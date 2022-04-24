See photos from Picnic Day, as UC Davis tradition returns from pandemic pause

Picnic Day returned to UC Davis on Saturday, emerging from a two-year hibernation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tens of thousands of visitors visited the campus to participate in the 108th edition of the campuswide open house, visiting more than a hundred campus events — including battling bands, explosive chemistry demonstrations and wiener dog racing.

“I think we did pretty good, and it felt really good to see Tessie just do her best,” said Michael Hirscher, visiting from Oakland with his father, of the family dachshund’s run in the Doxie Derby. The beloved Picnic Day event, organized by the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine, debuted 50 years ago in 1972.

Michael Hirscher, center, and father Scott Hirscher, both of Oakland, cheer on dachshund Tessie as she races Saturday during the Doxie Derby at UC Davis’ Picnic Day.

UC Davis student Tanya Herrera ignites a gas to demonstrate combustion during the Picnic Day chemistry show Saturday.

Tens of thousands of visitors attend UC Davis 108th Picnic Day on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The tradition resumed in-person after skipping two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lola Rose, right, rests her head on her boyfriend, Jonathan Moreci, while listening to music during UC Davis 108th Picnic Day on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Moreci traveled from San Francisco to attend with Rose, who was visiting the campus for the first time after being admitted as a transfer student. Its amazing I really love it, she said.

UC Davis student Hazel Tepper, a volunteer with Palomacy pigeon and dove adoptions, holds Stencil the bird as six-year-old Maya, right, and her brother, three-year-old Ian, both of Davis, interact during the schools 108th Picnic Day on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The tradition resumed in-person after skipping two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hannah O’Toole holds newly minted Doxie Derby champion Bennie alongside fellow owner Blake Hannah after competing in the return of the event at UC Davis 108th Picnic Day on Saturday, April 23, 2022. “This is his first time racing in the Picnic Day Doxie Derby, but I’ve been watching it for years,” OToole said. “It’s been a dream of ours to have even just a dog race in the races, we’re just so proud of him – didn’t even know how fast he was,” she added. The couple were undergraduate students at UC Davis and are now pursuing graduate degrees in engineering.