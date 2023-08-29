See the schedule, matchups for Kansas & Missouri high school football teams this week

The state of Kansas joins the high school football party this week, with plenty of action in and around the KC metro on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

It’ll be a full weekend of football — on multiple levels — as nearby colleges Missouri (Thursday), Kansas (Friday) and K-State (Saturday) get their seasons underway, and local high school teams enjoy some early season competition on those very same days.

Here’s a look at the high school football schedule for the upcoming week, with games starting Thursday...

High school football schedule & matchups

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday’s games

KIPP KC Legacy at University Academy with Kauffman Charter, 5 p.m.

Gardner Edgerton at Shawnee Mission East

Lawrence Free State at Olathe West

Raytown at Excelsior Springs

Friday’s games

Blue Valley North at Bishop Miege

Blue Valley Southwest at Blue Valley

St. James Academy at Blue Valley Northwest

St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley West

Lawrence at Olathe South

Olathe North at Olathe East

Olathe Northwest at Mill Valley

Shawnee Mission South at Shawnee Mission North

Shawnee Mission Northwest at Shawnee Mission West

Basehor-Linwood at Tonganoxie

Lansing at De Soto

Leavenworth at Turner

Piper at Shawnee Heights

Baldwin at Eudora

Bonner Springs at Spring Hill

Rogers Heritage (Ark.) at Louisburg

Atchison at Ottawa

Fort Scott at Paola

Harmon at Schlagle

Highland Park at Wyandotte

Sumner Academy at Washington

Bishop Ward at Independence

Oskaloosa at Maur Hill - Mount Academy

Osawatomie at Iola

McLouth at Onaga

Pleasant Ridge at Jefferson County North

Cornerstone at Maranatha Christian

Archie at Appleton City

Winnetonka at Belton

Rockhurst at Blue Springs South

Marshall at Boonville

Southeast with Central at Cameron

Orrick at College Heights Christian

Savannah at East Buchanan

Grain Valley at Grandview

Maryville at Harrisonville

Mid-Buchanan at Holden

Fort Osage at Kearney

Salem at Knob Noster

Pleasant Hill at St. Joseph Lafayette

Trenton at Lathrop

Lafayette County at Lawson

Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

Polo at Lexington

Adrian at Liberty (Mountain View)

Liberty at Liberty North

Center at Lincoln Prep

Drexel at Lockwood

Midway at Lone Jack with Kingsville

Van Horn at Northeast

Santa Fe at Northland Christian

Ruskin at Oak Park

Clinton at Odessa

Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill South

Gallatin with Tri-County at Penney

Smithville at Platte County

Park Hill at Raymore-Peculiar

North Kansas City at Raytown South

Oak Grove at Richmond

Carrollton at Salisbury

Butler at Sherwood

Warrensburg at St. Charles

St. Michael the Archangel at St. Pius X

Lee’s Summit at Staley

Lutheran St. Charles at Summit Christian

William Chrisman at Truman

Crest Ridge with Chilhowee at Wellington-Napoleon

South Harrison at West Platte

Saturday’s games

Plattsburg at Knox County, noon

Pembroke Hill at Christ Prep, 2 p.m.

Hogan Prep at Principia with Whitfield, 3 p.m.