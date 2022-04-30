See Olivia Rodrigo Perform ‘Complicated’ With Avril Lavigne at Toronto Concert

oliviaavril

Since the start of Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour, the singer has performed Avril Lavigne’s hit “Complicated” on a nightly basis. At her concert Friday at Toronto’s Massey Hall, Rodrigo was joined onstage by the Canadian pop-punk princess herself to deliver the 2002 single.

Prior to “Complicated,” Rodrigo teased a special guest from Canada. “I am so, so, so, so lucky because she came here tonight to sing with me,” Rodrigo announced, with the ecstatic crowd deducing Lavigne’s presence before she was announced. The two singers, both in plaid flannel skirts, then launched into the track.

Five months ago, before the start of the Sour Tour, Lavigne was on hand to present Rodrigo with the Songwriter of the Year award at a Variety event.

“From ‘Driver’s License’ to ‘Good 4 You’ to ‘Deja Vu,’ Olivia’s singles from her album ‘Sour’ are part of the collective psyche of 2021, and she wrote every single one of them,” Lavigne said before presenting Rodrigo with the award. “Her songs are personal, her songs are raw and her songs are relatable.”

Rodrigo then thanked Lavigne, one of her biggest influences. “I am such a massive fan of you, I look up to you so much, so this is so surreal for me. Thank you for the love and support.”

Rodrigo will return to the stage at Toronto’s Massey Hall on Saturday night.

