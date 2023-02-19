See photos of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s visits to Sacramento
Nathaniel Levine
·4 min read
Former President Jimmy Carter visited the Sacramento region and Northern California several times while on the campaign trail or as president. His wife Rosalynn Carter also visited the region at least twice in the 1970s. In 2015, Jimmy Carter returned to the Sacramento area to golf at Del Paso Country Club.
The former president, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.
Carter was a little-known Georgia governor when he began his bid for the presidency ahead of the 1976 election. He went on to defeat then-President Gerald R. Ford, capitalizing as a Washington outsider in the wake of the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal that drove Richard Nixon from office in 1974.
Then-California Governor Jerry Brown unsuccessfully ran against Carter for the presidential nomination in 1976 and 1980.
