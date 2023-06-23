See Northern California home where cartoonist Charles M. Schulz lived, worked: $3.95M

A tranquil midcentury modern home in Sebastopol used as an art studio by Peanuts cartoonist Charles M. Schulz to draw his nationally syndicated comic strips hit the market Friday for $3.95 million, according to Coldwell Banker Realty.

The home, built in 1966, rests on 7.2 acres of landscaped grounds, nature trails and redwood trees. The sale includes an adjacent 1.54 acres of vacant land that can be developed. The two parcels — totaling 8.86 acres — include a four-hole, three-par golf course reportedly walked by celebrities Bob Hope and Bing Crosby.

Sebastopol, California, is 97 miles west of Sacramento and 55 miles north of San Francisco.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Known as the “Coffee Grounds,” because it sits on Coffee Lane, the estate was part of 27 acres previously owned by Schulz, who died in 2000. In 1971, the Schulz family donated the entire property to a local church, which was later sold to the Agape Force Ministry in 1974, according to Coldwell Banker.

Agape Force, which ran a Christian home for 100 youths, was permitted to split the land into three parcels, the real estate firm said in a news release. Donald and Helen Rogers then bought the art studio and golf course parcels in 1976.

The Sebastopol home sits in a tranquil, natural setting with ponds, patios and decks.

For three generations, the Rogers family has used the property for family gatherings, weddings, reunions and as a vacation rental, according to Coldwell Banker.

The Rogers family kept the studio largely as Schulz left it when he moved, according to the Press Democrat.

“This is a unique opportunity to own a beautifully maintained property that is associated with one of the world’s most famous cartoonists and comic strips,” Mark Stevens of Coldwell Banker Realty, co-listing agent with Gail Gijzen, said a news release. “In addition, it’s unusual to have a residential property that provides a new homeowner with the option of selling or building on an adjacent and separate 1.5-acre parcel of land.

Santa Rosa architectural firm Steele & Van Dyk designed the home. The firm also built the Redwood Empire Ice Arena (known as “Snoopy’s Home Ice”). It is part of the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa.

The meticulously preserved home, constructed of redwood and Douglas fir, has one bedroom and two bathrooms. Anchored by an interior stone fireplace, the residence spans 1,484 square feet. The exterior wall is made of flat lava stone. Built around a courtyard, the house has large patios, an expansive deck and big windows that look out at ponds.

The art studio space was converted into a bedroom. Other renovations include adding a stove/oven and custom-matched cabinetry in the kitchen; installing Velux skylights in the kitchen, living room, bathrooms and bedroom; replacing all windows and sliding exterior doors with double-pane insulated glass custom-designed to match the original detail.

Water features are part of the landscaped grounds.

The grounds feature not only the small golf course, but ponds with waterfalls and fountains, a gazebo and redwood groves and nature trails where quail, deer and local peacocks roam.

Local artist Glen Sievert created the wood-carved benches and sculptures on the property.

Schulz is best know for creating the characters Charlie Brown and his dog Snoopy.

The former studio was converted into a bedroom.