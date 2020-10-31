See if You Can Spot the Cat Hiding Among the Bats

From House Beautiful

It seems fitting that, as Halloween approaches, mind-bending artist Gergely Dudás would give seek-and-find puzzle fans everywhere the most difficult brainteaser in his arsenal. The bat among the pumpkins? Easy. The polar bear hiding behind the ghosts? A breeze. The Jack-o'-lantern missing its nose? Please. But the cat among the bats? Absolutely grueling. Doesn't that sound so fun?!

Dudás, a.k.a. The Dudolf, has created countless seek-and-find puzzles that'll satisfy all your seasonal and holiday desires. The children's book illustrator's masterful puzzles can be found on his social media platforms, website, and in his Halloween, Christmas, and Springtime puzzle books.

His brainteasers ranges in difficulty, and it just so happens this one's coming in at a 15 on a scale of 1 to 5. Finding the cat among the bats may seem practically impossible, but it's there — promise. With Halloween days away, there's no such thing as too much festive fun. So, see if you can find our little spooky feline friend:

For those who found the kitty, give yourself an extra pat on the back. You are a seek-and-find puzzle master! If you haven't yet, join the club. (Had I not seen the solution, I'd argue the cat's not there.)

The solution's below. So, if you want to give it one more crack before you see exactly where the fur baby is hiding, don't keep scrolling.

You'll regret it.

Stop it.

This is your last chance.

Now, go on with your life knowing you may have just lost a year or two. Have a safe and happy Halloween! Boo.

