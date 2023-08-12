See photos of the Miami Dolphins’ first preseason game vs. the Atlanta Falcons

The Miami Dolphins opened the 2023 preseason on Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium.

It was the first of three exhibition games for the Dolphins, but the only one they will play at home. Miami won’t play at home again until Sept. 24 in week 3 of the regular season against the Denver Broncos.

Here are some photos from Friday night’s contest won by the Falcons, 19-3.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Mike White (14) sets up to pass in the second quarter. White, who played the entirety of the first half, finished the game 9 of 14 for 85 yards and one interception (51.2 rating).

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks along the sideline with coach Mike McDaniel during the game against Atlanta. Tagovailoa and wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill were among the 31 Dolphins not to play in the team’s 19-3 preseason-opening loss.

A pass by Miami Dolphins quarterback Mike White (14) is just beyond the reach of tight end Tyler Kroft (48).

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) throws an incomplete pass as Thompson is taken down by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. (45) in the fourth quarter. Thompson started the second half and finished the game 10 of 16 for 104 yards and two interceptions (41.7 rating).