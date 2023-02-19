See photos of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s visits to Sacramento

Former President Jimmy Carter visited the Sacramento region and Northern California several times while on the campaign trail or as president. His wife Rosalynn Carter also visited the region at least twice in the 1970s. In 2015, Jimmy Carter returned to the Sacramento area to golf at Del Paso Country Club.

The former president, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.

Carter was a little-known Georgia governor when he began his bid for the presidency ahead of the 1976 election. He went on to defeat then-President Gerald R. Ford, capitalizing as a Washington outsider in the wake of the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal that drove Richard Nixon from office in 1974.

Then-California Governor Jerry Brown unsuccessfully ran against Carter for the presidential nomination in 1976 and 1980.

The 1976 presidential campaign

Jimmy Carter speaks to the California Senate while campaigning for the Democratic nomination for president in May 1976. Skip Shuman/Sacramento Bee file

Rosalynn Carter. wife of Democratic presidential nominee Jimmy Carter, greets campaign workers at her husband’s Sacramento county campaign headquarters in September 1976. She was invited to Northern California by March Fong Eu, secretary of state, and the Democratic Women’s Club. Frank Stork/Sacramento Bee file

Jimmy Carter flashes the victory sign while campaigning on Oct. 31, 1976, at the EI Mirador Hotel in Sacramento with Sen. Alan Cranston, left, and to Carter’s right, Rep. John E. Moss, Secretary of State March Fong Eu and Gov. Jerry Brown. Harlin Smith/ Sacramento Bee file

Presidential candidate Jimmy Carter greets supporters at the Hotel Senator in Sacramento on June 1, 1976. Harlin Smith/Sacramento Bee file

Drought visit

President Jimmy Carter, center, walks with rancher Manuel Silva, left, soil conservationist Red Marin, behind Carter, and Charles Kryder, right, through Kryder’s orchards near Navelencia in Fresno County on May 17, 1977. Carter was visiting the San Joaquin Valley to see the effects of the state’s drought first-hand. Joseph A. Frisina, Jr./Fresno Bee file

Campaigning for Democrats in 1978

President Jimmy Carter walks to rally in K Street Mall on Nov. 3, 1978, with congressional hopefuls Robert Matsui, left, and Vic Fazio, behind Matsui. Mervyn Dymally, right, is incumbent candidate for lieutenant governor. Harlin Smith/Sacramento Bee file

A crowd of some 10,000 jammed the K Street Mall to see President Jimmy Carter campaign for Democratic office-seekers in 1978. Skip Shuman/Sacramento Bee file

A crowd of some 10,000 jammed the K Street Mall to see President Jimmy Carter give a boost to Democrat­ic office-seekers on Nov. 3, 1978. He is joined on stage by Lt. Gov. Mervyn Dymally, left, Attorney General candidate Yvonne Braithwaite Burke, at podium, and Gov. Jerry Brown, right. Skip Shuman/Sacramento Bee file

President Jimmy Carter deplanes at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento on Nov. 3, 1978. He was in town to give a boost to Democratic office seekers Vic Fazio, center left, Robert Matsui, and Lt. Gov. Mervyn Dymally. Harlin Smith/Sacramento Bee file

A large crowd awaits President Jimmy Carter outside the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in downtown Sacramento during his visit in November 1978. Skip Shuman/Sacramento Bee file

First lady visits Davis

First Lady Rosalynn Carter is greeted by fellow cyclists in Davis during her visit to the city on March 21, 1979, to promote its energy-conserving solar homes and bicycle paths. She kissed children at almost every stop, according to news reports. Frank Stork/Sacramento Bee file

Golfing at Del Paso Country Club

Former President Jimmy Carter sizes up a putt for a birdie on the 9th green during Round 3 of the 2015 U.S. Senior Open at Del Paso Country Club on Saturday, June 27, 2015, in Arden Arcade. Randy Pench/Sacramento Bee file

Former President Jimmy Carter throws grass to check the wind direction on the eleventh fairway during Round 3 of the 36th U.S. Senior Open Championships at the Del Paso Country Club on June 27, 2015 in Arden Arcade. Paul Kitagaki Jr./Sacramento Bee file

The Associated Press contributed.