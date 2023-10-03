See the schedule, matchups for Kansas & Missouri high school football teams this week

This week’s high school football slate starts with a pair of Thursday night contests:

Shawnee Mission West at Olathe North

Atchison at Highland Park

Also on the schedule this weekend? Plenty of cross-town matchups. Olathe East meets Olathe West, Blue Valley plays at Blue Valley North and Blue Valley Northwest will meet BV Southwest.

Oh, and St. Thomas Aquinas, a state champ in 5A as recently as 2018, will meet Bishop Miege, which won last year’s 4A title.

Take a look at the high school football schedule in and around the KC metro for this week.

And if you missed any of our coverage from last Friday’s games: Check out recaps of the top high school football games in Kansas and Missouri at kansascity.com/sports/high-school.

KC-area high school football schedule

Note: All games at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Thursday’s games

Friday’s games

Drexel at Greenfield, 4 p.m.

Pembroke Hill at TDW Prep Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Miege at St. Thomas Aquinas

Blue Valley at Blue Valley North

Blue Valley Northwest at Blue Valley Southwest

Blue Valley West at St. James Academy

Gardner Edgerton at Lawrence

Lawrence Free State at Shawnee Mission North

Olathe West at Olathe East

Shawnee Mission South at Mill Valley

Olathe Northwest at Shawnee Mission East

Shawnee Mission Northwest at Olathe South

Lansing at Basehor-Linwood

De Soto at Piper

Leavenworth at Topeka Seaman

Wamego at Shawnee Heights

Wellsville at Prairie View

Turner at Topeka West

Osawatomie at Baldwin

Bonner Springs at Ottawa

Schlagle at Eudora

Louisburg at Tonganoxie

Spring Hill at Paola

Wyandotte at Washington

Santa Fe Trail at Bishop Ward

McLouth at Valley Falls

Maranatha Christian at Burlingame

Pleasant Ridge at Silver Lake

Oskaloosa at Mission Valley

Liberal at Appleton City

Platte County at Belton

St. Pius X at St. Joseph Benton

Plattsburg at Bishop LeBlond

Rockhurst at Blue Springs

Adrian at Crest Ridge with Chilhowee

St. Joseph Central at Excelsior Springs

Truman at Fort Osage

KIPP KC Legacy at Harmon

Clinton at Harrisonville

Grain Valley at Columbia Hickman

Richmond at Holden

Archie at Jasper

Lafayette County at Knob Noster

Park Hill at Lee’s Summit

Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

Carrollton at Lexington

Blue Springs South at Liberty North

Oak Grove at Lincoln Prep

Tipton at Midway

Oak Park at North Kansas City

Lawson at North Platte

Sumner Academy at Northeast

Center at Odessa

Hardin-Central at Orrick

Staley at Park Hill South

Mid-Buchanan at Penney

Warrensburg at Pleasant Hill

Lee’s Summit West at Raymore-Peculiar

Kearney at Raytown South

Grandview at Ruskin

El Dorado Springs at Sherwood

Winnetonka at Smithville

University Academy with Kauffman Charter at St. Mary’s Academy

East Buchanan at St. Michael the Archangel

Van Horn at Summit Christian

Lone Jack with Kingsville at Versailles

Lathrop at West Platte

Raytown at William Chrisman

Wellington-Napoleon at Windsor

Saturday’s games

Hogan Prep at Father Tolton, 1 p.m.

Cornerstone at Northland Christian, 1 p.m.