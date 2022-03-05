See stunning Granite Bay home for sale at $6.98M – its pool may be largest in California

David Caraccio
·3 min read

An 11,000-square-foot Granite Bay mansion — with an epic resort-like backyard featuring what may be the largest residential pool in California — hit the market Friday for $6.98 million.

Built to impress and entertain, the backyard is highlighted by 15 waterfalls, a cascading infinity pool, a monumental 100-foot water slide, a commercial-grade lazy river, swim-up grotto bar and an island with a sunken fire pit accessed by a stone bridge.

The owners were inspired to build a backyard that felt like the Grand Hyatt Resort in Hawaii, according to a representative for GUIDE Real Estate, which holds the listing. The pool was designed by Lance Irby and the construction was managed by Brandon Snyder at Premier Pools.

If you can take your eyes off the sparkling pool and resort-style backyard design, the seven-bedroom and nine-bathroom house is beautiful and built for entertaining, as well — beginning at the 12-foot-high front door and continuing down an elevator to a game room with a wet bar.

“For me, the home, although it is 11,000 square feet and that sounds just massive and it would seem very cold, it’s actually a very warm home,” said listing agent Parmis Pourarian of GUIDE Real Estate, when asked about some of her favorite features besides the backyard.

“My clients have four kids and it’s very much a family home. It is very much lived in. There’s a lot of love. It’s not like some of the homes that are very sterile and cold and you don’t feel like you can like live in it and use it. They are constantly entertaining and having friends over and family. So it’s very much lived in.”

The sellers, Jeremy Perkins, CEO and founder of Rocklin-based Precision Medical Products, and his wife Marianne bought the property under construction in 2020. Sheba Development built the estate, which is located at 4869 Cavitt Ranch Place.

Pourarian said Jeremy Perkins believes the pool, estimated to contain 260,000 gallons of water, is the largest residential pool in the state.

“He talked to premier pools, and then three of the largest companies in the state of California — no one’s ever heard of a pool that has 260,000 gallons, or built them, so he then assumes this is the largest pool.”

Snyder at Premier Pools could not be reached for comment.

The house has an open-concept family room and kitchen with double islands, a second hidden catering kitchen and a coffee bar with Meile espresso maker.

The formal dining room has a wine wall with disappearing doors that lead out to the lanai and grilling area. There is a home theater and six-car garage, all on seven acres of land.

There is a private guest cottage with kitchenette and laundry, too.

Over the past two years there have been 10 residential sales above the $4 million price point in the Sacramento region. Half of those sales were in Granite Bay. The highest-priced listing in the Sacramento region right now is a $10 million home in Loomis.

