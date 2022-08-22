See photos, videos from site where Adventures with Purpose dive team found Kiely Rodni’s SUV
Mathew Miranda
·1 min read
Volunteer divers released photos Monday from their recovery efforts in a Nevada County reservoir of a vehicle and the presumed body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. Authorities verified that the body is “more than likely” Rodni, but said the identity has not been confirmed during a news conference Monday.
The group said divers found the vehicle and body 35 minutes after deploying their sonar boats. The vehicle was about 55 feet offshore — and in roughly 14 feet of water — less than a quarter-mile south of the campground where Rodni was last seen.
The teen had been missing for more than two weeks, after attending a party of about 200 to 300 teenagers and young adults at Prosser Family Campgrounds.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL will be holding its awards and draft in Music City in June 2023, the first time the league has held both in the same city since 2006. “We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events — the 2023 NHL awards and the 2023 NHL draft — to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release Thursday. This will mark the 20th anniversary of the first time Nashville hosted the NHL draft. Nashvil
HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting
It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e
TORONTO — A torn right pectoral muscle ended Andrew Harris's season but the Toronto Argonauts running back doesn't believe it will ultimately end his illustrious CFL career. Harris, 35, said Thursday he'll undergo season-ending surgery next week. The five-foot-11, 202-pound Winnipeg native was injured in last week's 34-27 home loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "I'm devastated," Harris said following Toronto's practice. "Just kind of a fluke injury but hopefully I can go through surgery and all go
NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn't been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn't had one since the U.S. Open — to be among the 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship
TORONTO — Despite picking up one point and extending its unbeaten streak to five games, the general feeling around Toronto FC players and coaches was that of disappointment. Behind an early goal from Federico Bernardeschi and the game-tying marker from Domenico Criscito, TFC finished with a 2-2 draw against a short-handed New England Revolution team Wednesday night. Still sitting on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, being three points out in 11th place, head coach Bob Bradle
WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those
EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was
The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar
TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard
REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt
VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run
CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4, to Borna Coric Friday in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament. The Montreal native fired 12 aces to Coric's eight but committed five double faults in the loss. Coric broke the 22-year-old on two out of nine opportunities, while Auger-Aliassime recorded zero break points. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in the tournament, defeated Alex de Minaur in the second round, then Jannik Sinner on Thurs