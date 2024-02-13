See All the Stars Arriving at the “Madame Web ”Premiere in L.A.

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney led the starry parade at the upcoming Marvel movie's world premiere

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson

Madame Web is almost here.

Marvel's latest offering is out on Valentine's Day, and in Los Angeles on Monday night, the film's stars stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere.

Speaking to EW recently, star Dakota Johnson shared her excitement over her role.

“I was sort of mystified by her powers,” Johnson said. “I felt like, ‘Oh, I really would love to see that superhero. I would love to see a young woman whose superpower is her mind.’ ”

Before you see her on the big screen, see all the stars of Madame Web at the premiere on Monday night.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Zosia Mamet, Adam Scott, Celeste O'Connor, Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, S. J. Clarkson, Tahar Rahim and Emma Roberts

(left to right): Zosia Mamet, Adam Scott, Celeste O'Connor, Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, S. J. Clarkson, Tahar Rahim and Emma Roberts

