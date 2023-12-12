See photos of the winning creations in Cary’s annual gingerbread house contest
Winners have been announced for the Town of Cary’s 13th annual Gingerbread House Contest, judged by a panel of three professional gingerbreadrs in the Triangle.
The contest had about 25 entries this year from residents of Cary and surrounding towns, and the creations were on display Dec. 2-9 across a handful of local businesses in the downtown area. Winning entries are on display in the Cary Arts Center (101 Dry Ave.) until January.
For the first time this year, a youth category had awards for the top three houses by children 12 and under.
Cary resident Ann Bailey, a four-time grand prize winner at the Omni Grove Park Inn’s National Gingerbread Competition in Asheville, was among the three local judges.
“The winning entry this year has precision and detail all over it. It’s really good,” Bailey told The News & Observer.
The other two judges, Grier Rubeling and Lindsay Deibler, are also professional gingerbread artists with their own wins at nationals and television show appearances.
See photos of the entries and winning creations below.
Cary gingerbread house contest winners
1st Place: Inveraray Castle in the Winter by Beth Gorney
2nd Place: Advent Calendar by GingerElves
3rd Place and People’s Choice: Santa’s Local Heroes by Jennifer Ellerbe
Youth winners for Cary’s 2023 gingerbread contest
Top Finisher Youth-Teen: Christmas on the Farm by Marissa R.
Top Finisher Youth-10 and Under: Forest Animal Gingerbread House by Katherine S.
Top Finisher Youth-10 and Under: Sugar Plum Fairy Gingerbread House by Madelyn S.
Top Finisher Youth-10 and Under: Sugar Plum Sandcastle by Cami, Addy and Eleanor
2023 Cary gingerbread competition entries
See more of the contest entries below:
