See photos of this $4,000 a night Lake Norman vacation home named the best in NC

If you’re looking for a lakeside getaway, you may want to check out a Lake Norman vacation home that was just named one of the best in the country.

Vrbo, a vacation home rental platform, just released its list of the best vacation homes of the year. Coming in at third on the list is “The Chasestone,” a private peninsula on Lake Norman with over 600 feet of lakefront views.

The Chasestone, out of thousands of properties on the site, was the only North Carolina vacation home selected.

The 4,979 square-foot home, about 30 miles outside of Charlotte, has four bedrooms and sleeps 18 people. Plus, guests can bring dogs.

Aside from its lakefront views, The Chasestone has a theater room, game room, pool, hot tub and putting green. The host also offers concierge services, including boat rentals, for guests to explore the Lake Norman area.

“The Chasestone” has several amenities including a putting green, theater room, game room and more.

“I’m struggling to find the right words to describe this property. It’s stunning,” one online review of the property says. “Lake views from every window, tastefully finished, great attention to every detail and immaculate.”

According to the Vrbo listing, all of the private vacation homes were selected based on high ratings and guest reviews, “Premier Host” status, availability of amenities and location.

The Chasestone can be booked online for $4,022 per night, according to the listing.

“Having an opportunity to give someone the vacation of a lifetime is one of the most satisfying things about hosting,” The Chasestone host said to Vrbo.