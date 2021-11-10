See Pete Davidson Tease the Jonas Brothers in New Trailer For Netflix Comedy Special

jonas brothers

The Jonas Brothers are welcoming fans into their family antics!

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped a new trailer for Jonas Brothers Family Roast, premiering Nov. 23. The upcoming special will see the pop rock band of brothers Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas rib and rile each other through sketches, songs, games and more.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Netflix confirmed that wives Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas will all grace the stage for guest appearances, alongside Blake Shelton, whom Nick coached with on The Voice.

In the new teaser, guest Pete Davidson (wearing an "I love Jonas" tee) told host Kenan Thompson that he was a "huge fan" of the band.

"I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I'm in a supermarket!" the 27-year-old Saturday Night Live star exclaimed.

"I mean, show some respect, okay! Nick is a serious actor now. He's won everything from a Kids' Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award," he continued, as the brothers laughed. "Did you know Nick even had a hit called 'Jealous'? Though it would have been way more believable if Nick was singing it!"

The special, which is produced by the singers and Fulwell 73, will also features guest appearances by Niall Horan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall and more.

Along with the special, the Jonas Brothers are also releasing an upcoming book, titled Blood. Fans of the band have long awaited the release of the memoir, which the brothers co-authored with Neil Strauss.

Blood alternates between each brother's perspective and traces their journey from the pop band's formation in 2005, to their breakup in 2013, and reunion six years later. Even though the Jonas Brothers went on to sell more than 22 million albums and have become household names, both as a group and individually, "things weren't always as they seemed" behind closed doors, according to the press release.

Blood does not yet have a release date. Jonas Brothers Family Roast premieres globally on Netflix Nov. 23.