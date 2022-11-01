See Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Recreate This Iconic Stranger Things Scene in Honor of Halloween

Stephanie Wenger
·2 min read
nina's profile picture nina Verified stranger things have happened

Nina Dobrev/Instagram

Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend Shaun White are getting in the Halloween spirit!

The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, channeled Stranger Things season 4 villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) while the Olympic gold medalist, 36, dressed up as Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) from the Netflix series to create one of the show's most iconic scenes.

"Happy halloween," the Love Hard star shared alongside an Instagram video in which the couple recreated the scene where Max confronts Vecna in the show's fourth season.

Of course, the clip was set to Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" just as it was in the Netflix series.

In the clip, White donned Max's '80s-style windbreaker and red ponytail. He completed the look with a Walkman and fake blood running from his hands.

Dobrev wore a Vecna mask and flesh bodysuit. She made sure to show off her long nails in the clip in a second Instagram post, writing, "I went for sexy this halloween."

The actress also posted a few photos of her and White posing together on social media in their full Halloween looks. She gave a nod to the hit series in the caption, sharing, "Stranger things have happened."

It's no secret that Dobrev is a fan of the sci-fi series.

Back in December, she shared a photo of herself in front of Hawkins High School with the same caption.

Bush previously opened up about her 1985 hit single finding a new audience after being featured on Stranger Things.

"I thought that the track would get some attention, but I just never imagined that it would be anything like this," she said at the time. "It's so exciting, but it's quite shocking, really, isn't it? The whole world's gone mad."

"The track is being responded to in so many positive ways," Bush continued. "I've never experienced anything quite like this before! I just want to say a really big thank you to everyone in the US who has supported the song."

"It's the first time I've had a top 10 single over there and now it's in the top five!" she added.

All four seasons of Stranger Things are currently available to stream on Netflix.

