See Selena Gomez's Bold Red Look for Boyfriend Benny Blanco's Birthday Party

Gomez stepped out in a dramatic red statement coat and glittery minidress to help Blanco celebrate turning 36

Selena Gomez/Instagram Selena Gomez wears a red statement coat for a night out to boyfriend Benny Blanco's birthday party

Selena Gomez was a lady in red on Saturday night!

The Only Murders in the Building star stepped out to her boyfriend Benny Blanco's birthday bash in a bold red look that exuded classic Old Hollywood vibes.

In a series of pictures shared on her Instagram Story on Sunday, Gomez showed off her glamorous ensemble, which was styled by Marisa Mariano. One image showed the "Love On" singer, 31, posing in an oversized red fur coat featuring a large collar and a button closure on the front.

Selena Gomez/Instagram Selena Gomez poses in her red coat

In another snap, Gomez posed with a friend at a dinner table, offering a glimpse of what she wore underneath her statement coat: a glittery red sequined minidress.

Selena Gomez/Instagram Selena Gomez poses with a friend

Fans got another peek of Gomez's outfit in a photo that she shared of herself and best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham posing together as they celebrated.

Selena Gomez/Instagram Nicola Peltz Beckham and Selena Gomez celebrate at Benny Blanco's birthday bash

A final shot captured Gomez in her sparkly red dress as she cuddled up to Blanco.

In honor of the music producer's 36th birthday on Friday, Gomez posted a sweet tribute to the music producer on Instagram. She included a carousel photos and videos of the couple spending time together casually at home and showing PDA at recent awards shows.

Selena Gomez/Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco cuddle up at his birthday party

"Happy birthday baby!" she captioned the post. "Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco 🎂🥹."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Saturday's outfit was a stark contrast to the white sequined Versace gown that Gomez wore to the SAG Awards in February.

Throughout this awards show season, the Wizards of Waverly Place star has been successfully mixing classic style with edgier looks.

Story continues

David Fisher/Shutterstock Selena Gomez at the Emmys in January 2024

Related: Selena Gomez Hits a Fashion High Note with 8 Outfit Changes, Including a Bridal Look, in 'Love On' Music Video

Her sheer sequined Oscar de la Renta dress at the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards featured unique embellishments.

At the 2024 Golden Globes in January, she donned a bold red Giorgio Armani dress that was worthy of its Marilyn Monroe moment. It featured black rosettes and an asymmetrical hemline, along with striking cutouts.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.