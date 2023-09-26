See the schedule, matchups for Kansas & Missouri high school football teams this week
Olathe West and Shawnee Mission Northwest will get a busy high school football slate underway with a Thursday night showdown.
What follows? There are plenty of big-time matchups around the KC metro, featuring schools on both sides of the state line.
Take a look at the high school football schedule for this week.
KC metro high school football schedule
Note: All games at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Thursday’s games
Olathe West at Shawnee Mission Northwest
Lansing at Topeka West
Friday’s games
Blue Valley at Bishop Miege
Blue Valley Southwest at Blue Valley North
Blue Valley Northwest at Blue Valley West
Olathe North at Gardner Edgerton
Lawrence Free State at Shawnee Mission South
Shawnee Mission North at Lawrence
Olathe East at Olathe Northwest
Mill Valley at Olathe South
Shawnee Mission West at Shawnee Mission East
Basehor-Linwood at Leavenworth
Shawnee Heights at De Soto
Piper at Turner
Baldwin at Anderson County
Tonganoxie at Bonner Springs
Eudora at Louisburg
Ottawa at Spring Hill
Paola at Pittsburg
Washington at Atchison
Wyandotte at Harmon
Schlagle at Sumner Academy
Bishop Ward at Wellsville
Osawatomie at Santa Fe Trail
Atchison County at Pleasant Ridge
Jefferson County North at Oskaloosa
Mission Valley at McLouth
Chase County at Maranatha Christian
Midway at Adrian
KC East Christian at Bishop LeBlond
Liberty North at Blue Springs
Richmond at Carrollton
Harrisonville at Center
Fort Osage at St. Joseph Central
Cole Camp at Crest Ridge with Chilhowee
Archie at Drexel
Belton at Grain Valley
Excelsior Springs at Grandview
Ruskin at Kearney
Christ Prep at KIPP KC Legacy
Holden at Lafayette County
Penney at Lathrop
Gateway at Lawson
Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North
Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
Knob Noster at Lexington
Lincoln Prep at Highland Park
Wellington-Napoleon at Lone Jack with Kingsville
North Platte at Mid-Buchanan
Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove
Lee’s Summit at Oak Park
Appleton City at Osceola
Park Hill South at Park Hill
Platte County at Raytown
Smithville at Raytown South
Northland Christian at RichHill
St. Mary’s Academy at Southeast with Central
St. James Academy at St. Pius X
Rockhurst at St. Thomas Aquinas
Liberty at Staley
Sherwood at Stockton with Sheldon
Orrick at Sweet Springs
North Kansas City at Truman
St. Michael the Archangel at Van Horn
Odessa at Warrensburg
East Buchanan at West Platte
William Chrisman at Winnetonka
Saturday’s games
Pembroke Hill at Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.
Summit Christian at University Academy with Kauffman Charter, 1 p.m.