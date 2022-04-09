See photos of people dressed as nuns, having fun, taking a run through Miami Shores

Dozens of runners came out to Barry University on Saturday, April 9, to take part in the 5K/8K Nun Run through Miami Shores.

Participants were encouraged to wear nun’s habits, although most just wore the headpiece.

The annual tradition honors Barry’s founders, the Adrian Dominican Sisters.

Runners came from all over the country. The big winner was Tom Lefner, who is in town from Pennsylvania for a beer brewing event.

Check out these photos from the event:

Runners Harvey Samowitz (front) and Rebecca Lee wear nun’s habit on Saturday April 9, 2022, as they warm up for the Barry University 5K/8K Nun Run that is back after a pandemic prompted hiatus. The annual Barry University 5K/8K Nun Run runs through Miami Shores to honors Barry’s founders, the Adrian Dominican Sisters.

Runners including Trevor Williams of Ohio, (wearing a nun’s habit), leave the starting line at the Barry University 5K/8K Nun Run on Saturday April 9, 2022.

Runners including Rebecca Lee (wearing a nun’s habit), leave the starting line at the Barry University 5K/8K Nun Run on Saturday April 9, 2022.

Runner Lisa Spinosa gets to the finish line of the Barry University 5K Nun Run on Saturday April 9, 2022.

Runners Trevor Williams, left, of Ohio, and Tom Lefner (winner of the 8K run) of Pennsylvania, (wearing nuns habits), posed after running the Barry University 8K Nun Run on Saturday April 9, 2022. Both are with Hoof Hearted Brewing in Ohio, and are visiting Miami for a beer brewing event.