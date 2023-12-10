Advertisement

See All the Stars at Jingle Ball 2023 in N.Y.C.: Photos (Exclusive)

Kate Hogan
·1 min read

Go inside PEOPLE's Z100 Jingle Ball Portrait Studio presented by Shutterstock, where stars were merry and bright in New York City on Dec. 8

Jelly Roll and Jared Leto

Jingle Ball N.Y.C. rocked!

The annual event, presented at Madison Square Garden by Z100, featured a lineup including Cher, Olivia Rodrigo and more major names singing their biggest hits (and some holiday jams, too!).

And between sets, several of the stars popped into PEOPLE and Shutterstock's portrait studio to snap some festive shots. Check out the photos!

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach

People R Ugly

People R Ugly

Martha Stewart & Granddaughter Jude

Martha Stewart and Jude Stewart

Jelly Roll & Jared Leto

Jelly Roll and Jared Leto

Melissa & Joe Gorga

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga

LANY

LANY

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen

OWENN

Owenn

Pentatonix

Pentatonix

Bethenny Frankel & Bryn Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel and Bryn Hoppy

Lawrence

Lawrence

Justina Valentine

Justina Valentine

Erin Lichy

Erin Lichy

Big Time Rush

Big Time Rush

Amy Robach

Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes

T.J. Holmes

Jared Leto

Jared Leto

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll

