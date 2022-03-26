See photos from UNC’s NCAA Sweet 16 game against UCLA

Fort Providence's minor hockey team has put the N.W.T. community on the hockey map as it was named one of 12 regional finalists in the national "Good Deeds" competition organized by a major automotive company. The Ice Ducks won $2,000, which they donated to the local Meals on Wheels program, and a spot in the finals for Chevrolet's Good Deeds Cup. The competition rewards local hockey teams that get more people from all backgrounds and abilities into hockey. "We were in shock," said coach and tea
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had two goals in regulation and scored in the shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win. Zemgus Girgensons also scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for
VANCOUVER — After a disappointing homestand, the Vancouver Canucks are once again searching for answers — and hoping to find them before their faint playoff hopes are extinguished completely. The Canucks (30-26-8) lost their third in a row Sunday when they dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the visiting Buffalo Sabres. “This time of the year things get way harder and you can’t expect to play an easy game at this time of the year and wait for chances on the perimeter or wait for power plays or wh
Camyrn Drever stood her ground early and often for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Friday en route to a 4-0 shutout win over the Brock Badgers to advance to the semifinals of the U Sports Women's Hockey Championship. The Edmonton native stopped 27 shots on the day, including a flurry of saves just four minutes into the game to keep it scoreless. The goalkeeper is sporting a sparkling .961 save percentage in the post-season, aided by a 53-save performance against Mount Royal in a 2-1 wi
The Minnesota Wild landed the biggest name at the NHL trade deadline by acquiring goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Monday. The New York Rangers made the biggest splash in upgrading an already deep lineup. Poised to make their first appearance in a 16-team playoff format since 2017, the Rangers bulked up their blueline by adding Justin Braun from Philadelphia, and shored up secondary forward needs by acquiring Tyler Motte from Vancouver and Andrew Copp from Winnipeg. They join a balanced lineup which
DETROIT (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored twice and the Detroit Red Wings won for the second time in nine games, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Tuesday night. Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists, and Oskar Sundqvist, acquired from St. Louis on Monday, contributed an empty-netter and an assist in his Detroit debut. Rookie Lucas Raymond supplied his 20th goal and Joe Veleno also scored. Dylan Larkin, Pius Suter and Filip Hronek each had two assists. Alex Nedeljkovic made 30 saves for Detro
Oilers General Manager Ken Holland resisted calls to acquire goaltending support at the NHL trade deadline and the Oilers now face another postseason riding a net-minding tandem that came up short in the last two campaigns.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rickard Rakell spent a decade chasing a Stanley Cup in Anaheim. It took him less than 24 hours to jump at the chance to win one in Pittsburgh. The veteran forward didn't record a point during his debut with the Penguins in a 5-1 win over Columbus on Tuesday night. It hardly mattered. After watching Jake Guentzel score twice, Evgeni Malkin pump in his 12th goal of the season and Sidney Crosby rack up three assists, Rakell is all in. “I think growing up those guys (Crosby and Mal
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko
With some hockey legends behind the bench, Canada's eight best university hockey teams make their way to the University of Prince Edward Island in search of the Golden Path Trophy and the U Sports women's hockey championship. In addition to UPEI, the tournament will feature New Brunswick (UNB), McGill, Concordia, Brock, Nipissing, Saskatchewan and British Columbia (UBC). Each team, other than the host, reached the final of its respective conference. Teams are seeded based on regular-season perfo
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas and Tony DeAngelo scored on Carolina’s slumping power play, and the Hurricanes stopped a four-game slide by topping the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night. Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina, and Seth Jarvis had two assists. Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for just his second win this month. Nick Paul scored in his first Tampa Bay game and Alex Killorn closed the gap with 59.3 seconds remaining. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 38 shots, but the Lightning lo
The Toronto Raptors point guard is clearly not himself as he’s struggling with a knee injury. Imman Adan and Sandra Appiah discuss his recent performance and how far Toronto can go this season with VanVleet not producing in his typical fashion. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
The Raptors counted on Pascal Siakam to get some buckets during tough spells against the 76ers. As the team’s go-to guy, the forward embraces those opportunities. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.