See photos from UNC’s NCAA Sweet 16 game against UCLA

See game action photos from the UNC Tar Heels in NCAA Sweet 16 basketball action against the UCLA Bruins in Philadelphia, Friday night, March 25, 2022.

Photos will be updated after the game ends.

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) and Leaky Black (1) battle with UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half on Friday, March 25, 2022 during the NCAA East Regional semi-final at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) lands on the back of UCLAÕs Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half on Friday, March 25, 2022 during the NCAA East Regional semi-final at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

North Carolina’s Brady Manek (45) shoots over UCLAÕs Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half on Friday, March 25, 2022 during the NCAA East Regional semi-final at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

UCLAs Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) shoots over North Carolinas Brady Manek (45) during the first half on Friday, March 25, 2022 during the NCAA East Regional semi-final at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) breaks to the basket ahead of UCLA’s Jules Bernard (1) during the first half on Friday, March 25, 2022 during the NCAA East Regional semi-final at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.