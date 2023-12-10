See All the Stars at Jingle Ball 2023 in N.Y.C.: Photos (Exclusive)
Go inside PEOPLE's Z100 Jingle Ball Portrait Studio presented by Shutterstock, where stars were merry and bright in New York City on Dec. 8
Jingle Ball N.Y.C. rocked!
The annual event, presented at Madison Square Garden by Z100, featured a lineup including Cher, Olivia Rodrigo and more major names singing their biggest hits (and some holiday jams, too!).
And between sets, several of the stars popped into PEOPLE and Shutterstock's portrait studio to snap some festive shots. Check out the photos!
T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach
People R Ugly
Martha Stewart & Granddaughter Jude
Jelly Roll & Jared Leto
Melissa & Joe Gorga
LANY
Andy Cohen
OWENN
Pentatonix
Bethenny Frankel & Bryn Hoppy
Lawrence
Justina Valentine
Erin Lichy
Big Time Rush
Amy Robach
T.J. Holmes
Jared Leto
Martha Stewart
Bethenny Frankel
Jelly Roll
