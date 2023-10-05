See Simone Biles’ Floor Routine That Secured Gold for Team USA at the 2023 World Championships

The routine clinched the US women's team their seventh consecutive gold medal at the World Championships

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Simone Biles

Simone Biles’ floor routine was a golden one.

The 26-year-old’s routine helped secure the win for Team USA at the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium on Wednesday.

The team — made up of Biles, Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely and Joscelyn Roberson — notched the victory by more than two points over Brazil, with an overall score of 167.729.

But the win wasn't a guarantee, and all eyes were on Biles going into the final event, the floor. The Olympic gymnast needed to score over 13.3 to clinch the gold, but her impressive routine saw her receive a huge 15.166.

The floor routine, which led Team USA to their seventh consecutive team gold, was packed with difficult skills including a double layout with a full twist.

As her score was announced and Team USA’s win was confirmed, a shocked and delighted Biles could be seen hugging her teammate Roberson, 17, before celebrating with the rest of the team and their coaches.

According to The Washington Post, Roberson did not compete in the team final due to an injury she suffered during warmups on the vault.

Biles’ floor routine came after she landed one of the world’s most difficult vaults days earlier in the competition.

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Simone Biles

On Sunday, the four-time Olympic gold medalist successfully pulled off the Yurchenko double pike vault, which features a round-off entry and a back handspring onto the apparatus followed by two flips.

In sticking the landing, the vault — which Biles had also landed at the U.S. National Championships weeks before — is now known as the "Biles II."

According to NBC Sports, at the World Championships the vault was graded 6.4 in difficulty. The most challenging vault at last year’s competition was rated a 5.6.

Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Team USA at the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium

Biles returned to gymnastics earlier this year following a two-year break, during which she tied the knot with husband Jonathan Owens.

The couple wed in April in a courthouse ceremony before celebrating with a second wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas where they were joined by 140 of their nearest and dearest.

In August, Biles told PEOPLE that she was nervous about getting back into competing, despite having seven Olympic medals under her belt.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Simone Biles

“I feel like in the very beginning I was very nervous, obviously to step back out there because a lot of athletes when they take a couple years off, you have a little bit of doubt if you're going to even be the same athlete you were, how strong you were going to be,” she said.

“So classic, I kind of tiptoed my way in there, just tried to get the meet done and over with, kind of make sure I still had that confidence and that belief in myself."



