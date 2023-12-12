See photos of the winning creations in Cary’s annual gingerbread house contest

Winners have been announced for the Town of Cary’s 13th annual Gingerbread House Contest, judged by a panel of three professional gingerbreadrs in the Triangle.

The contest had about 25 entries this year from residents of Cary and surrounding towns, and the creations were on display Dec. 2-9 across a handful of local businesses in the downtown area. Winning entries are on display in the Cary Arts Center (101 Dry Ave.) until January.

For the first time this year, a youth category had awards for the top three houses by children 12 and under.

Cary resident Ann Bailey, a four-time grand prize winner at the Omni Grove Park Inn’s National Gingerbread Competition in Asheville, was among the three local judges.

“The winning entry this year has precision and detail all over it. It’s really good,” Bailey told The News & Observer.

The other two judges, Grier Rubeling and Lindsay Deibler, are also professional gingerbread artists with their own wins at nationals and television show appearances.

See photos of the entries and winning creations below.

Cary gingerbread house contest winners

1st Place: Inveraray Castle in the Winter by Beth Gorney

Inveraray Castle in the Winter by Beth Gorney, which won 1st place in the Town of Cary’s 2023 Gingerbread House Competition.

2nd Place: Advent Calendar by GingerElves

Advent Calendar by GingerElves, which won 2nd place in the Town of Cary’s 2023 Gingerbread House Competition.

3rd Place and People’s Choice: Santa’s Local Heroes by Jennifer Ellerbe

Santa’s Local Heroes by Jennifer Ellerbe won 3rd Place and People’s Choice in the Town of Cary’s 2023 Gingerbread House Competition.

Youth winners for Cary’s 2023 gingerbread contest

Top Finisher Youth-Teen: Christmas on the Farm by Marissa R.

Christmas on the Farm by Marissa R. was ‘Top Finisher Youth-Teen’ in the Town of Cary’s 2023 Gingerbread House Competition.

Top Finisher Youth-10 and Under: Forest Animal Gingerbread House by Katherine S.

Forest Animal Gingerbread House by Katherine S. won a top finisher award for youth-10 and under for the town of Cary’s 2023 Gingerbread House Competition.

Top Finisher Youth-10 and Under: Sugar Plum Fairy Gingerbread House by Madelyn S.

Sugar Plum Fairy Gingerbread House by Madelyn S. won a top finisher award for youth-10 and under for the town of Cary’s 2023 Gingerbread House Competition.

Top Finisher Youth-10 and Under: Sugar Plum Sandcastle by Cami, Addy and Eleanor

Sugar Plum Sandcastle by Cami, Addy and Eleanor won a top finisher award for youth-10 and under for the town of Cary’s 2023 Gingerbread House Competition.

2023 Cary gingerbread competition entries

See more of the contest entries below:

Cary Land by The Douglas Realty Group for the town of Cary’s 2023 Gingerbread House Competition.

A Town Hall Christmas by Ginger Girls for the town of Cary’s 2023 Gingerbread House Competition.

For the town of Cary’s 2023 Gingerbread House Competition, from left to right: A Very Cary Christmas by The Gingers, Winter Wonderland by the Lowry family and Gingerbread Dream Home by Ginger Bread Dreams.

For the town of Cary’s 2023 Gingerbread House Competition, from left to right: Sweet Tweet Inn by Operation Sweet Christmas and Cuckoo! by The Sonic Cuckoos.

