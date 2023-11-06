See 'the Origin of “Stranger Things”' in New Look at Upcoming London Stage Show

'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' debuts on London's West End in December, with preview performances beginning Nov. 17 at the Phoenix Theatre

Netflix is going back in time with its Stranger Things stage play.

To celebrate Stranger Things day (Nov. 6 marks the date the show's events kicked off in its first season), the streaming service released a new behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming London production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

The first Stranger Things play brings Hawkins, Indiana, back to 1959 and revisits Henry Creel — the teenager who becomes the show's villain Vecna — as his family moves to the small town.

The behind-the-scenes video teases that young versions of the show's adult leads Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado (later Byers) and Bob Newby (played by David Harbour, Winona Ryder and Sean Astin, respectively, in the 1980s-set series) appear in The First Shadow, which serves as "the origin story of how Henry Creel became No. 1," as producer Sonia Friedman says in the video.

"It's the origin of Stranger Things; it's the origin of the Upside Down," actor Patrick Vaill, who plays young Dr. Brenner, adds.



Netflix 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' poster

"Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town," reads an official synopsis for the stage play. "When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach."

The synopsis promises that Stranger Things: The First Shadow "will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end," in advance of the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Netflix's hit science fiction series.



Stranger Things/YouTube Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer talking about 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow'

Film and theater director Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Crown, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close) is directing the new play, which he says has "been a passion project for me for years."

"The team behind The First Shadow — it's the ultimate, it's the dream team," Matt Duffer, who co-created the hit Netflix series with his brother Ross Duffer, says in the clip. "It's exciting. It's exciting to explore Stranger Things in this new medium."



Stranger Things/YouTube Cast of 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow'

Netflix announced the play's full cast Monday, with Louis McCartney playing Henry Creel, Oscar Lloyd as young Hopper, Isabella Pappas as young Joyce and Christopher Buckley as Bob Newby among an ensemble cast.



Preview performances for Stranger Things: The First Shadow begin Nov. 17 at the Phoenix Theater on London's West End, with a world premiere scheduled for Dec. 14. Ticket information and performance schedules can be found on the show's official website.



