See All the Stars at Jingle Ball 2023 in N.Y.C.: Photos (Exclusive)

Go inside PEOPLE's Z100 Jingle Ball Portrait Studio presented by Shutterstock, where stars were merry and bright in New York City on Dec. 8

Jingle Ball N.Y.C. rocked!

The annual event, presented at Madison Square Garden by Z100, featured a lineup including Cher, Olivia Rodrigo and more major names singing their biggest hits (and some holiday jams, too!).

And between sets, several of the stars popped into PEOPLE and Shutterstock's portrait studio to snap some festive shots. Check out the photos!

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach

People R Ugly

Martha Stewart & Granddaughter Jude

Jelly Roll & Jared Leto

Melissa & Joe Gorga

LANY

Andy Cohen

OWENN

Pentatonix

Bethenny Frankel & Bryn Hoppy

Lawrence

Justina Valentine

Erin Lichy

Big Time Rush

Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes

Jared Leto

Martha Stewart

Bethenny Frankel

Jelly Roll

