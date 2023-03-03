See results from Kansas girls high school bowling state championships: Class 6A, 5-1A

·3 min read
KC Star file photo

Plenty of KC-area schools were represented in the state championships for girls high school bowling this week.

Olathe East took first in Class 6A, posting two of the top three individual performances. Olathe Northwest finished in fourth, while Shawnee Mission West, Olathe North and Mill Valley, ranked 7-9 respectively, finished with fewer than 80 pins of separation.

Here is a look at the full results for Classes 6A and 5-1A.

CLASS 6A

Friday in Wichita at Northrock Lanes

Team series scores: 1. Olathe East, 3,269; 2. Campus, 3,074; 3. Dodge City, 2,977; 4. Olathe Northwest, 2,958; 5. Garden City, 2,928; 6. Washburn Rural, 2,874; 7. Shawnee Mission West, 2,779; 8. Olathe North, 2,727; 9. Mill Valley, 2,703.

Top individual series: 1. Henning, Derby, 234-226-257—717; 2. Proctor, Olathe East, 204-255-201—660; 3. Reynolds, Olathe East, 257-228-171—656; 4. Gonzalez, Mill Valley, 193-267-194—654; 5. Thomas, Olathe South, 224-222-197—643; 6. Resendiz, Garden City, 205-180-244—629 (won high game tiebreaker); 7. Craig, Campus, 192-223-214—629; 8. Lenz, Dodge, City, 201-181-235—617; 9. Holmes, Olathe Northwest, 177-214-215—606; 10. Rogers, Gardner Edgerton, 196-206-198—600; 11. Ireland, Washburn Rural, 204-222-160—586; 12. Apperson, Olathe Northwest, 201-169-214—584; 13. Parkhurst, Shawnee Mission West, 216-179-184—579 (won high game tiebreaker); 14. Hsu, Campus, 165-201-213—579; 15. Peck, Shawnee Mission Northwest, 177-191-209—577; 16. Nuzum, Lawrence, 181-168-223—572; 17. Leonardi, Olathe East, 158-236-173—567; 18. Rabe, Dodge City, 128-205-226—559; 19. Carr, Garden City, 213-180-162—555; 20. Martinez, Junction City, 216-173-165—554.

CLASS 5-1A

Thursday in Wichita, at Northrock Lanes

Team series scores: 1. Great Bend, 3,161; 2. Salina South, 3,078; 3. Topeka Seaman, 3,007; 4. Buhler, 2,898; 5. Maize South, 2,827; 6. Eisenhower, 2,741; 7. Bishop Carroll, 2,718; 8. Emporia, 2,711; 9. Lansing, 2,679; 10. Topeka West, 2,622; 11. St. James Academy, 2,492; 12. Leavenworth, 2,491.

Top individual series: 1. Lambeth, Salina South, 167-258-216—641; 2. Price, Seaman, 257-189-191—637; 3. Thetford, Seaman, 167-243-214—624; 4. O’Connor, Salina Central, 182-236-178—596; 5. Coykendall, Salina Central, 171-211-211—593; 6. Mayberry, Great Bend, 175-212-204—591; 7. Rziha, Great Bend, 206-194-186—586; 8. Wahlmeier, Great Bend, 176-171-237—584; 9. Schuler, Maize South, 177-197-202—576; 10. Welch, Buhler, 177-215-183—575; 11. Glaser, Hutchinson, 214-218-142—574; 12. Reno, Bishop Miege, 159-215-199—573 (won high game tiebreaker); 13. Crumley, Andover Central, 184-201-188—573; 14. Choura, Eisenhower, 207-214-151—572; 15. Surritte, Lansing, 191-184-191—566; 16. Nelson, Great Bend, 203-160-202—565; 17. Ordonez, Salina South, 194-199-165—558; 18. Rutschmann, Topeka West, 177-168-211—556; 19. Fryberger, Great Bend, 161-210-184—555; 20. Turkin, Seaman, 214-169-169—552.

