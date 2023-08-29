See the schedule, matchups for Kansas & Missouri high school football teams this week
The state of Kansas joins the high school football party this week, with plenty of action in and around the KC metro on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
It’ll be a full weekend of football — on multiple levels — as nearby colleges Missouri (Thursday), Kansas (Friday) and K-State (Saturday) get their seasons underway, and local high school teams enjoy some early season competition on those very same days.
Here’s a look at the high school football schedule for the upcoming week, with games starting Thursday...
High school football schedule & matchups
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday’s games
KIPP KC Legacy at University Academy with Kauffman Charter, 5 p.m.
Gardner Edgerton at Shawnee Mission East
Lawrence Free State at Olathe West
Raytown at Excelsior Springs
Friday’s games
Blue Valley North at Bishop Miege
Blue Valley Southwest at Blue Valley
St. James Academy at Blue Valley Northwest
St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley West
Lawrence at Olathe South
Olathe North at Olathe East
Olathe Northwest at Mill Valley
Shawnee Mission South at Shawnee Mission North
Shawnee Mission Northwest at Shawnee Mission West
Basehor-Linwood at Tonganoxie
Lansing at De Soto
Leavenworth at Turner
Piper at Shawnee Heights
Baldwin at Eudora
Bonner Springs at Spring Hill
Rogers Heritage (Ark.) at Louisburg
Atchison at Ottawa
Fort Scott at Paola
Harmon at Schlagle
Highland Park at Wyandotte
Sumner Academy at Washington
Bishop Ward at Independence
Oskaloosa at Maur Hill - Mount Academy
Osawatomie at Iola
McLouth at Onaga
Pleasant Ridge at Jefferson County North
Cornerstone at Maranatha Christian
Archie at Appleton City
Winnetonka at Belton
Rockhurst at Blue Springs South
Marshall at Boonville
Southeast with Central at Cameron
Orrick at College Heights Christian
Savannah at East Buchanan
Grain Valley at Grandview
Maryville at Harrisonville
Mid-Buchanan at Holden
Fort Osage at Kearney
Salem at Knob Noster
Pleasant Hill at St. Joseph Lafayette
Trenton at Lathrop
Lafayette County at Lawson
Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
Polo at Lexington
Adrian at Liberty (Mountain View)
Liberty at Liberty North
Center at Lincoln Prep
Drexel at Lockwood
Midway at Lone Jack with Kingsville
Van Horn at Northeast
Santa Fe at Northland Christian
Ruskin at Oak Park
Clinton at Odessa
Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill South
Gallatin with Tri-County at Penney
Smithville at Platte County
Park Hill at Raymore-Peculiar
North Kansas City at Raytown South
Oak Grove at Richmond
Carrollton at Salisbury
Butler at Sherwood
Warrensburg at St. Charles
St. Michael the Archangel at St. Pius X
Lee’s Summit at Staley
Lutheran St. Charles at Summit Christian
William Chrisman at Truman
Crest Ridge with Chilhowee at Wellington-Napoleon
South Harrison at West Platte
Saturday’s games
Plattsburg at Knox County, noon
Pembroke Hill at Christ Prep, 2 p.m.
Hogan Prep at Principia with Whitfield, 3 p.m.