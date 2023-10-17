See the presentations that hot healthcare startups used to raise millions from top VCs

CEO Sean Duffy, pictured, co-founded chronic care provider Omada Health with Adrian James. Omada Health

Startups have raised billions on the promise of disrupting healthcare.

To win over investors, startups often present their businesses through a slide deck.

Here are the presentations obtained by Insider that healthcare startups have used to raise millions.

In the past few years, investors have bet billions on healthcare startups looking to disrupt the industry.

In 2022, that activity cooled off as the market stumbled and companies postponed their public debuts. The slowdown has persisted into 2023, with funding set to fall to the lowest level since 2019, according to Rock Health.

Winning over investors can be a long process, and it often involves a slide deck that lays out what the startup does, and where the company is heading.

Insider rounded up all the presentations we've published that healthcare startups have used to raise cash from investors.

Early on, startups sell investors on often newly tested ideas

When startup founders pitch investors ahead of a seed or Series A round, they haven't gotten far off the ground.

Presentations can be helpful at laying out the how they plan to take on a particular business.

For instance, a dad used this presentation to raise millions to give kids with ADHD and autism the same kind of therapy that helped his son.

And check out the 13-slide presentation heart-health startup Miga Health used to raise $12 million in seed funding.

Others can use the presentations to share their new approaches. Here's the presentation the former Louisiana health chief used to raise $15 million for her approach to providing care for families at home.

They can also show how a startup might stand out in a competitive field. Here's the 12-slide presentation Angle Health, a health-insurance startup, used to land $58 million after its public competitors tumbled.

And Brightside used this presentation to break through a crowded field of mental health startups and convince VCs to invest $24 million.

In 2023, some startups have raised fresh early-stage funds to back different approaches they're trying. For instance, Inato used this 16-slide presentation to raise $20 million after ditching its old product to solve a $50 billion problem for Big Pharma.

You can see more presentations below.

Read more:

See the 10-slide presentation a startup used to land $8 million from General Catalyst to speed up medical research with AI

See the 11-slide presentation a startup used to raise $7 million to help patients find new treatments using AI

See the 10-slide presentation a startup used to raise seed funding for a new approach to obesity treatment

See the 17-slide presentation an AI startup used to raise $15 million to improve post-hospital care

See the presentation a digital-health startup used to raise $30 million to bring mental-health care to college students

See the pitch deck a neurosurgeon used to raise $45 million for a new approach to back pain

See the 19-slide presentation that got General Catalyst to back a startup tackling a $25 billion problem for hospitals

Here's the 15-slide presentation Twentyeight Health used to raise $8.3 million to give Medicaid patients better reproductive healthcare

See the 16-slide presentation a startup used to sell investors on a new approach to solving a $50 billion problem for Big Pharma

See the presentation that got General Catalyst to bet $5 million on Disclo, a startup helping people with disabilities get accommodations at work

See the 14-slide pitch deck Labviva used to raise $20 million to overhaul a crucial but overlooked task for Big Pharma

See the 14-slide presentation StationMD used to raise $3.2 million for its approach to providing care online to people with disabilities

See the presentation that convinced Gwyneth Paltrow and NEA to back digital menopause-care startup Evernow

See the 11-slide presentation that convinced General Catalyst to back a startup building a better system to help insurers track their doctors

See the 15-slide presentation a former Googler used to raise $9 million for his new approach to home care

Here's the 17-slide presentation Circles used to raise $16.5 million for group counseling

Here is the 23-slide presentation a former Marie Claire editor-in-chief used to get millennial men to invest in a startup that treats menopause symptoms

Here is the 29-slide presentation a former Cigna executive used to raise $40 million to improve how lower-income older adults receive healthcare

See the 14-slide presentation a members-only concierge emergency-care startup used to raise $30 million in Series A funding

Here is the 12-slide presentation that convinced health-tech juggernauts like Anne Wojcicki and Elad Gil to back a public-health-data analytics startup

See the 16-slide presentation a former Uber exec used to raise $25 million to tackle the growing in-home care market

See the 24-slide presentation the Mint founder used to sell investors and hospitals on his new emergency-room management startup

See the presentation a serial entrepreneur used to raise $20 million from Bessemer and Founders Fund for his solution for Americans living with chronic pain

See the presentation a startup used to raise $3.7 million for an entirely new approach to helping millennials plan for their deaths

By Series B, startups are looking for a chance to grow big

By their Series B rounds, startups are raising higher sums at higher valuations. They're often still early into their existence and are looking for ways to get big.

