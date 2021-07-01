See photos and video of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds as planes arrive for KC Air Show
Chris Ochsner
·1 min read
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerobatic teams touched down Thursday at the New Century AirCenter near Gardner in advance of their weekend performances at the 2021 Kansas City Air Show. The Blue Angels arrived first making a pass over the airfield while in formation. The Thunderbirds arrived later in a similar fashion.
The formation flyover is a fairly tame bit of precision flying compared to what the pilots will be performing during the actual air show which takes place this Saturday and Sunday at New Century.
There are a total of 26 performers that will be dazzling the masses with feats of daring-do and wowing what is expected to be a large crowd. The air show is one of the area’s first large-scale public events since the start of the pandemic. The 2020 show was called off due to the pandemic.
Gates will open at 9 a.m. both days, and the show will start at about 9:30 a.m. Gates will close at about 5 p.m.
Visitors are allowed to bring a folding chair, blanket, umbrella and unopened water bottle. Amenities include concessions, restrooms, water bottle stations and cooling buses. The event will occur rain or shine.
Here are photos of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds arriving at New Century AirCenter.
