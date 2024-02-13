Advertisement

See All the Stars Arriving at the “Madame Web ”Premiere in L.A.

Kate Hogan
·2 min read

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney led the starry parade at the upcoming Marvel movie's world premiere

<p>Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty</p> Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson

Madame Web is almost here.

Marvel's latest offering is out on Valentine's Day, and in Los Angeles on Monday night, the film's stars stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere.

Speaking to EW recently, star Dakota Johnson shared her excitement over her role.

“I was sort of mystified by her powers,” Johnson said. “I felt like, ‘Oh, I really would love to see that superhero. I would love to see a young woman whose superpower is her mind.’ ”

Before you see her on the big screen, see all the stars of Madame Web at the premiere on Monday night.

Dakota Johnson

<p> FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty</p> Dakota Johnson

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

Dakota Johnson

Sydney Sweeney

<p>FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty</p> Sydney Sweeney

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

Sydney Sweeney

Zosia Mamet

<p>FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty</p> Zosia Mamet

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

Zosia Mamet

Xochitl Comez

<p>FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty</p> Xochitl Gomez

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

Xochitl Gomez

Celeste O'Connor

<p>FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty</p> Celeste O'Connor

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

Celeste O'Connor

Emma Roberts

<p>FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty</p> Emma Roberts

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

Emma Roberts

Adam Scott

<p>Stewart Cook/Getty</p> Adam Scott

Stewart Cook/Getty

Adam Scott

Darren Barnet

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Darren Barnet

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Darren Barnet

Shameik Moore

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Shameik Moore

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Shameik Moore

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney

<p>FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty</p> Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney

The 'Madame Web' cast

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Zosia Mamet, Adam Scott, Celeste O'Connor, Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, S. J. Clarkson, Tahar Rahim and Emma Roberts

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Zosia Mamet, Adam Scott, Celeste O'Connor, Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, S. J. Clarkson, Tahar Rahim and Emma Roberts

(left to right): Zosia Mamet, Adam Scott, Celeste O'Connor, Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, S. J. Clarkson, Tahar Rahim and Emma Roberts

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.