See the Rock's Black Adam and Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate in DC's 2022 preview

Christian Holub
·2 min read
See the Rock's Black Adam and Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate in DC's 2022 preview

We all know by now that The Batman is on its way. Robert Pattinson stars in the latest cinematic reimagining of the Dark Knight, which hits theaters next month. But DC and Warner Bros. want you to know there's more where that came from. On Friday the studio unveiled a new 2022 sizzle reel with footage from its other upcoming superhero movies this year: Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

It's Black Adam that dominates this reel, actually. Currently set for release in July, the stars not only Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the titular antihero, but a bevy of other DC superhero characters as well: Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. All four characters get to shine in the sizzle reel. We see Hodge unleash his Hawkman wings in all their glory and Centineo's Atom Smasher grown to the size of a skyscraper.

The clip also features the voice of Michael Keaton, who will be reprising his role as Batman in The Flash. "You could go to any timeline, any universe. Why fight to save this one?" We hear him ask Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), as the Flash stands in a kitchen behind a woman who appears to be his mother. This seems to confirm long-standing rumors that The Flash will use the DC comic event Flashpoint as a reference — in that story, Barry travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder and throws the time-space continuum into chaos as a result.

On top of that, we also see Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry suit up and take his throne in a brief preview of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

"Come with us. There's a glorious world out there waiting for you," Brosnan's Doctor Fate tells Black Adam. But he might as well be talking to us, eh?

Black Adam
Black Adam

Warner Bros. Pictures Pierce Brosnan in 'Black Adam'

Unlike last year, these Warner Bros. films will not be streaming on HBO Max on the day of their release; they will now be available to watch only in theaters. Watch the preview footage above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Lakers' Westbrook out with sore back against Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Russell Westbrook was out of the Los Angeles Lakers' game on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers because of lower back tightness. It was the first game Westbrook has missed this season. The Lakers were playing the second of a back-to-back at Portland, after falling 131-116 at home against Milwaukee on Tuesday. Westbrook had 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting, 10 assists and four turnovers against the Bucks. He was taken out with 2:34 left in the third quarter and

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Finland women's hockey also wears masks against Russians

    BEIJING (AP) — Finland's players wore masks in their women's hockey game Tuesday night, becoming the second consecutive team to do so while facing the Russians. The game Monday between the Russians and Canadians was delayed because of virus concerns. The Russian COVID-19 testing results from earlier in the day were not yet available by game time, and Russian players were testing positive before and after the team’s loss to the United States on Saturday. The Canadians and Russians agreed to start

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Dining options closed in hotel complex at Beijing Olympics due to COVID concerns

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — The dining options at a Beijing Olympics hotel have been halved due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Two cafés, three restaurants, and a convenience store within the Prince Hotel by Secret Garden compound were closed suddenly on Thursday. A sign hanging in the window of one of the cafés read "Suspend Business" in English and Mandarin. Staff at the hotel's reception desk and a member of the hotel's disinfection team confirmed that the closures were to prevent the pos

  • Canada opens Olympic men's hockey tournament with win over Germany

    Eric O'Dell and Maxim Noreau endured devastating heartbreak wearing the red Maple Leaf four years ago. The pair got a measure of revenge Thursday. O'Dell had two assists to go along with a crushing hit that sparked an early surge and Noreau blasted home a power-play goal to put things out of reach as Canada's Olympic men's hockey team cruised past Germany 5-1 at the Beijing Games. The veteran duo and teammate Mat Robinson are the only returnees from the group of non-NHLers that fell 4-3 in a gut

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Italy clinches its 1st-ever Olympic curling medal

    BEIJING (AP) — Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini clinched Italy's first-ever Olympic curling medal on Monday, and they did it with one of the most dominating performances in Winter Games history. The Italian mixed doubles team beat Sweden 8-1 in seven ends in the semifinals, improving their record in Beijing to 10-0. Mosaner, who was also on the men's team at the Pyeongchang Games, and Constantini, an Olympic rookie, earned points in each of the first five ends of the match, the latter four

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: All aboard for big air with Laurie Blouin

    Picture two radically different sports. Snowboarding and golf, for example. Nothing in common, you say? Laurie Blouin might persuade you otherwise. When she's doing her slopestyle or big air events — flying and spinning at stomach-lurching speed and altitude, stomping the touch down — she says that's the very same feeling she gets when a round of golf comes together on the links. Mortal athletes are saying "Really? Corkscrewing through the air at 50 kph…that's like nailing a seven iron?" Blouin

  • Towns scores 24 points, Timberwolves beat Pistons 118-105

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a big boost from their bench in a 118-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Michael Beasley had 20 points off the bench, and D’Angelo Russell returned with 22 points and eight assists after missing four games because of a left shin contusion. Minnesota’s preferred starting lineup was back together for the first time in seven games with Russell’s return. But it was the work of the seco