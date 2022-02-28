See Selena Gomez's SAG Awards Transformation from Makeup-Free to Full-Glam Goddess

selena gomez

hugo vanngo/ instagram

Selena Gomez had a mic drop style moment at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 29-year-old singer and actress went from bare-faced to mega-glam in a clip shared to her makeup artist's Hung Vanngo's Instagram feed Sunday.

With her hit "Look At Her Now" playing over the video, Gomez first rocks cozy sweater, messy bob, and a fresh face before transforming into her gorgeous SAG Awards look: a black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown with embellished puff sleeves, paired with a statement choker and a collection of diamond and pearl earrings. Gomez kept her hair pulled back in a sleek bun accessorized with a black bow hair ribbon.

Along with Vanngo, the star's glam squad included stylist Kate Young, nail artist Tom Bachik, and hairstylist Marissa Marino.

Bachik took to Instagram to offer a closer look at Gomez's emerald green nails which complemented her matching Bulgari ring.

Marino also shared an Instagram snapshot of Gomez's elegant bun, secured with a black ribbon.

Gomez's hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building is nominated for best ensemble in a comedy series. Her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short each received nominations for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series.

Gomez is no stranger to rocking daring looks. Last month, she sported a show-stopping look during a press day for her new film, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

On Instagram, the Rare Beauty founder shared a photo of herself in a black low-cut sleeveless top with bows adorning the straps while rocking a chic bob hairstyle.

She captioned the Instagram post: "Press day for @hotelt. Who's going to watch January 14 on @amazonprimevideo?"

The star previously shocked fans when she ditched her notable long, loose locks for a sleek, short bob in October.

While hosting a TikTok live stream to chat with fans about Hulu's Only Murders in the Building season finale, Gomez surprised her followers by debuting a sleek blunt bob after rocking long loose waves for the past few months.

Earlier this year, the star made headlines when she unveiled a platinum blonde hue on the Instagram account for her cosmetic line Rare Beauty. "New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now," she captioned the photo in April, over three years after she previously went blonde.

The 28th Annual SAG Awards are being broadcast live on TNT and TBS Sunday, Feb. 27.