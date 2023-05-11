See osprey mom shield her eggs as she gets pounded with hail in Colorado storm

An osprey mom shielded her eggs during a storm as she was pounded by pea-sized hail in Colorado, a video shows.

A 37-second video shows the female osprey protecting her eggs during the icy onslaught May 9 in a nest at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont.

The video was captured as storms swept across central and northern Colorado, bringing golf ball-sized hail to some parts and tornado warnings.

But this osprey mom weathered the storms, officials said. At one point in the video, she stands up and reveals three intact eggs.

“The female osprey at the Fairgrounds was relentless in protecting her eggs through last night’s hail storm,” Boulder County Parks and Open Space said in a May 10 tweet.

Park officials said they expect the eggs to hatch in the next few weeks.

She laid her first egg April 15, followed by the second egg on April 18. Three days later, she laid her third egg.

The osprey can be watched on a live camera.

Storms are expected to continue Thursday, May 11, throughout Colorado, according to the National Weather Service.

Longmont is about 35 miles north of Denver.

Bear with 3 ‘yearlings’ bites 74-year-old woman walking dog, Connecticut officials say

Elusive animal is captured on video — as it hunts prey ‘strutting around’ in Minnesota

Falcon chicks hatch on Alcatraz Island after parents protect 4 eggs through CA storms