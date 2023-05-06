See Sacramento’s Concerts in the Park series kick off on Cinco de Mayo
Lezlie Sterling
·1 min read
Sacramento’s Concerts in the Park series kicked off Friday night just in time for Cinco de Mayo at César Chávez Plaza.
Latin Grammy-nominated singer Kat Dahlia, a Cuban American singer songwriter from Miami, headlined the show presented by the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Lab Rats and Sol Peligro brought jazzy hip-hip and Latin tones to an energized crowd that also grooved to music played by DJ Eddie Z.
A little rain didn’t discourage people of all ages from filling the park, sitting on blankets and getting up to dance in front of the stage in the cool night air.
“We are not prepared for this weather,” said Dahlia to the crowd. “Can you all give it up for my boy Robbie who came with no sleeves,” she said, gesturing to her keyboardist.
The free concert series will continue on Friday nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the next three months, featuring some of the top bands from the region. The series ends on July 28 with Sacramento pop punks The Brodys.
