegal in one part of Florida

Stupid drivers are all over Florida roads. They look at their phones while behind the wheel, don’t use turn signals before merging and zip through I-95’s highway emergency lanes to avoid heavy traffic.

One Florida county is considering ways to crack down on the stupid driving epidemic.

A proposal by Volusia County council members would target drivers who require rescue after going around barricades and into floodwaters.

On Tuesday, the council voted to have county staff look into the measure, which draws inspiration from a 1995 Arizona state law. The “stupid motorist law,” as its called in Arizona, fines drivers who go around a barricade up to $2,000 to rescue them or remove their car from flooding.

The Volusia County proposal would only be in effect during state of emergencies like hurricanes — unless council members ask legislators to change state statues so it can apply any time, like in Arizona.

In Florida, violating an emergency order is a second-degree misdemeanor, which is punishable by a $500 fine or up to 60 days in jail.

The idea, however, has elicited a range of opinions. Council member Danny Robins told local outlet Fox-35 that he supports the Florida version of the “stupid motorist law.”

“If you make stupid decisions or play stupid games, you win stupid prizes,” he said.

Council member Troy Kent told the station that he didn’t “see any reason to waste any more time” considering the proposal because he doesn’t believe stupid drivers are a major issue in the area. Jake Johansson, also on the council, worries about how the measure would be enforced.

“I’m going to have a hard time coming to grips with the 18-year-old in a four-wheel drive having fun and screwing up,” he said, “and the mother who’s just scared to death and makes a bad decision.”