Advertisement

See All the Stars at the 2024 National Board of Review Awards Gala

Kate Hogan, Angel Saunders
·2 min read

The cast of 'Iron Claw,' Bradley Cooper and Lily Gladstone are among this year's honorees

<p>Cindy Ord/WireImage; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; </p> Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Chastain

Cindy Ord/WireImage; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty;

Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Chastain

New York City is the place to be tonight!

That's because Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron, Mark Ruffalo, Bradley Cooper and more stars are walking the red carpet at the National Board of Review's Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street, where many of the major names in film will be honored this evening.

The organization's annual awards "celebrate the art of cinema," according to a release, with a focus on supporting "cinema as both art and entertainment." The organization began in 1909 and started presenting awards 95 years ago, in 1929.

As the Iron Claw cast, the Maestro himself and host Willie Geist walk the red carpet, check out all the photos here.

Martin Scorsese

<p>Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty</p> Martin Scorsese, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Martin Scorsese, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Zac Efron

<p> Jamie McCarthy/Getty</p> Zac Efron, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Zac Efron, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Wendell Pierce

<p>Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty</p> Wendell Pierce, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Wendell Pierce, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Jessica Chastain

<p>Cindy Ord/WireImage</p> Jessica Chastain, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Jessica Chastain, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Paul Giamatti

<p>Jamie McCarthy/Getty</p> Paul Giamatti, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Paul Giamatti, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Elizabeth Olsen

<p>Cindy Ord/WireImage</p> Elizabeth Olsen, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Elizabeth Olsen, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

<p>Cindy Ord/WireImage</p> Da'Vine Joy Randolph, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Bradley Cooper

<p>Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty</p> Bradley Cooper, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Bradley Cooper, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Celine Song

<p>Cindy Ord/WireImage</p> Celine Song, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Celine Song, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Anne Hathaway

<p>Cindy Ord/WireImage</p> Anne Hathaway, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Anne Hathaway, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo

<p>Cindy Ord/WireImage</p> Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Lily Gladstone

<p>Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty</p> Lily Gladstone, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lily Gladstone, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Teyana Taylor

<p>Cindy Ord/WireImage</p> Teyana Taylor, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Teyana Taylor, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Amy Sedaris

<p>Cindy Ord/WireImage</p> Amy Sedaris, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Amy Sedaris, 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

John Magaro

<p>Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty</p> John Magaro, National Board of Review Awards Gala held at Cipriani 42nd St

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

John Magaro, National Board of Review Awards Gala held at Cipriani 42nd St

Andrew Scott

<p>Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty</p> Andrew Scott, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Andrew Scott, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Laura Linney

<p>Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty</p> Laura Linney, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Laura Linney, National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Justine Triet

<p>Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty</p> Justine Triet, National Board of Review Awards Gala held at Cipriani 42nd St

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

Justine Triet, National Board of Review Awards Gala held at Cipriani 42nd St

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.