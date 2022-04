See photos from Duke vs. North Carolina in the NCAA Final Four

The North Carolina Tar Heels battle the Duke Blue Devils in NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four action, Saturday night, April 2, 2022 in New Orleans.

UNC, under first-year head coach Hubert Davis, faces Duke and coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final season in an epic college basketball showdown.

Check back during and after the game for more photos from News & Observer photojournalists Robert Willett and Ethan Hyman.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis is the first off the Tar Heels bus as they arrive for their NCAA Final Four semi-final game against Duke on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.