See “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants ”cast reunite

"I love these women with all my heart," America Ferrera wrote.

We have gathered here today to celebrate magical gift that has been given to us: a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion!

America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel, who starred as four best friends who share a magical pair of jeans in the 2005 film and its 2008 sequel, posed for photos together as they commemorated Ferrera’s Critics Choice Awards nomination at a special screening of Barbie in New York City on Friday.

“The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night,” Ferrera captioned her Instagram post. “I love these women with all my heart.”

Although it’s been 15 years since the last film installment, the Sisterhood is still very much going strong off screen. In 2018, Ferrera shared an Instagram snapshot of the quartet celebrating the news of her pregnancy, writing, “Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood.”



The cast told EW in 2013 that they've only gotten closer in the years since they shot the original movie.



“We’ve been a part of each other’s lives in really meaningful ways that go beyond making a movie together," Ferrera said. "We almost forget that we made a movie together because our friendship was created from so many other experiences. The fact that our friendship started in this beautiful film that was so meaningful to all of us and to our lives and our careers and to our friendship, we are always so grateful for it.”

Diyah Pera/Warner Bros. 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants'

At the time, Ferrera also expressed her hopes for a potential third film. “The fifth book [Sisterhood Everlasting] picks up 10 years after the fourth book, so the characters are all basically the ages that we are now,” she said. “I know that the four of us would love [to make another film], and it would be wonderful.”

Speaking with EW in 2017, Tamblyn confirmed that a third film has been "in development for a while," adding, "I have very high hopes for it happening sooner rather than later."

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.