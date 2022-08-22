See photos, videos from site where Adventures with Purpose dive team found Kiely Rodni’s SUV

Volunteer divers released photos Monday from their recovery efforts in a Nevada County reservoir of a vehicle and the presumed body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. Authorities verified that the body is “more than likely” Rodni, but said the identity has not been confirmed during a news conference Monday.

The dive team, Adventures With Purpose, is an Oregon-based organization that specializes in search-and-rescue operations for missing people and property. The group posted on social media at 2:29 p.m. Sunday that Rodni’s body had been found in a silver 2013 Honda CR-V in Prosser Creek Reservoir.

The group said divers found the vehicle and body 35 minutes after deploying their sonar boats. The vehicle was about 55 feet offshore — and in roughly 14 feet of water — less than a quarter-mile south of the campground where Rodni was last seen.

The teen had been missing for more than two weeks, after attending a party of about 200 to 300 teenagers and young adults at Prosser Family Campgrounds.

A sonar image of the area where Kiely Rodni’s vehicle was located in Prosser Creek Reservoir is seen in an image provided by Adventure with Purpose on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 near Truckee, Calif. The Oregon-based diving team detailed some of its findings Monday, including a video image of Kiely’s vehicle submerged 55 feet offshore.

Adventure with Purpose team members work in the area where Kiely Rodni’s vehicle was located in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 near Truckee, Calif. The Oregon-based diving team detailed some of its findings Monday, including a video image of Kiely’s vehicle submerged 55 feet offshore.

Doug Bishop of Adventure with Purpose works with divers on their discovery of Kiely Rodni’s vehicle submerged in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 near Truckee, Calif. The Oregon-based diving team located the SUV and a body believed to be that of missing teen Kiely Rodni.

Nick Rinn of Adventure with Purpose works in the water to find Kiely Rodni’s vehicle, which was located submerged in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 near Truckee, Calif. The Oregon-based diving team located the SUV and a body believed to be that of missing teen Kiely Rodni.

Adventure with Purpose team members work in the area where Kiely Rodni’s vehicle was located in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 near Truckee, Calif. The Oregon-based diving team detailed some of its findings Monday, including a video image of Kiely’s vehicle submerged 55 feet offshore.

In an image taken from video released by Adventures with Purpose diving group, a California license plate matching that of the vehicle driven by Kiely Rodni is seen underwater in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. A vehicle matching the description of Kiely’s Honda CR-V was pulled from the Nevada County lake with a body inside.

Nick Rinn of Adventure with Purpose works in the water to find Kiely Rodni’s vehicle, which was located submerged in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 near Truckee, Calif. The Oregon-based diving team located the SUV and a body believed to be that of missing teen Kiely Rodni.

Doug Bishop, left, and Nick Rinn are photographed after Adventure with Purpose’s discovery of Kiely Rodni’s vehicle submerged in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 near Truckee, Calif. The Oregon-based diving team located the SUV and a body believed to be that of missing teen Kiely Rodni.