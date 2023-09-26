See the schedule, matchups for Kansas & Missouri high school football teams this week

Olathe West and Shawnee Mission Northwest will get a busy high school football slate underway with a Thursday night showdown.

What follows? There are plenty of big-time matchups around the KC metro, featuring schools on both sides of the state line.

Take a look at the high school football schedule for this week.

And if you missed any of our coverage from last Friday’s games: Check out recaps of the top high school football games in Kansas and Missouri at kansascity.com/sports/high-school.

KC metro high school football schedule

Note: All games at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Thursday’s games

Olathe West at Shawnee Mission Northwest

Lansing at Topeka West

Friday’s games

Blue Valley at Bishop Miege

Blue Valley Southwest at Blue Valley North

Blue Valley Northwest at Blue Valley West

Olathe North at Gardner Edgerton

Lawrence Free State at Shawnee Mission South

Shawnee Mission North at Lawrence

Olathe East at Olathe Northwest

Mill Valley at Olathe South

Shawnee Mission West at Shawnee Mission East

Basehor-Linwood at Leavenworth

Shawnee Heights at De Soto

Piper at Turner

Baldwin at Anderson County

Tonganoxie at Bonner Springs

Eudora at Louisburg

Ottawa at Spring Hill

Paola at Pittsburg

Washington at Atchison

Wyandotte at Harmon

Schlagle at Sumner Academy

Bishop Ward at Wellsville

Osawatomie at Santa Fe Trail

Atchison County at Pleasant Ridge

Jefferson County North at Oskaloosa

Mission Valley at McLouth

Chase County at Maranatha Christian

Midway at Adrian

KC East Christian at Bishop LeBlond

Liberty North at Blue Springs

Richmond at Carrollton

Harrisonville at Center

Fort Osage at St. Joseph Central

Cole Camp at Crest Ridge with Chilhowee

Archie at Drexel

Belton at Grain Valley

Excelsior Springs at Grandview

Ruskin at Kearney

Christ Prep at KIPP KC Legacy

Holden at Lafayette County

Penney at Lathrop

Gateway at Lawson

Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

Knob Noster at Lexington

Lincoln Prep at Highland Park

Wellington-Napoleon at Lone Jack with Kingsville

Story continues

North Platte at Mid-Buchanan

Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

Lee’s Summit at Oak Park

Appleton City at Osceola

Park Hill South at Park Hill

Platte County at Raytown

Smithville at Raytown South

Northland Christian at RichHill

St. Mary’s Academy at Southeast with Central

St. James Academy at St. Pius X

Rockhurst at St. Thomas Aquinas

Liberty at Staley

Sherwood at Stockton with Sheldon

Orrick at Sweet Springs

North Kansas City at Truman

St. Michael the Archangel at Van Horn

Odessa at Warrensburg

East Buchanan at West Platte

William Chrisman at Winnetonka

Saturday’s games

Pembroke Hill at Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.

Summit Christian at University Academy with Kauffman Charter, 1 p.m.