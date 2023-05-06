See All the Stars at the 2023 Kentucky Derby

People Staff
·1 min read

The 149th edition of the "greatest two minutes in sports" brought lots of celebrities to Louisville

Daniel Boczarski/Getty (3)
Tricia Helfer

Daniel Boczarski/Getty
Travis Tritt and Theresa Nelson

Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Smokey Robinson and Frances Gladney

Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Richie Sambora

Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Randy Travis and Mary Davis

Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Oksana Masters

Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Kevin and Linda O'Leary

Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Maria Montgomery

Daniel Boczarski/Getty
Macy Gray

Daniel Boczarski/Getty
Michael Lockwood and Lisa Leslie

Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead

Daniel Boczarski/Getty
Teresa Modnick and Jerry Mathers

Daniel Boczarski/Getty
Jack Harlow

Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Ian Bohen

Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via
Emmitt Smith

Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Chris Pine

Daniel Boczarski/Getty
Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima

Daniel Boczarski/Getty
Carly Pearce

Daniel Boczarski/Getty
Bobby Flay

Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Kristen and Bill Bellamy

Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
