See All the Stars at the 2023 Kentucky Derby
The 149th edition of the "greatest two minutes in sports" brought lots of celebrities to Louisville
Tricia Helfer
Travis Tritt and Theresa Nelson
Smokey Robinson and Frances Gladney
Richie Sambora
Randy Travis and Mary Davis
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Oksana Masters
Kevin and Linda O'Leary
Maria Montgomery
Macy Gray
Michael Lockwood and Lisa Leslie
Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead
Teresa Modnick and Jerry Mathers
Jack Harlow
Ian Bohen
Emmitt Smith
Chris Pine
Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima
Carly Pearce
Bobby Flay
Kristen and Bill Bellamy
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.