Health-data startup Carta Healthcare raised $25 million as it navigates a path to profitability.

And Devoted Health raised $300 million at a $1.8 billion valuation in 2018 before it had signed on any customers.

Women's healthcare startup Tia used this 30-slide presentation in 2021 to raise $100 million one year after losing all its revenue 'overnight' because of COVID-19. Tia planned to use the funding to expand its in-person clinics in new locations.

And even amid the 2022 market downturn, Folx Health raised raise $30 million to provide more telehealth options for LGBTQ+ patients with this 17-slide presentation.

Tomorrow Health, a home-care startup, used this 12-slide presentation to raise $60 million in Series B funding. It's backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz.

Meanwhile tech startup Stellar Health raised $60 million from General Atlantic with this presentation with its approach of rewarding doctors for providing better care.

Read more:

See the pitch deck Zus Health used to convince top VCs like Andreessen Horowitz, F-Prime, and Maverick to back its solution for healthcare's $140 billion data-sharing problem

See the 29-slide pitch deck that a digital health startup used to raise $24 million entirely from its hospital customers

See the 15-slide presentation Hint Health used to sell its vision of cutting insurance companies out of primary care

See the 17-slide presentation that convinced Livongo's Glen Tullman to invest in a dermatology startup

Here is the 12-slide presentation two academics used to sell investors on their virtual cognitive-testing startup

Alphabet's VC arm just sank $140 million into a startup that wants to unseat dialysis giants like DaVita. We got the pitch deck that convinced CapitalG to back Strive Health.

Late-stage rounds can give startups the fuel to scale or gear up for a public debut

The presentations used to secure later rounds of funding can be used to show investors how far the startup's come, and what's ahead.

Often, the investors start to look different as well, and startups can find themselves pitching asset managers or industry incumbents, like health insurers.

For instance, Tiger Global and Blackstone backed decentralized trials startup Medable in its Series D.

Tiger Global — alongside health insurer Humana — also backed the at-home healthcare startup Dispatch Health in its Series D.

And hot mental-health startup NOCD won over investors including Cigna Ventures in January with this presentation.

The later-stage rounds can signal that a company is on the verge of making a major change. In 2023, 98point6 sold its virtual-care service and raised $30.7 million for its pivot to selling software using this pitch deck.

Meanwhile, Omada Health used this presentation to raise $192 million as it gears up for an IPO. Digital health startup Tebra similarly used this 23-slide presentation to raise $72 million as it prepares to go public.

Insurer Centene has backed some later-stage rounds, including Hazel Health's Series C and Vida Health's $110 million round. The upstart shared the presentation that helped it raise the funds toward a new vision for the hardest kind of healthcare.

The presentations at this stage can help land startups like Aledade high valuations. Aledade raised $100 million in a round that valued the company at $2.1 billion.

Sometimes, if the founder is well-known, companies might even get unsolicited funding. This happened to Glen Tullman's new startup Transcarent, which raised a $200 million Series C round that valued the company at $1.62 billion.

Read more:

Here's the 12-slide presentation that convinced Oak HC/FT and Tiger to bet on a virtual-reality startup to train surgeons

See the 13-slide presentation that convinced Oak HC/FT and NEA to bet on a hot primary-care startup

Here's the 11-slide presentation digital-health startup Podimetrics used to land $45 million for its remote-monitoring tech

See the 14-slide presentation that convinced ICONIQ and Sequoia to lead a $140 million investment in a startup focused on treating metabolic conditions

This pitch deck helped telehealth startup Heal raise $100 million and win a major partnership with healthcare giant Humana. Here's how the deal came to be.

Read the original article on Business Insider