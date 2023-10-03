See the schedule, matchups for Kansas & Missouri high school football teams this week
This week’s high school football slate starts with a pair of Thursday night contests:
Also on the schedule this weekend? Plenty of cross-town matchups. Olathe East meets Olathe West, Blue Valley plays at Blue Valley North and Blue Valley Northwest will meet BV Southwest.
Oh, and St. Thomas Aquinas, a state champ in 5A as recently as 2018, will meet Bishop Miege, which won last year’s 4A title.
Take a look at the high school football schedule in and around the KC metro for this week.
KC-area high school football schedule
Note: All games at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Thursday’s games
Shawnee Mission West at Olathe North
Atchison at Highland Park
Friday’s games
Drexel at Greenfield, 4 p.m.
Pembroke Hill at TDW Prep Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Miege at St. Thomas Aquinas
Blue Valley at Blue Valley North
Blue Valley Northwest at Blue Valley Southwest
Blue Valley West at St. James Academy
Gardner Edgerton at Lawrence
Lawrence Free State at Shawnee Mission North
Olathe West at Olathe East
Shawnee Mission South at Mill Valley
Olathe Northwest at Shawnee Mission East
Shawnee Mission Northwest at Olathe South
Lansing at Basehor-Linwood
De Soto at Piper
Leavenworth at Topeka Seaman
Wamego at Shawnee Heights
Wellsville at Prairie View
Turner at Topeka West
Osawatomie at Baldwin
Bonner Springs at Ottawa
Schlagle at Eudora
Louisburg at Tonganoxie
Spring Hill at Paola
Wyandotte at Washington
Santa Fe Trail at Bishop Ward
McLouth at Valley Falls
Maranatha Christian at Burlingame
Pleasant Ridge at Silver Lake
Oskaloosa at Mission Valley
Liberal at Appleton City
Platte County at Belton
St. Pius X at St. Joseph Benton
Plattsburg at Bishop LeBlond
Rockhurst at Blue Springs
Adrian at Crest Ridge with Chilhowee
St. Joseph Central at Excelsior Springs
Truman at Fort Osage
KIPP KC Legacy at Harmon
Clinton at Harrisonville
Grain Valley at Columbia Hickman
Richmond at Holden
Archie at Jasper
Lafayette County at Knob Noster
Park Hill at Lee’s Summit
Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
Carrollton at Lexington
Blue Springs South at Liberty North
Oak Grove at Lincoln Prep
Tipton at Midway
Oak Park at North Kansas City
Lawson at North Platte
Sumner Academy at Northeast
Center at Odessa
Hardin-Central at Orrick
Staley at Park Hill South
Mid-Buchanan at Penney
Warrensburg at Pleasant Hill
Lee’s Summit West at Raymore-Peculiar
Kearney at Raytown South
Grandview at Ruskin
El Dorado Springs at Sherwood
Winnetonka at Smithville
University Academy with Kauffman Charter at St. Mary’s Academy
East Buchanan at St. Michael the Archangel
Van Horn at Summit Christian
Lone Jack with Kingsville at Versailles
Lathrop at West Platte
Raytown at William Chrisman
Wellington-Napoleon at Windsor
Saturday’s games
Hogan Prep at Father Tolton, 1 p.m.
Cornerstone at Northland Christian, 1 p.m.