See All the Stars at the 2024 National Board of Review Awards Gala

The cast of 'Iron Claw,' Bradley Cooper and Lily Gladstone are among this year's honorees

Cindy Ord/WireImage; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Chastain

New York City is the place to be tonight!

That's because Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron, Mark Ruffalo, Bradley Cooper and more stars are walking the red carpet at the National Board of Review's Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street, where many of the major names in film will be honored this evening.

The organization's annual awards "celebrate the art of cinema," according to a release, with a focus on supporting "cinema as both art and entertainment." The organization began in 1909 and started presenting awards 95 years ago, in 1929.

As the Iron Claw cast, the Maestro himself and host Willie Geist walk the red carpet, check out all the photos here.

Martin Scorsese

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Martin Scorsese, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Zac Efron

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Zac Efron, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Wendell Pierce

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Wendell Pierce, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Jessica Chastain

Cindy Ord/WireImage Jessica Chastain, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Paul Giamatti

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Paul Giamatti, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Elizabeth Olsen

Cindy Ord/WireImage Elizabeth Olsen, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Cindy Ord/WireImage Da'Vine Joy Randolph, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Bradley Cooper

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Bradley Cooper, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Celine Song

Cindy Ord/WireImage Celine Song, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Anne Hathaway

Cindy Ord/WireImage Anne Hathaway, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo

Cindy Ord/WireImage Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Lily Gladstone

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Lily Gladstone, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Teyana Taylor

Cindy Ord/WireImage Teyana Taylor, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Amy Sedaris

Cindy Ord/WireImage Amy Sedaris, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

John Magaro

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty John Magaro, National Board of Review Awards Gala held at Cipriani 42nd St

Andrew Scott

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Andrew Scott, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Laura Linney

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Laura Linney, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Justine Triet

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Justine Triet, National Board of Review Awards Gala held at Cipriani 42nd St

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.