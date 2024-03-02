See a New Photo of Meghan Markle on Valentine’s Day With Prince Harry

On Wednesday, February 14, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Valentine's Day together and with friends after visiting the First Nations of western Canada. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to tour the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre with Youth Ambassadors, Chief Nelson and Wilson Williams. It was a busy day, and part of an appearance in Whistler for the Invictus Games' “One Year to Go” event.

A fan account shared a photo of the couple at a cocktail reception with two friends, smiling for the camera.

Meghan's all-black outfit included a collarless black buttoned blouse tucked into black pants, and she wore a pair of gold Bottega earrings. Harry wore a dark blue sweater over a button-down and a pair of blue jeans. The couple have been enjoying themselves on a visit to the Whistler training camp, where preparations are already underway for the Invictus Games set for a year in the future in 2025.

Earlier that day, the pair were photographed all bundled up for a cold winter's day as they arrived in Whistler. Meghan wore bright white jeans with a cream top under a huge beige puffer jacket. On her feet were a pair of lace up boots lined with fur and she wore a black beanie. Harry also wore a beanie and a black fleece over jeans. They smiled and held hands as they walked through the snowy street.

On February 16, they were at the Hillcrest Community Centre in Vancouver with Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé. Meghan wore a camel wraparound coat, cinched at the waist with a belt, and a pair of long brown leather gloves.

The royal couple went on a double date with the other couple, according to People, dining at the Indian restaurant Vij’s. Chef Vikram Vij told the outlet, “They were extremely friendly and nice.”

“They came and spoke to the kitchen staff, they were very respectful to let me choose the meal as the chef,” he said. “I said I was going to put something together for them. I asked them if there were any allergies or any things that she didn't feel like having, and Meghan said, ‘I love spicy food.’”

He added that Meghan and Harry “were extremely affectionate towards each other. [Meghan] always had her left hand on his back...and always said very politely ‘my husband’ or ‘Oh, he loves this dish,’ or ‘He loves this curry or this style.’ You could see the positivity in their relationship, the love, the affection that they have. The fun that they were having with Michael and Michael Bublé’s wife Lu.”

