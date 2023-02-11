See photos from country star Carrie Underwood’s concert at the Bryce Jordan Center
Abby Drey
Country star Carrie Underwood performed in front of a full Bryce Jordan Center on Friday night as part of her “Denim & Rhinestones Tour.”
The concert kicked off a string of shows from big-time acts that are coming to the BJC in 2023. Journey and Bruce Springsteen will have shows there next month, and other country artists set to visit this year include Kenny Chesney (March 25), Walker Hayes (Apirl 27), and Thomas Rhett (Sept. 22).
Here’s a look at photos from Underwood’s concert on Friday:
It’s definitely not something we think about often, but we’d be lying if we said the royal family members’ heights haven’t crossed our mind before. Like what was Queen Elizabeth’s height? So, we did some research and, as it turns out, we were totally off with many of our estimates. Keep reading for all of the royal family members' heights, from tallest to shortest. The Second Elizabethan Age Draws to a Close as Queen Elizabeth II Dies at Age 96 1. Prince William (6’3") : AARON CHOWN/ Getty Image