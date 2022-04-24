See photos from Picnic Day, as UC Davis tradition returns from pandemic pause
Bee staff
·1 min read
Picnic Day returned to UC Davis on Saturday, emerging from a two-year hibernation because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tens of thousands of visitors visited the campus to participate in the 108th edition of the campuswide open house, visiting more than a hundred campus events — including battling bands, explosive chemistry demonstrations and wiener dog racing.
“I think we did pretty good, and it felt really good to see Tessie just do her best,” said Michael Hirscher, visiting from Oakland with his father, of the family dachshund’s run in the Doxie Derby. The beloved Picnic Day event, organized by the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine, debuted 50 years ago in 1972.
