See All the Photos from North West's Epic Glamping Birthday Weekend — Featuring a Private Jet!

Kim Kardashian Shares Photos From North West's Creepy 'Camp North' Glamping Birthday Weekend. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfWjvqDLkr8/.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Welcome to Camp North!

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian gave a closer look at daughter North West's 9th birthday party, which she previously described as "a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party."

"🪵🔥 CAMP 🏕 NORTH 🔥🪵," she captioned the set of photos showing scenes from the special weekend.

The photos show North embarking on adventures with her group of her friends including cousin Penelope Disick, bestie and business partner Tracy Romulus' daughter Ryan, and Jessica Simpson's daughter, Maxwell Drew. The group posed in matching pajamas, some in plaid and some in a custom "Camp North" print.

The girls can be seen crossing a wooden bridge on a tree-high ropes course, riding on an inflatable being towed by a boat, and later on Kardashian's Instagram Story, wakeboarding.

The girls camped in tiny tents with mattresses, blankets, pillows and lanterns. Kardashian's private plane, Kim Air, was even transformed to meet the weekend's spooky vibes.

During the SKIMS founder's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, she explained that the idea for the party stemmed from North's love of special effects makeup.

"She does really good wounds and scars, she's really good at it. She was taking classes, and so she wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party. So I took them out camping in the wilderness," she shared.

"She wanted to teach her girlfriends," the Kardashians star said of her daughter. "We took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness."

While in the woods, North showed her friends how to recreate some of her favorite creepy looks.

"She wanted it to be really spooky. She wanted mannequin heads, and there was a whole class. She taught her friends how to do special effects, wounds and scars," added Kardashian.

kim k and north matching pjs

kim kardashian/ instagram

Earlier this month, Kardashian shared some throwback photos of North in honor of her firstborn's 9th birthday.

"Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There's no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart," she wrote on Instagram. "I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til ♾."

Along with North, Kardashian also shares daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West.