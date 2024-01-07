See How All the Stars Are Getting Red-Carpet Ready for the 2024 Golden Globes: 'Glam Time!'

It's showtime! But first, peep how the stars — from America Ferrera to Naomi Watts — are prepping for the first show of awards season

Naomi Watts/Issa Rae/Florence pugh/Instagram Naomi Watts, Issa Rae and Florence Pugh get ready for the 2024 Golden Globes

With mere hours to go before the 2024 Golden Globes kicks off awards season, stars and their squads are pulling out all the stops.

In preparation for the ceremony, Hollywood’s biggest aestheticians, colorists, hairstylists, makeup artists, nail artists and stylists are traversing L.A. to glam up their A-list clients.

And stars — from Kate Beckinsale and Issa Rae to Cailee Spaeny and Naomi Watts — are capturing life behind-the-scenes. Facials, fittings, picking bling, blowouts, makeup application and of course, toasts, and so much more is all happening now, and playing out on social media. Scroll through to see how tonight’s nominees are red-carpet ready.

Cailee Spaeny

Cailee Spaeny/Instagram Cailee Spaeny gets ready for the 2024 Golden Globes

The nominee captured her “pure bliss” — getting a facial with celeb-loved facialist Joanna Czech. The pro gave the Priscilla star her coveted treatment using the LYMA laser and her “magic” hands.

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks/Instagram Danielle Brooks gets ready for the 2024 Golden Globes

The Color Purple star and nominee sips her "awards season fuel" ahead of a long night of flashing lights.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale/Instagram Kate Beckinsale gets ready for the 2023 Golden Globes



The presenter was aglow as she got a facial from expert Iván Pol. She also gave new meaning to the term “squad goals” with a cameo by a furry friend (who sat on Beckinsale’s chest during her treatment.)

America Ferrera

america ferrera/Instagram America Ferrera gets ready for the 2024 Golden Globes



“Golden Globes Prep Commence” the presenter and Barbie star captioned a snap of herself wearing a face mask, and an “I am Kenough” sweatshirt. Her power trio: moisturizer, coffee, and “a little Kenergy.”

Ferrera also showed off her “glam time” with hairstylist Aviva Jansen Perea and makeup artist Carola Gonzalez.

Florence Pugh

Florence pugh/Instagram Florence Pugh gets ready for the 2024 Golden Globes



“One spike at a time” the presenter got her color freshened up on Saturday by Matt Rez.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae/Instagram Issa Rae gets ready for the 2024 Golden Globes



Poppin’ bottles! For the presenter, no Globes is complete without her “pre-game essential” — Prosecco from Viarae, her very own sparkling white wine. The star raised a glass with her “glam gang,” including hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood, makeup artist Joanna Simkin and stylist Timothy Snell.

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts/Instagram Naomi Watts gets ready for the 2024 Golden Globes



The presenter shared her “skin prep with the greatest,” another celeb-loved facialist Joanna Vargas. Watts flashed a big grin as Vargas applied one of her products with a brush.

