See Shohei Ohtani's thrilling walk-off grand slam to put him in MLB's 40-40 club

Aug 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17), center, a cooler of ice water dumped on his head after hitting a grand slam walk off home run for his 40th of the season in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium. At left is translator Will Ireton and right is Sports Net LA reporter Kirsten Watson. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-739210 ORIG FILE ID: 20240823_jko_aj4_042.JPG

Shohei Ohtani continues to be the most thrilling, talented player there is in Major League Baseball today.

Dude just made the 40-40 club -- that's 40 home runs, 40 steals in a season, done by just SIX players in league history -- in the most thrilling fashion.

With his Los Angeles Dodgers tied 3-3 with the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning on Friday night, Ohtani stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded. As you can guess from all of this, you know what happened next.

He hit a walk-off grand slam to win the game for his 40th home run of the season:

SHOHEI OHTANI WITH A WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM TO BECOME THE FIRST DODGER IN FRANCHISE HISTORY TO JOIN THE 40/40 CLUB. pic.twitter.com/VvRxCYbaS1 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 24, 2024

Shohei Ohtani becomes the 6th player in MLB history to reach the 40/40 club! pic.twitter.com/ygqfZL2F0D — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 24, 2024

Just unreal. The question now becomes: given how early he did this, can he go 50-50? We'll see.

